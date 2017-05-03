Nunavut’s 2016 GDP growth second-highest in Canada: StatsCan
Mining remains big economic driver
Nunavut’s rate of economic growth in 2016 came in as the second most-robust in Canada, according to a May 1 Statistics Canada release.
The Gross Domestic Product, or GDP—the total value of goods produced and services provided during one year—is a primary indicator used to gauge the health of an economy.
In Nunavut, the territorial GDP increased by 3.9 per cent in 2016 following a 1.2 per cent gain in 2015, Statistics Canada said.
Only Yukon, with 8.2 per cent growth in its GDP for 2016, surpassed Nunavut.
In Nunavut, much of the GDP growth appears to be linked to mining although support activities for mining declined notably,” StatsCan said.
Iron ore mining rose significantly as the Mary River iron ore mine ramped up production.
And engineering construction rose by 30 per cent, as “work on the new gold mine and a number of electric power stations more than offset a decline in transportation engineering construction,” StatsCan said.
Services output rose by 2.5 per cent, mostly from gains in wholesale and retail trade, as well as in territorial public administration.
However, non-residential construction fell.
StatsCan notes that the finishing touches were put on the Iqaluit Aquatic Centre, while new Iqaluit airport terminal and the Canadian High Arctic Research Station have passed peak construction.
Residential construction in Nunavut also declined by 15 per cent.
(6) Comments:
Lets keep dumping on mining companys,and be real welfare cases.
Very good to hear GDP is growing well in Nunavut.
However, that is just part of the picture. Plenty people out of work would not have noticed a lick of difference in 2016.
Stats Canada, GN or somebody should try applying something like the Better Life Index, or the Human Development Index to Nunavut.
These measure both social and economic indicators to give a more complete picture on how well a place or group of people are doing.
Perhaps these departments and agencies are reluctant to have an empirical measure of Nunavut that is directly comparable to third world countries.
But seeing how we are a developing segment of an already developed nation, it would be useful information to have.
#1 Sam: when you look at the grand scheme of things, the 40+ million dollar pool has put recreation before housing.
One small earth quake producing a crack in the pool, and no extravagant recreation available.
Housing, roads, electricity, etc. will be priority.
Mining in Nunavut is always in demand by the global market. Inuit can look forward to financial gains where and when the time is right.
#2 All the information is (or will be there) to provide those comparisons. GDP, Labour Force Data, Tax Revenue from GN and GoC, Economic Indicators from StatsCan and others, etc.
All the information is there, but there is no independent body or group in Nunavut to analyze and draw conclusions from it.
Not yet anyway.
Sivumut Abluqta! Baby Steps.
Between this GDP and one of the best credit rating for any prov/terr, one wonders why so many people complain about housing, education, health, culture, food prices, UN violations, and and and
Nunavut is the destination of choice!