Nunavut’s top bureaucrat says privacy audits welcome at GN
Chris D'Arcy challenges privacy boss's contention of bureaucratic hurdles
A difference of opinion or simple damage control?
Nunavut’s top bureaucrat, Chris D’Arcy, is publicly disputing nearly everything the Information and Privacy Commissioner said Sept. 13 when she criticized the health department for its “reluctant” and “resisting” participation in a recent privacy audit.
D’Arcy and the commissioner, Elaine Keenan Bengts, appeared Sept. 14 and 13, respectively, before a committee of legislators in Iqaluit.
But D’Arcy, when pressed by MLAs, did respond to one of the major recommendations Keenan Bengts said would be included in her final privacy audit, which she did on the Qikiqtani General Hospital.
That recommendation is for the Government of Nunavut to develop and enact health-specific privacy legislation similar to what every other Canadian jurisdiction already has.
Such a law aims to balance the protection of sensitive personal information with the need for health care practitioners to share that information to deliver effective health care services.
“We hope to introduce that legislation in the [2017] winter session, however I’m not going to commit to that. It might be the spring session,” D’Arcy said.
A steering committee is already working on that legislation, he added.
The government will seek approval in early 2017 to begin organizing an “extensive consultation process,” D’Arcy said.
Then, after the fall territorial elections next year, those consultations could begin. After the consultations in 2018, the act could then be finalized, he said.
Keenan Bengts and D’Arcy appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Independent Officers and Other Entities to answer questions about the commissioner’s 2015/16 annual report.
That report included a summary of the privacy audit of the Iqaluit hospital. The final audit is expected to be tabled in the upcoming fall session of the legislature.
But D’Arcy and Keenan Bengts painted two different pictures of how that audit unfolded.
“The [Government of Nunavut] was pleased to fully support the commissioner and her office in conducting a privacy audit of the Qikiqtani General Hospital,” D’Arcy said Sept. 14.
The day before, Keenan Bengts told MLAs that hospital staff were more cooperative than health department bureaucrats.
In one instance, health care officials failed to disclose privacy directives drafted by the department, which the commissioner obtained from a non-government source.
“I understand that the Department of Health has started to work on health-specific privacy legislation, though I am not convinced that is one of their priorities,” Keenan Bengts wrote in her annual report.
D’Arcy disagreed: “The creation of health-specific legislation is a priority for the department of health and the GN as a whole,” he said Sept. 14.
South Baffin MLA David Joanasie asked D’Arcy to explain the contradiction.
“It may not have been a priority when the commissioner was drafting her report… but I have had several conversation with [Deputy Minister of Health Colleen Stockley] and she assures me that it’s very important to bring this legislative proposal forward,” D’Arcy replied.
D’Arcy appeared to directly contradict another point made by the privacy commissioner during her Sept. 13 appearance.
“The GN values the role of the Information and Privacy Commissioner as an ombudsman and firmly believes that a positive and collaborative relationship between public bodies and the commissioner’s office provides the most benefit to the GN and all Nunavummiut,” D’Arcy said Sept. 14.
Keenan Bengts spoke the day before about a need for increased accountability from the government when responding to her recommendations.
Currently, after the government accepts her recommendations, there is no formal process to ensure those recommendations are in fact implemented.
While the model of an ombudsman can be effective, Keenan Bengts said she plans to submit future recommendations on how her office can move towards “order powers,” giving her recommendations more “oomph.
D’Arcy again. The GN needs to start putting these ‘old boys club’ bureaucrats out to pasture. But they won’t.
#1, Chris D’Arcy has been a deputy minister for only four or five years.
He is a fairly recent arrival at the GN.
How does that make him an “old boy?”
IMHO Mr. D’Arcy is a breath of fresh air in that place, smart, capable, decisive, a true leader.
There’s a good reason why he climbed through the ranks so fast. Wherever he goes inside the GN, he’s usually the smartest guy in the room.
#1 Likely doesn’t know a thing about D’Arcy, but has seen his name enough time in ink to assume he needs to be removed from his position.
Time to change the diapers, right Greta?
Yes folks, this is the level of stupidity we are dealing with here in the failed state of Nunavut.
#2 I’ve been reading and hearing about ‘old boys’ like D’Arcy with the GN since time immemorial it seems. Always denying, deflecting and discounting the expert and informed opinions of others in order to preserve their delusional thoughts that everything is working perfectly with the GN and in Nunavut… and they are not.
D’Arcy is the perfect illustration of the failure of the government. This public government does not represent 80 plus percent of the original citizens. Going past 16 years and we are not much better off as Inuit.
I will believe the Privacy Commissioner on this one.
I have to trust with the Government of Nunavut.
What’s wrong #5, are you not getting all your dreams and aspirations met by the government? I wonder, what are you doing for yourself and your family?
So many whiners and complainers in Nunavut. It will indeed be a failure for years to come. I have no doubt; and it will be exactly what you’ve made it and what you deserve.
#7 the GN is broken, so much money (over a billion per year) is used by the GN with terrible services and the lack of accountability.
Maybe you work for the GN I don’t know but I am taking the Privacy Commissioner side on this one.
You can try to defend your friend and say stupid things but it’s the people in this level of government that are steering this government and they are the ones deciding how this government operates. Auditors reports, recommendations, these guys don’t answer for them, do not make the proper changes and dispute everything the reports and findings say.
Damage control and no changes or accountability.
And no we do not deserve this!
safe to say the Nunavut Experiment has failed from day 1 when a GN was crafted out on a napkin at the 11th hour, after 20 years of self-government talks from TFN/NTI.
Not saying the experiment would have succeeded under NTI, but clearly the file should be closed and Nunavut re-built.