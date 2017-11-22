Nunavut’s new premier doles out cabinet jobs
“We will be leaders together, to listen to what our people are telling us”
As high winds and freezing rain pummelled Iqaluit, the territory’s newly sworn-in fifth assembly rallied Nov. 21 behind the election of Premier Paul Quassa, seven cabinet members, and Speaker Joe Enook, following the first official sitting of the new legislature.
And despite a two-day blow that crippled services in Iqaluit and most of the city’s Government of Nunavut offices, Commissioner Nellie Kusugak, in her opening address, described the moment as a chance to work “for a bright future with a solid foundation.”
Quassa, in his first speech as premier at around 5 p.m., said he and his fellow MLAs “will be leaders together, to listen to what our people are telling us.”
“The issues and concerns that the people of Nunavut have, we heard them and we took them in, and we completely understand the challenges that our fellow residents of Nunavut go through.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a statement, congratulated Quassa and said he looks forward to working with him and the rest of his government.
Trudeau also plugged the Liberal government’s approach to relations with Indigenous peoples, as well as the new Arctic policy framework that’s now under development.
“By coming together in a spirit of cooperation, I know we can deliver true, meaningful reconciliation between Canada and Indigenous peoples, and bring about a better quality of life for Indigenous peoples in Nunavut,” Trudeau said.
“The Government of Canada will continue to work with Indigenous, territorial, and provincial partners to co-develop a new Arctic Policy Framework that better reflects the needs and priorities of the North, and builds stronger, more sustainable communities in the region.”
But the first sitting day of the fifth Nunavut legislature wasn’t without its unexpected hiccups.
Keyootak barred from taking his seat
Speaker Joe Enook told MLAs that Uqqummiut MLA Pauloosie Keyootak can’t take his seat until he or his financial agent submits a required financial return.
Keyootak, from the north Baffin community of Qikiqtarjuaq, beat out two Clyde River challengers in the Oct. 30 election to retain his seat.
But because he has not submitted a financial return, he could not take his seat at the Nov. 21 sitting. He did, however, attend the swearing-in of the premier and executive council.
Under the Nunavut Elections Act, a winning candidate must file a financial return before they are allowed to take their seat.
And all candidates must file a financial return before the end of the a 60-day post-election period.
Enook later confirmed to Nunatsiaq News that Keyootak has until the end of December to file the required financial documents.
The Elections Nunavut guide for financial agents says that if a candidate fails to meet the 60-day deadline, the candidate and their financial agent are barred from running in a territorial election for five years, and the candidate will lose their $200 deposit.
Quassa assigns portfolios
Here’s the list of portfolios that Quassa assigned to himself and to the other seven members of the executive council, or cabinet:
Paul Quassa: premier; minister of executive and intergovernmental affairs; minister responsible for aboriginal affairs.
Joe Savikataaq: deputy premier; minister of family services; minister responsible for homelessness.
Elisapee Sheutiapik: government house leader; minister of economic development and transportation; minister of environment; minister responsible for immigration; minister responsible for poverty reduction.
David Akeeagok: minister of finance; minister responsible for the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission; minister responsible for the liquor commission; minister responsible for the Nunavut Liquor Licensing Board.
Pat Angnakak: minister of health; minister responsible for suicide prevention; minister responsible for seniors advocacy.
Jeannie Ehaloak: minister of justice; minister responsible for the Qulliq Energy Corp.; minister responsible for the status of women; minister responsible for democratic institutions; minister responsible for the Nunavut Human Rights Tribunal; minister responsible for labour.
David Joanasie: minister of education; minister of culture and heritage; minister responsible for Nunavut Arctic College, minister of languages.
Lorne Kusugak: minister of community and government services; minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp.
Baker Lake MLA Simeon Mikkungwak was appointed deputy Speaker.
MLAs declare their priorities
MLAs were sworn in before friends and family in the legislature’s gallery earlier in the day, following a long leadership forum last Friday.
When they addressed the assembly in their first statements that afternoon, many MLAs highlighted priorities identified in the election and leadership forum that will certainly become fixtures in the new government’s mandate.
“Every person has a right to a safe home, an affordable home,” said Iqaluit-Sinaa’s new MLA, Elisapee Sheutiapik, who defeated the incumbent, Paul Okalik.
Aivillik MLA Patterk Netser pointed to the education gaps in Nunavut compared with the rest of Canada, adding “by working together we can achieve great things for the people we have the great privilege of representing in this house.”
Kugluktuk MLA Mila Kamingoak, who succeeds outgoing Premier Peter Taptuna as MLA for her constituency, thanked her family in her first statement.
Kamingoak also listed elder care and infrastructure development as critical areas for the fifth assembly to address..
