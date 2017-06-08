NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut’s big summer music fest finalizes concerts

Festival passes now available; workshop line-up still to be finalized

Accordion legend Simeonie Keenainak, with his grandson Ben Qaqqasiq, perform at the 2016 Alianait Arts Festival July 30 in Iqaluit. Details of this year's festival, which runs from June 30 to July 3, can be found on the www.alianait.ca website. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)

June 08, 2017 - 2:00 pm

The box office has officially opened for Nunavut’s summertime music extravaganza, the Alianait Arts Festival, featuring another eclectic group of artists from across North America convening in Iqaluit for a weekend of music and theatre.

Three jam-packed concerts and a new play by the pan-Arctic Qaggiq Performing Arts Collective are set for each day of the Canada Day long-weekend, from June 30 to July 3, at Nakasuk Elementary School.

Adult festival passes to see all ticketed events cost $85, while a family festival pass costs $175.

Youth between 12 and 18 years old can buy a festival pass for $40.

The festival’s full line-up of free workshops and performances under the iconic purple and yellow big-top tent has yet to be finalized, said Heather Daley, Alianait Arts Festival Executive Director.

In the meantime, you can purchase festival passes or individual day tickets—or read artist information and bios—on Alianait’s website here.

The festival’s mobile app, available for free on Apple’s App Store or on Android devices, is also returning this year after it’s debut in 2016.

Users with the app can access up-to-date schedules for the festival, listen to free samples of music, or purchase tickets directly through their phone.

Here’s a list of all ticketed events announced at this year’s Alianait Arts Festival, taking place in the Nakasuk gymnasium:

• Tunngasuttittiniq Concert, June 30, featuring Nomadic Massive, Joanne Ashley & Kris Mullaly, Digawolf & Naneruaq;

• Katijut Concert, July 1, featuring Natashia Allakariallak & Josh Qaumariaq, Northcote, Big Little Lions, Ranky Tanky;

• Piviarnaqtut Concert, July 2, featuring Inger Kuitse & Jesse Tuluraqjuk, Kuuri Panika, Elisapie Isaac, Kobo Town; and,

• Kiviuq Returns, a new play produced by the Qaggiavuut Society and performed by the Qaggiq Collective, featuring Pakak Innuksuk, Damien Tulugarjuk, Lois Suluk, Taqralik Partridge, Christine Tootoo, Kuuri Panika, Vinnie Karetak and Natashia Allakariallak.

Alianait is also holding a pre-concert just before the festival. Joel Plaskett will be returning to Iqaluit June 29 with his Emergency band and his dad, Bill Plaskett, with whom he recorded his latest album, Solidarity. Plaskett played two sold-out shows in Iqaluit in 2015. The June 29 show unfolds at Nakasuk School, starting at 7:30 p.m.