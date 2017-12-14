Nutrition North remains Bennett’s headache
“It’s completely unacceptable that many northerners are still struggling to feed their families”
The much-criticized Nutrition North program will remain under the auspices of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, following the creation of a new federal department to help manage the delivery of services to Indigenous people.
That means Nutrition North remains the problem of Carolyn Bennett, Canada’s minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs.
As she indicated earlier this year during community consultations, improving the delivery of nutritious foods to northern Canadians will require making some tough choices.
It remains to be seen when those decisions will be made. Hunter Tootoo, Nunavut’s Independent MP, asked Bennett in Parliament on Dec. 8 when the promised reforms will get underway. He said that he had been told a new program would be launched “very soon,” back in May.
“It’s completely unacceptable that many northerners are still struggling to feed their families,” Bennett responded. But while she touted the measures her government has taken to expand the program to more communities and to seek feedback about Nutrition North’s shortcomings, she didn’t give any indication of when change would be coming.
The federal Liberals campaigned on the promise to fix Nutrition North. But, since coming to office, the party has discovered reforming the program is far from straightforward.
One big question about the program, Bennett has said in the past, is its purpose: is it trying to address a fairness issue, by reducing the cost of food for all northern residents, including well-heeled government employees? Or is it trying to improve social conditions, by getting more nutritious food to many northern families that are presently malnourished?
Another question is whether unhealthy but popular foods, like lard used to make bannock, should be subsidized under the reformed program, or whether other non-food items, such as diapers, should be included as well.
And it remains to be seen how a reformed program delivers its subsidy. Currently, Nutrition North offers subsidies to retailers shipping food by air cargo to eligible communities, but some residents have expressed skepticism that the full value of the subsidy is being passed along to consumers.
(6) Comments:
you know it is pretty bad where a family of 5 is struggling to pay the rent and keep the food on the table. don’t get me wrong here. I work 2 jobs total 130 hrs a week. 1 for the government and 1 part time for a local company in my community. my wife works and we are still having a hard time. we live in local housing paying the max rent cant afford to save, cant afford to leave on the airline prices cant afford the other bills that comes in. this place is by far the hardest place to live for he/she who wants to be and do things right. mean well he/she on welfare pays 30 bucks for rent bootlegs and drug deals tax free. this system is just wrong. there is no light at the end of the tunnel. Christmas is coming and I cant even afford the gifts my kids that they want. what a shame
The government , before and now, should be ashamed to have so many people struggling to feed their families. It makes me sick that they waste so much time and money analyzing things and nothing gets done. The north is the “white mans” gravy train and the poor continue to struggle. Sad situation.
There is nothing wrong with the Nutrition North program. The problem is in the choices people make. I’m able to buy health food such as eggs, fresh meat, fruit and vegetables at reasonable price here in Baker.
When I go shopping, I see most people wasting their money on pop, chips, processed food, cigarettes and chewing tobacco. Also, people spend far to much on booze. These are choices people make. When they choose to spend (or waste, in my opinion) their money on these things they are choosing not to buy good food. They don’t get to turn around and whine that food is too expensive. Cut the things you don’t need out of your spending and you will have enough for good food. The responsibility of choice and the option to make the wrong choice is the burden of freedom.
I choose not to smoke, I choose not to drink alcohol, I choose not to buy junk food. I am healthier and better able to buy good food because of my choices.
#3
that is true, I do see a lot of those purchases. I just wish there was a better selection of “fresh produce”. I put that in quotation because the choices for fresh produce we do have are near expired or already expired.
so it doesn’t only come down to choice but also the quality of food the retailers give us.
I try to buy produce but I find myself going for the processed foods because the produce on the shelves are soggy and almost rotting.
A poem for #2
Waa Waaa ‘White Man” listen to my bull… yes sir, yes sir, a truck load full…
Very good comments,BOB and POP !
Frozen vegetables and frozen fruit are just as nutritious as the fresh
variety.
When you get right down to it, people themselves have to make their
own decisions
#2, Lots of brown mans getting lots of gravy as well!
#1, You must wonder what our GRAVY TRAIN LEADERS,and
advisors of whatever race are doing ?