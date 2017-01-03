NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut’s Tanya Tagaq, Mathew Nuqingaq named to Order of Canada

"Let’s be inspired by the examples set by these remarkable Canadians"

January 03, 2017 - 10:00 am

As 2016 ended, David Johnston, the Governor General of Canada, named two well-known Nunavummiut for induction into the Order of Canada among 100 appointments announced Dec. 30.

Artist and performer Tanya Tagaq Gillis of Cambridge Bay was named “for her contributions to Canadian culture through her avant-garde Inuit throat singing.”

Also, artist and performer Mathew Nuqingaq earned the recognition “for his artistic contributions as a jewellery designer and drum dancer, and for his leadership in Nunavut’s arts community.”

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada, one of Canada highest civil honours, recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to community and service to the nation.

The appointments of Tagaq and Nuqingaq, whose investiture will take place in 2017, brings to 30 the number of Nunavummiut who have been named to the Order.

“I am delighted to recognize these new recipients of the Order of Canada in this milestone year,” Johnston said in a Dec. 30 release.

“Besides marking Canada’s 150th anniversary, 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the Order. So let’s be inspired by the examples set by these remarkable Canadians and use this occasion to build a smarter and more caring country in which every individual can succeed to the greatest extent possible.”

Several leaders congratulated the new appointees including Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna who said in a tweet that it’s, “a proud moment for both of you and for Nunavut.”

The Inuit Art Foundation also sent out a tweet of congratulations to Nuqingaq, its board’s secretary-treasurer, and to Tagaq, saying, “unbelievable artists and so incredibly well deserved!!”

The appointment caps off a year when Tagaq also received many end-of-year accolades for her latest album Retribution, selected by Slate magazine, BBC Radio 3, National Public Radio’‘s World Café, and Rolling Stone as one of the best albums of 2016.