“As Nunavummiut put here, in this house by people of our territory, we have to find a way to make things better, to find a way to help those people out in health care, education, getting better jobs,” said the new Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA, John Main.
Quassa beat out three rivals in a first-ballot victory at last week’s leadership forum to become the territory’s new premier.
MLAs also chose the cabinet, as well as the Speaker, from among themselves at that forum.
Nunavut’s fifth legislative assembly is scheduled to reconvene March 6 for its first winter sitting.
“I am extremely happy of the leaders of the fifth ledge assembly and we all know that they were all elected because of their strengths,” Quassa said.
Minister of Education with a criminal record (DUI)?
I am also sincerely concerned!
New premiere must not like his new Deputy assigned only one portfolio? and family services for Joe?????????????
Was at the Swearing Ceremony yesterday at the ledge, and heard one of the Minister being interviewed by CBC, She said she is Shy to talk and has the second most portfolios. Buckle up Nunavut< get ready for a gong show.
Minister of Education???? You have got to be kidding! Look out Nunavut! He will just listen to the players who put us in this mess! Poor NAC!
OMG!! I wish I was right in front of these commenters faces! Just give everyone a chance to prove themselves!
Quit this negativeness, give guidance and fight for what you believe should be happening in your community, give your concerns to your MLA’s.
I’ve had enough of all the negative comments throughout the campaigning and after the elections.
We should all be helping for the betterment of Nunavut, ecspecially our Nunavut Youth & Elders.
Quviahungiluarahualuit Inuit!
50/50 Potential.
This is a weak, inexperienced Cabinet and I fear that at least two or three of these new ministers will either screw up or end up quitting or failing a confidence vote.
Mr. Joanasie is nice young man but I doubt that he has what it takes to handle an extremely difficult area like education. It is also a mistake to give the Department of Education to a Member who has been recently convicted of a criminal offence because the front line teachers will not respect him.
The fact that Mr. Quassa gave him this responsibility could be because education is no longer a priority, and it may as well be given to a weak minister.
Ms. Sheutiapik is nice pleasant person but she is a poor fit for ED&T and the Department of Environment. Also, giving both responsibilities to the same minister sets her up for multiple conflicts of interest, especially when the GN must take positions on mining projects.
Ms. Angnakak will be a disaster at the Department of Health and she will discover too late that she does not know enough about this department.
Ms. Ehaloak is a poor fit for the Department of Justice and would be better placed at ED&T or CGS.
By the way, it was shameful that Mr. Hickes was not chosen for cabinet. By denying him a cabinet position, our MLAs showed us that they are not ready to govern in an adult way. Needless to say, this Government will not achieve any of its goals.
Don’t you love the Democratic process in the free world,let the games begin
So sick of the negativity that comes out of Iqaluit.
I am confident that Minister Joanasie has more ambition, guts and steel than #1, #2, #3, #4, and especially #5 and #8.
He will ask questions and bring together opinion, inside his department and outside. This is why we have new elections and new Ministers.
We are “in this position” with Education because the 2008 Assembly had high goals and ideals for our children and the Education Department has been unwilling or unable to meet those goals and standards. That Department is now worried that someone will sue them for their failure.
All the better if someone does. A successful lawsuit would mean court-supervised implementation of Inuktitut learning and indigenous rights in Nunavut schools.
We should instead be worried about the elitist attitudes of insiders- especially if, as I fear, many of these commenters are from the Education department or teaching profession.
The negative commenters are not in control. We know who they are not.
Congratulations new Leaders.
Hey, Nunatsiaq, could you ask this question on behalf of your readers?
Why do we now have a Minister responsible for Democratic Reforms?
Is there a plan to change Nunavut’s democratic institutions? How?
What department is leading this function?
hi all, who cares about your crying???they are in and that’s about the size of it. if you don’t like it, run for the office on the next round. minister of education, convict? he never did time, boy you guys are in critical mood today. young john main is in right place, you sure took a riding that really needed a representation, thank you. last one was a (i’ll let you fill the blank).
Most of the negative commenters here are not Inuit, you can tell by their tone and by what confuses them. So Inuit we are told that we should be good to our fellow Inuit. The negativity is not from Inuit. Hey leaders think about forming our Inuit country. We’d take a big chunk of Canada, lot of resources with a low population, we’d be much better off than being part of canada.
I hope the new ministers will replace some of the Deputy Ministers!
The Department of Education and the Nunavut Arctic College needs some overhaul.
Education is the key for a better future. If the education trend and the poor attendance continues, Nunavut’s future will continue to be bleak, people will continue to be poor, other non-Inuit will still be in control.
Students in Nunavut must receive a good high quality education, instead of being socially promoted.
All the best to the newly elected MLAs!