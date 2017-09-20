NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut’s Tanya Tagaq plays Iqaluit Sept. 30

Tickets on sale now through Alianait's website

Tanya Tagaq performs at the 2014 Arctic Inspiration Prize gala in Ottawa. The Cambridge Bay-raised throat singer is scheduled to perform in Iqaluit Sept.30 in what will be her first live performance in Nunavut's capital in over a decade. (FILE PHOTO)

September 20, 2017 - 11:30 am

The Iqaluit-based Alianait arts festival organizers say they’re “ecstatic” about presenting throat singer Tanya Tagaq in concert later this month in Nunavut’s capital.

Cambridge Bay-raised Tagaq is set to play Inuksuk High School Sept. 30—her first show in Iqaluit in over a decade.

It’s also Tagaq’s first show in Nunavut since she garnered a national and even international audience following her 2014 Polaris Prize win, one of the country’s top prizes for excellence in the Canadian music industry, regardless of album sales.

Her latest album, Retribution, was nominated again for the 2017 Polaris Prize.

Rankin Inlet’s Kathleen Merritt, who performs as IVA, will open the Sept. 30 show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for the event: $26 in advance, or $15 for youth aged 13 to 18, available at Arctic Ventures Marketplace or online at http://www.alianait.ca. Tickets cost $30 at the door.

All Alianait shows are free for elders and children 12 years and under who are accompanied by an adult.