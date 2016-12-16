Nunavut’s fancy new aquatic centre too costly, some councillors say
Iqaluit councillors wrangle over fees for new facility, set to open in January 2017
Iqaluit councillors questioned whether fees developed for the city’s new aquatic centre would leave access to the facility out of reach for many families in the city, but they ultimately approved the second reading of proposed rates at an Iqaluit City Council meeting Dec. 13.
The narrow vote—two in support of the fees, one against, two abstentions—passed in part after the city’s recreation department said it would explore possibilities to subsidize pool access for lower income families and beneficiaries.
Otherwise, some felt $1,680 for an annual family pool pass—five members or less—or $2,100 for both pool and gym access, was simply too costly for local residents.
“I don’t think a family of five will be able to afford forking over $1,680 for an annual pass, let alone the monthly fees for adult,” said Coun. Joanasie Akumalik, who ultimately abstained from voting on the fee.
“I don’t know what the intent of these particularly high numbers are for.”
Recreation director Amy Elgersma said city staff examined several pool facilities across the country to formulate the fees.
“There’s been a lot of research done on this,” she said.
Elgersma explained that the higher price of the fitness pass is because there’s no way to prevent people using the gym from entering the pool because both parts of the $40.5 million facility share the same set of change rooms.
“You’re charging people to use the pool, whether they want to or not,” commented Coun. Terry Dobbin, who voted against the fees.
“We can’t really stop that access because everybody will use the same dressing room,” Elgersma responded, but added that, due to long daily operating hours, a fitness day pass—$12 for one adult—could potentially allow someone to hit the gym in the early morning and go for a swim in the late evening and only pay once.
But Dobbin was unconvinced. “This needs to go back to the drawing board,” Dobbin said, pointing out that the proposed fees only include daily, monthly and annual passes with no three- or six-month payment options.
Acting mayor Romeyn Stevenson, filling in for Mayor Madeleine Redfern who joined council by phone, said it would be a detriment to the facility if large numbers of Iqalungmiut can’t afford to use it.
Elgersma told council the city is researching a fee assistance program, which would subsidize passes for “beneficiaries under a certain income level.”
“To start off, families on income support would be able to make an application to the city and then would receive a benefit of a pass to the aquatic centre for their families,” she said.
Elgersma indicated the city would seek third party funding for the program from government sources, Inuit organizations, the private sector and individuals.
“We would be able to offer tax receipts for these contributions as well,” she said.
Iqaluit’s chief administrative officer, Muhamud Hassan, said the city is has considered putting a $100,000 down payment into the fund, using money collected as part of the original public canvas to fund the aquatic centre.
“We had a REACH fundraising started a few years ago that raised I think between $200,000 and $300,000,” he said.
Hassan added that the fund may be named after late-councillor and former Iqaluit mayor Jimmy Kilabuk who strongly supported the aquatic centre project before his death in 2014.
“We would like to be able to honour him in setting up this fund in his name,” Elgersma said.
Council will have another opportunity to discuss the rates during the third reading of the proposed rates, which will happen at a future council meeting.
The aquatic centre is scheduled to open sometime in January 2017.
(10) Comments:
It’s not complicated to prevent people from crossing over to the gym from the pool and vice versa using bracelets. this is a common practice in pools down south and even in bars and music festivals. For example, if someone buys a pass to go swimming, they get a blue bracelet, if they buy a pass to go to the gym they get an orange bracelet, and if they buy a pass for both, they get a red bracelet.
On each bracelet there is a date stamp to prevent people using the pass for more then one day. There you go city. My invoice is in the mail.
Okay we all know there are a handful of families on income support that are more then capable of working and being able to afford that pool just as assumed with a homeowner with children! Are people blind home owners have more debt then someone on bloody income support. So a home owner is being taxed tell no tomorrow on this pool and being charged an arm and a leg….....?
Third party funding from our inuit organization? Seriously go to the Government of Nunavut they have a bigger budget and is a public government!
Ottawa membership for Children and Parents for 1 year is $588.75 compared to what the city is trying to charge $1680????
cry me a river!!! this Is b.s people in rankin would love to pay that fee we don’t even have a place for the kids to swim, you got money for drugs happy hour and bingo but none to benefit to purpose of the facility jog on Iqaluit it ends up to 5 bucks a day due the math, unreal look at what you got capital complainers!!!!
1-“beneficiaries under a certain income level.”
Why single out “beneficiaries”?? And by that I assume you mean “Inuit”?
2-Are you really telling me that they have made no separations between the fitness room and the pool? In planning for this multi-million dollar building they have not thought through the fact that some people will ONLY want to use the gym and some people will ONLY want to use the pool? Instead they will force everyone to fork out the costs for the usage of both? That is total BS especially when they shut down the Atii fitness center which was reasonably priced for people who just wanted to use the gym - and the old pool was also reasonably priced
3-Two abstentions? Why? You are elected by the people to MAKE DECISIONS. If you don’t agree with the proposed fee structure VOTE AGAINST IT. Simple as that. You are all there to listen to the people and speak on our behalf. We are not able to sit there and vote and make these important decisions, you are! So do your job.
you are going to have to pay for it somehow! it’s not a free centre that anyone can just go in because of entitlement!
there is too much of that going on right now, it’s too cold out to work, I’ll just call in sick; I don’t feel like going to school, it’s okay I’m going to be put ahead another grade this year; that job was too hard, too much to learn, I’ll just quit and find someone to ‘borrow’ money from.
seriously People, if you want a brand new Facility you have to put money back into it too!
Yellowknife Ruth Inch Memorial Pool has a larger population so they are able to lower their rates a little but it’s comparable to what Iqaluit is asking for.
https://www.yellowknife.ca/en/getting-active/Admission-Fees.asp
it’s not like Iqaluit is asking for the moon.
I’m not sure why council members who are against the pool fees would abstain from voting since this is why they were elected. People abstain from voting because they have a conflict and should not vote. If a council member abstains just because he has no balls to make a decision, he should quit and make room for someone who does and will vote!
It would be interesting to see what the city by-laws say about this type of vote. In many organizations, this vote would not have passed because with 5 members present they would have needed to have 3 “yes” votes.
This makes me so frustrated and mad and disappointed in our City. How do you expect to make any money off the pool and pay off the huge debt that it has incurred when the only people now that will be able to afford it are those beneficiaries that will get a discount to use the facility. Any other family may not be able to afford the fee’s on top of the other fee’s that their children and themselves partake in. This is so god damn ridiculous. To offer only beneficiaries or those on income support a subsidized rate is a huge slap in the face for all Iqalungmiut. Thank you to Councillors Joanasie and Terry for trying to change this ridiculousness. Keeping fighting for us little people!
Yellowknife: Family pass for a year 1 $1,232.00