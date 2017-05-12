Nunavut privacy czar says job applicants have right to see references
“If you give an opinion about my suitability for a position, you’re opinion is my personal information"
Nunavut’s information and privacy commissioner warned Nunavut MLAs that a possible change to government policy restricting applicants from gaining access to their own job references is contrary to the territory’s laws, as well as rulings from the Supreme Court of Canada.
A policy that implies “we are simply not going to disclose any of the information we get from references is clearly, in my opinion, contrary to the [Access to Information and Privacy Protection Act],” Elaine Keenan Bengts said in Nunavut’s Legislative Assembly, May 11.
Keenan Bengts, privacy commissioner for both Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, has spent the last two days before members of Nunavut’s legislative standing committee reviewing her recent privacy audit on the Qikiqtani General Hospital.
But as the hearings wrapped up, committee chair and Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA, Pat Angnakak, took time to address concerns she said were expressed by some of her constituents, and confirmed by Nunavut’s minister of finance, Keith Peterson.
Applicants for Government of Nunavut positions used to be able to see copies of all available references made about them, whether they got the job or not.
But that has apparently changed, according to a response sent to Angnakak by the minister.
“I do understand the need to encourage references to provide candid references. but I am also concerned that candidates who unsuccessfully apply for positions do not have the opportunity to challenge claims about them that may have been made in bad faith,” Angnakak told Keenan-Bengts.
Keenan Bengts responded that an individual’s right to their own personal information is “the highest level of entitlement” under Nunavut’s Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act.
References on job applications are “by definition” the personal information about whom they are given, she said.
“If you give an opinion about my suitability for a position, your opinion is my personal information by definition of the act.”
Denying access to that information is a matter of discretion, she added, and must be done on a case-by-case basis and not through a blanket government policy.
Angnakak told members of the standing committee she would table both her letter to the minister and his response during the upcoming spring sitting of the legislative assembly.
Keenan Bengts added that the conditions behind any decision to withhold personal information must be explained to the individual—but such an explanation is rarely given, in her experience as privacy commissioner.
“Its more often that I don’t get those explanations when I’m doing an investigation, then I do, so it’s still an ongoing work in progress… but I believe its necessary,” she said.
The Nunavut Legislative Assembly’s spring sitting is scheduled to begin May 29.
(7) Comments:
When a person is seeking a job and someone can harm them because they know that what they say is hidden from that person….it is dangerous. The person looking for the job gets hurt and can not see what is said about them. Good for you Pat to help your people! The GN seems to be talking out of both sides of their mouth! They say they want to create good workplaces but then they allow people to cheap shot others. Shame! Shame! Shame!
Confidential evaluations
22. The head of a public body may refuse to disclose to an applicant personal information that is evaluative or opinion material compiled solely for the purpose of determining the applicant’s suitability, eligibility or qualifications for employment or for the awarding of government contracts or other benefits when the information has been provided to the public body, explicitly or implicitly, in confidence.
https://www.canlii.org/en/nu/laws/stat/snwt-nu-1994-c-20/latest/snwt-nu-1994-c-20.html
Precluding applicants from knowing the content of references is a very significant change in policy, is a diminishment of transparency, and again indicates the strong need for a Public Service Commission to ensure the provisions of the Public Service Act are enforced and citizens have active involvement and stakeholder input with the primary recruiter of Nunavut.
It has been many many months since the promise was made by government officials to do a review of what would be involved in implementing a Public Service Commission. The Public Service Act would be the legislative tool within the government essential to implement Article 23. The Public Service Act also includes provisions on the promotion of Inuktut and Inuit culture in the workplace, based on recent dialogue on proposed education legislative changes, enforcement of these provisions is badly needed to stop the constant erosion of the NLCA provisions.
@#2 Yes, I did.
Let me start by saying I do think people should be allowed to have personnel references they make protected from ATIP requests and I disagree with MLA Angnakak, the IPC, #1 and #3.
Pat says she understands the need for candid references, but then wants to make candid references impossible. If you know your reference can be ATIPed you’re going to tend to provide inoffensive references. That’s not helpful for the GN’s HR development.
But about the law, I think the IPC is actually referring to the section you cite when she talks about it being a matter of discretion. What the GN needs to do is to develop a worksheet to help clarify, support and defend the use of that discretion on a case-by-case basis.
The elimination of a protected fundamental right of workers to access their own information reflects the fact that Minister Peterson actually believes in his own infallibility and is the biggest bully within the GN.
It is unfortunate that Taptuna is either completely ignorant as leader or deliberately chooses to close his eyes and does not put a stop to the shaninagans of Peterson and protects workers properly.
Please vote for a change in government this October or Inuit will be driven out of the territory.
When someone applies for a job he or she brings in a number of evaluations from previous employers on top of the resume of schooling and previous jobs. It is the job of the employer to double check those.
It should not be possible for someone inside the organisation to boycott someone without the faintest fear that this will be known.
Dictatorships work like that not PUBLIC GOVERNMENTS
Unfortunately this will lead to undocumented voice calls between employer and reference provider. There will be no paper trail and the law will be satisfied for lack of hard evidence to the contrary.