Nunavut’s Qulliit council holds women’s day photo contest

Winning images to be part of Iqaluit exhibit this March

Making Pipsi by Ruth Eetuk was selected as Qulliit's women's day photo contest winner in 2015. The theme that year was Women at Work. ( (PHOTO BY R. EETUK) Making Pipsi by Ruth Eetuk was selected as Qulliit's women's day photo contest winner in 2015. The theme that year was Women at Work. ( (PHOTO BY R. EETUK)

February 24, 2017 - 2:30 pm

Get your cameras out, ladies—the Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council has launched a photo contest for women photographers in the territory.

As part of International Women’s Day 2017, the organization is celebrating women’s traditional clothing around the world.

Qulliit is looking to illustrate the uniqueness and heritage of Inuit women, by showing their traditional wear, which could include amautiit, kamiit or headwear.

The contest’s first prize winner will take home $1,000; second prize is $500; and third prize is $250.

Selected photos will also be exhibited at the Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum in Iqaluit from March 8 to March 17.

You can find applications on Qulliit’s website here.