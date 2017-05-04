Nunavut’s Inuit organizations demand that GN withdraw Bill 37
“The bill should be withdrawn and fundamentally rewritten"
Nunavut’s Inuit organizations have asked the Government of Nunavut to do away with Bill 37, the territory’s proposed set of amendments to the Education Act and the Inuit Language Protection Act that received second reading earlier this spring.
In a written submission, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. President Aluki Kotierk is asking that the legislative assembly’s standing committee on legislation, which is reviewing the bill, recommend the government withdraw it. That request is submitted on behalf of NTI and the three regional Inuit associations.
The proposed legislation sets the territory back in its efforts to address the decline of Inuktut in Nunavut, Kotierk said in the letter, which NTI made public this week.
“This bill has too many shortcomings, has stirred too much public concern, and is too important to be made into law,” Kotierk wrote in the April 20 submission. “The bill should be withdrawn and fundamentally rewritten. We urge this committee to report back to the assembly accordingly.”
NTI and the territory’s Qikiqtani, Kitikmeot and Kivalliq Inuit organizations say they want to provide input and support to re-draft the legislation—this time incorporating their vision.
NTI has already flagged Nunavut’s largely English-speaking school system as a major factor behind the erosion of Inuktut; no less under Bill 37, which would delay the implementation of Inuktut instruction in grades 4 through 9 until 2030.
In its submission, NTI reiterates its wish to see the GN launch an Inuit Employment Plan for educators to help increase the number of Inuktut-speaking teachers in its school system.
The Inuit organizations also call for:
• more information on what Inuktut language-of-instruction curriculum and resources are available, and what still needs to be developed;
• cooperation from the Department of Education to make Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit a core curriculum subject from Kindergarten to Grade 12; and,
• District Education Authorities to receive powers comparable to southern boards of education.
Finally, Inuit organizations have requested to appear as witnesses when the legislative assembly’s standing committee on legislation reviews the bill—a request that hadn’t been granted as of May 3, NTI said.
The standing committee on legislation is meeting this week for the first time to begin consideration of Bill 37, though those meetings are occurring in camera which means they are not in public.
Bill 37 received second reading during the winter sitting of the legislative assembly. The committee then issued an invitation for public submissions, likely be tabled during the spring sitting, which begins May 30.
Following the review, the committee will report back to the assembly to review the legislation clause-by-clause, at which point Education Minister Paul Quassa will appear before committee of the whole.
Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. Written Submission on Bill 37 by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
(10) Comments:
By putting language preservation before quality education we are damning an entire generation to squeaking out a life in the smallest economy in Canada. We have the largest population growth and the youngest population, while other parts of Canada are getting older. In a healthy society that would mean the young people here would migrate to other areas for better jobs and a better lifestyle as this area cannot sustain them. Just as we use to follow the herds for sustenance we must now follow the jobs. We cannot do this without being outfitted with the proper equipment, a high quality education and broad world view.
Do not force your children to live only in Nunavut forever by putting a small, dying language ahead of your children well being and education. Every culture has had to join the world and embrace globalization so must we. Until we have enough Inuit teachers with masters degrees, even doctors to educate our children we should not force the issue of language in the schools.
Government and IPGs must make understanding and speaking Inuktitut a working language in their institutions if they want to save the language. (Use it or lose it) One of many reasons why we’re losing the language. Heard parents argue why teach the language if it is not being used in work places. I’ve just pointed out one of many reasons why the language is being lost.
Kinda sucks though when the tone is somewhat: Your culture, language, the way you communicate in Inuktut is inferior and therefore unfounded and not worthy of consideration to such “highly” used and therefore “superior” “intelligent” “forward-thinking” way of delivering education, ideas, acquiring problem solving skills, communication skills etc to prosper in a modern society. Why limit those who you think are inferior? This is Nunavut after all and will never be like “Ottawa” I mean, We could offer Social Studies, Science or even English in Inuktut, Math delivered in English if need be. It would be pretty neat that my daughter speaks her thoughts in her mother tongue according to what she learned in school and that her thoughts are marked as such in English - wow! She would do a whole lot better conveying what she learned.
We need to have a school system that teaches at a high level in Inuktut, however this can not be done next year or in a few years time… we need to have enough people that have BOTH the Ability AND Desire to teach Inuktut at that level.
There are people with the Desire that lack the Ability, we need to provide opportunity and support for them to gain the Ability. Do they need extra help with their kids if they are at college? do they need to know their family will be taken care of while they put in the effort to learn so they dont have to focus on providing for their family?
There are also people that have the Ability but for one reason or another do not Desire a profession teaching, we also need to find ways to encourage and support them to use their Ability to teach the next generation. Easy way to do this is to show how much you value what teachers are doing in the schools, lets change the past view of teaches and make it valued by the community as a whole, Respect them.
All our family is very fluent in English, the big downfall in Inuktitut came
when it started being taught in schools about forty years ago.
Believe the evidence of your own eyes and ears!
Any one can have a vision. It doesn’t mean everything must come to a full stop change.
With NTI’s and Inuit Orgs vision, where are the hundreds of millions dollars going to come from to translate each grades text books into Inuktitut? Isn’t the decade after decade whine there are few Inuktitut teaching material and not enough good Inuktitut teachers who stay teaching?
Even when 2 streams are offered for Kindergarten, to grade 3, the English learning stream is always filled. Is this like the public’s vote on education direction?
Has it come to the point NTI and Inuit Orgs needs to be woken up out of their utopia dream land? Do they really give two hoots for the kids education to become employable any where in the world? Or just being politicians stroking their own egos over their cool and ultra special religious attachment word called a vision?
The GN should definitely put their foot down on this one. NTI has so much influence on the Government and look where it’s gotten them: they’re riddled with unrealistic expectations.
They need to fix the education system first in order to recruit young teachers from Nunavut. And they need to put an end to these DEAs running wild.
NTI and Inuit Organizations have every means and ability today to establish a Faculty of Education within a Nunavut University. This would go a long way towards addressing the Inuktun teacher deficit.
They probably think it is not their job.
Well, having complex opinions on Education is not their job either. Yet here they are making great legal efforts.
There are no Nunavut Agreement rights at stake here. Nunavut, unlike Nunavik did not address education as part of their land claims.
They talk about Inuit Employment requirements like they assume every Inuk candidate teacher is capable and willing to teach in their mother tongue. Even non-Inuit can teach in Inuktun for heaven sakes.
For a change I would like to see our Inuit orgs say yes to something instead of making a career out of saying no.
Ring Ring, An Inuk with full Inuit Language abilities from a smaller community calling an Inuk with an Inuk Last name in Iqaluit
“Can you speak Inuktitut?” The person on the other end says “No, I cannot understand you, please speak in English”
This is getting more & more prevalent. We’ve already lost so much of our cultural ways, why should we also loose our language?”
Inuktitut not important, when Québec and Reserves continue to speak fluently in their Mother tongue?
The fear of leaving the English speaking path is in the mind of those who quickly turn their back on Inuktitut taught in school.
French school celebrating in Iqaluit Nunavut and the Inuktitut language of Nunavut is challenged to survive.