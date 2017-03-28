Nunavut’s big land use plan won’t get input from territory’s capital
“We simply do not have the manpower or the time, unfortunately, to develop a submission"
Nunavut’s land use plan will go forward without an official submission from the territory’s largest community.
Iqaluit mayor Madeleine Redfern dropped the news to members of the Nunavut Planning Commission during the organization’s week-long public hearing on its latest draft land use plan, held in Iqaluit’s Frobisher Inn March 24.
The NPC released a draft of its land use plan last summer, which—when further consultations and rewrites are completed—will act as a resource and land development guide for the Nunavut Settlement Area.
A variety of delegates from municipalities across Nunavut and Nunavik, Inuit organizations, government representatives and special interest groups all attended the NPC’s public meeting in Iqaluit from March 22 to March 26.
Consultations in the Kivalliq and Kitikmeot are scheduled to take place this summer and fall, but the draft land use plan has already drawn criticism from municipalities and other stakeholders for not providing realistic time frames or resources that would allow municipal governments to make submissions.
“We simply do not have the manpower or the time, unfortunately, to develop a submission to this body for the whole community,” Redfern told the NPC, explaining that the city’s planning and development department is neither qualified nor financed to carry out a comprehensive submission drawing on both public and private data.
“If we were tasked with that, we would have required additional resources to hire someone to do that research and to do those consultations, but none of those were provided to us.”
Redfern echoed points made earlier in the meeting by Brian Fleming, executive director of the Nunavut Association of Municipalities, who said many municipalities struggled with the scope and objectives laid down by the NPC.
“It was a huge task given the complete lack of resources that were available to them,” Fleming said of local representatives who attended earlier land use consultations and were then tasked with collecting further submissions from their hamlets.
The risk of omitting or accidentally redrawing vital parts of a municipality’s resources was high, Fleming argued, and the NPC may have missed issues with a town’s watershed, water sources, landfill sites, remediation sites and quarries that may not lie officially within municipal borders.
Flemming recommended that the planning commission send workers to verify in person that its current land use draft includes those areas in its maps
Some communities, such as Pangnirtung and Kimmirut, struggle with constricted municipal borders already, let alone having enough land to accommodate them in the future, Fleming added.
“You have to consider things like water or the ability to expand. These were not choices made by our people, but yet we are now confined or restricted by those previous choices often based on where there was an existing Hudson Bay post or an RCMP station,” Redfern said during her presentation.
“Many of the communities in our territory are located in areas or on a spot chosen by the federal government, not by our choice.”
Redfern acknowledged that the NPC faces a “daunting task” to develop its land use plan, which began in earnest following extensive cross-territory consultations in 2013.
“No plan can be perfect. Nonetheless, it needs to be adequate enough to have value, value for our communities, our people, those that have to make decisions, whether from an internal territorial viewpoint, or for those outside our territory,” she said.
Though details on future consultations have not yet been released, the NPC plans to visit the Kivalliq region from June 23 to June 27 and the Kitikmeot region from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27.
(6) Comments:
NPC will not be getting the results they want from the Kivalliq region. The time slotted is the worst time of year to try and consult people in the region. Most families are away at their spring camps at that time.
These are very real concerns. Southern regulators often provide funding for intervenors. It’s not realistic to expect that small governments will have either the capacity or the knowledge to respond appropriately to processes like these.
Worst possible time of the year to visit Kivalliq, Sharon - way too many are very busy with caribou harvests and making nikku in their spring camps and many are very busy with harvesting walrus’ and stocking up on food supplies.
You need to amend the dates for your consultations to this very active and very vocal region! They can and certainly will put your backs against the wall with their concerns and they need to be heard!
NPC has produced nothing on their own since being created in 1995. They have 2 crappy plans that they work from right now, North Baffin and Keewatin, and both of these were in place prior to Nunavut and subsequently adopted when Nunavut because reality in 1999. They worked for years on the Kitikmeot Land Use Plan and that was rejected by the Feds when submitted and the GN/NTI and INAC all insisted at that time that they need to forego the regional plans and work on creating a larger Nunavut Plan. NPC have not properly consulted the draft plan and when they do make an appearance they don’t fully expand on what the definitions mean in terms of pros and cons. For example, they have advised all communities that they can designate the lands around their community as “special management” areas. GREAT….that’s what every one wants….protection of wildlife and resources.
For example, they have advised all communities that they can designate the lands around their community as “special management” areas. GREAT….that’s what every one wants….protection of wildlife and resources. What NPC doesn’t tell them is that by placing that designation on those lands, there is not going to be the possibility of ANY development. I don’t believe that Nunavutmiut don’t want resource development….I believe what they want is sustainable development….strict rules around mining. In other words, allow development but ensure protection of the resources, ensure employment of local people, ensure training/education opportunities etc. Do you think Nunavut can survive by living off the land going forward? No development means less money for government, which in turn means less money for communities.
no different than the other provinces/territories, all of whom are responsible for generating their own additional sources of revenue. Nunavut is presently a money pit….we dole out money hand over fist to the uneducated and unemployed. The territory needs a solid source of revenue and quite frankly, given the expense of traveling and living, I don’t see that coming from anything other than development.