Ollie brings smiles to western Nunavut’s Omingmak Frolics

Muskox mascot motto: "Ulapqiluta Iqalutuuttiami" or "Let's play in Cambridge Bay"

Rayna Mala poses with Ollie the Omingmak, the muskox mascot of the Omingmak Frolics, the annual spring festival now underway in Cambridge Bay. (PHOTO BY RED SUN PRODUCTIONS) Rayna Mala poses with Ollie the Omingmak, the muskox mascot of the Omingmak Frolics, the annual spring festival now underway in Cambridge Bay. (PHOTO BY RED SUN PRODUCTIONS)

May 16, 2017 - 1:10 pm

May 16 marks a year ago to the day since Ollie, the muskox mascot of the Omingmak Frolics, vanished for 24 hours—after he was kidnapped by pranksters in the western Nunavut town of Cambridge Bay, upsetting many who had planned to party with the furry icon.

However, the next day Ollie the Omingmak was returned, with Frolics organizers planning to make sure this year that they keep on eye on where the six-foot-tall muskox is located.

On May 15, you could find Ollie visiting Kiilinik High School where he posed with his many fans to ensure everyone gets into the spirit of the Frolics, whose theme this year is “Ulapqiluta Iqalutuuttiami” or “Let play in Cambridge Bay.”

Highlights of the spring celebration, which started May 5 with a bingo and continues until May 22, include 20 snowmobile races, daily corporate competitions between offices and businesses around town, cultural events, barbecues and a feast, street hockey, a talent and fashion show, fishing derbys and, of course, a chance to chat, and take a selfie, with Ollie.

If you’re six months to a year old, there’s a special something again for you this year—a baby crawl contest slated for May 22.

This event sees two coaches urging babies to crawl between them on mats set up in the Kullik Elementary School gym.

Coaches use props such as teddy bears, cell phones or keys to get the crawling going, but babies must crawl only.

“Any baby who stands or walks during the racing time will be disqualified,” say the competition rules.

The babies will crawl during “heats” of two minutes.

And the competition is serious: “Judge’s decisions are final and cannot be contested.”

The 19 and over set can also compete to become King Victor or Queen Victoria. To win, they’ll participate in various challenges.

Elders can look forward to watching the events and participate in a May 20 elders’ snowmobile race.

Everyone, no matter what their age, can follow the May 19 parade led around town by the 3004 Royal Canadian Army Cadets.

This year also features cultural workshops with singers and songwriters Rachel Michel and Rita Mike-Murphy, musicians Gustin Adjun and Calvin Pameolik and a video-making session with the kids’ singing duo Splash’N Boots, known from the Tree House TV show.

They’ll also perform during the community entertainment night, May 22, with Clark Robertson, who impersonates hockey broadcaster Don Cherry, with—according to Robertson’s website—the same “classy style, same sharp wit, same in your face attitude, same loud voice.”

The Frolics, set to take place under sunny skies and 22-hour-long days, wrap up May 22.

Stay tuned to Nunatsiaq News this week for photos of various Frolics events.