Nunavut youth leader to serve as ambassador for World Environment Day

Maatalii Okalik one of six youth ambassadors

Maatalii Okalik, president of the Nunavut Inuit Youth Council, speaks with federal Environment and Climate Change minister Catherine McKenna, last November in Marrakech, Morocco where global talks on climate change were underway. (FILE PHOTO)

May 16, 2017 - 4:00 pm

The outgoing president of the Nunavut Inuit Youth Council will take on the role of environmental spokesperson on June 5, World Environment Day.

Maatalii Okalik will serve as one of six youth ambassadors who will champion and support the participation of young people in World Environment Day celebrations, Catherine McKenna, the federal minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced May 15.

As the host of World Environment Day 2017, Canada wants to “inspire all Canadians and people around the world to connect to nature, to appreciate its natural beauty and importance, and to protect the earth we share,” a news release from McKenna’s office said.

As a youth ambassador, Okalik will help connect youth across the Canada and encourage them to show pride in Canada’s environment, by organizing and participating in events that unite young Canadians in support of the environment, the news release said.

Since 1987, World Environment Day has been hosted by a different country where the official global celebrations take place.

In 2017, the theme is “Connecting People to Nature.”