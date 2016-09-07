Nunavut’s official bird stars on new Canada Post stamp
The humble ptarmigan part of Birds of Canada stamp series
The humble rock ptarmigan, known throughout most of Nunavut as the aqiggiq, is featured on a new stamp that Canada Post issued last week.
Because the ptarmigan is Nunavut’s official bird, a stylized image of a ptarmigan done by illustrator Keith Martin has found its way into a new Canada Post stamp series called “Birds of Canada.”
“Recently unveiled, the stamps are the first in a three-year series that celebrates the diversity of Canada’s bird life. Each species was selected because it is the official bird of its respective province or territory,” Canada post said in a release.
Harvested frequently and in large numbers by Nunavut hunters, ptarmigan live year round throughout the Arctic.
Their feet are covered with feathers to help them retain warmth and walk on the snow in the winter, when their mottled brown summer plumage turns white.
Another bird familiar to many Nunavut residents is also featured in the new stamp series: the common raven, which is the official bird of Yukon.
(2) Comments:
The raven is “familiar to many Nunavut residents”?
“Many” implies not all, so a not insignificant number are unfamiliar with the raven.
Who are these people? Do they play too much X-Box? Are they vampires? Workaholic southern bureaucrats who live in the same building they work? “Ravens you say?”
Very nice stamp by the way. I am stoked with pride in our territory and its majestic bird.
Never more! Never more! Never more! Even a trailer park supervisor knows that not all Nunavut communities have Ravens like the far north! Never more!