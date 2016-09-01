LETTERS: Nunavut

Nunavut youth grateful for support in fight against seismic testing

"I feel like my life has turned upside down in the best way possible"

September 01, 2016 - 10:00 am

Clara Natanine, daughter of former Clyde River mayor, hunter, father and anti-seismic activist Jerry Natanine, recently sailed from St. John’s, Nfld., to Clyde River with her dad, Clyde River’s current mayor James Qillaq and others on board the Greenpeace icebreaker Arctic Sunrise.

She posted this letter on her Facebook page and agreed to let us share it with Nunatsiaq News readers.

It has been a great August month. Most of my prayers got answered and I am very happy where I stand in life right now.

Traveling with my father was the best time I ever had in a while. I felt like I was following his footsteps all the way and I hope I will get to do more things like that, alone or not, because all I really want is for my family to be proud of me and help me see that I can make a change in this world too or at least help.

My mind has opened up to so many things I would have never got to do or even say! I would have never been able to do any of this without my father and I am going to look at this as practice. A practice for my bright future.

I just got to get myself together and get out there, be active, help a lot and just try to have fun while doing all that.

The Greenpeace campaign, the ship and all the crew has helped us, supported us, had fun with us and were very interested in the Inuit ways of living.

It doesn’t even seem to bother me (maybe because I never lived to experience what happened back in the day) but the fact that Greenpeace tried to ban seal hunting? A lot of people are still hurt about that, but that was then, this is now.

And they are standing tall for Clyde River to help us to try and stop the seismic blasting. I stand with Greenpeace! I stand with Clyde River.

Well, today everyone I got to meet and come to know them a bit, are all leaving, and I feel like my heart is broken. All the beautiful smiles, the laughter, the rock and rolling, the hugs, all the love, the pleasure, everything that we all shared together, I will cherish forever and be thankful.

I feel like my life has turned upside down in the best way possible. I have hopes and dreams that even I can’t explain but might not even ever happen.

I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone who stood by our side, kept us in their prayers and those who checked up on us while we fight to keep our hunting grounds unchanged!

November 30th, Supreme Court of Canada, the big day!! Support our fight. Stand with Clyde River!

Clara Natanine

Clyde River

