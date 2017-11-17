NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut’s capital suffers violent week in string of attacks

Man found inside garbage bin after suffering brutal beating

STEVE DUCHARME



The RCMP have laid charges against three men after two brutal attacks in Iqaluit. (FILE PHOTO) The RCMP have laid charges against three men after two brutal attacks in Iqaluit. (FILE PHOTO)



Another three Iqaluit men are facing charges after counterfeit currency was found circulating in the city this past October. Another three Iqaluit men are facing charges after counterfeit currency was found circulating in the city this past October.

November 17, 2017 - 8:00 am

Three men face serious charges after a pair of brutal attacks in Iqaluit that occurred after the Remembrance Day long weekend, Nunavut’s RCMP “V” Division reported, Nov. 16.

The unrelated attacks resulted in serious injuries for two victims.

Hannas Braun, 26, and Christopher Henderson, 35, face charges of aggravated assault and criminal negligence. Those allegations are related to a man who was injured in a severe beating Nov. 12 and then dumped inside a garbage bin.

Const. Henry Coman said RCMP responded to a call in the 200s area of Iqaluit around 6 p.m., when a neighbour spotted the injured man.

The man, who police did not identify, was transported to the Qikiqtani General Hospital by ambulance for treatment, Coman said.

In a separate incident, another man was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times, near the 600s area of Iqaluit, on Nov. 14.

Dave Sowdluapik, from Pangnirtung, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with a recognizance, following an investigation by the Iqaluit RCMP general investigative unit and forensic investigators.

Police iscovered the injured man outside a residence shortly before midnight “covered in blood,” Coman said.

Inside the residence, police discovered a woman who had also been assaulted.

The RCMP could not provide an update on the status of the man who was stabbed, but other sources told Nunatsiaq News that he was transported to Ottawa for surgery and remains in stable condition.

“We don’t believe these were random incidents and the public is not at risk,” Coman said.

Iqaluit’s general investigative unit has also laid charges against three Iqaluit men following a notification to the public in October that counterfeit money was circulating in the city.

Jamesie Kakee, 34, Saila Pudlat, 24, and Isaac Innuaraq, 20, each face separate charges of passing counterfeit money.