Nunavut youth grateful for support in fight against seismic testing
"I feel like my life has turned upside down in the best way possible"
Clara Natanine, daughter of former Clyde River mayor, hunter, father and anti-seismic activist Jerry Natanine, recently sailed from St. John’s, Nfld., to Clyde River with her dad, Clyde River’s current mayor James Qillaq and others on board the Greenpeace icebreaker Arctic Sunrise.
She posted this letter on her Facebook page and agreed to let us share it with Nunatsiaq News readers.
It has been a great August month. Most of my prayers got answered and I am very happy where I stand in life right now.
Traveling with my father was the best time I ever had in a while. I felt like I was following his footsteps all the way and I hope I will get to do more things like that, alone or not, because all I really want is for my family to be proud of me and help me see that I can make a change in this world too or at least help.
My mind has opened up to so many things I would have never got to do or even say! I would have never been able to do any of this without my father and I am going to look at this as practice. A practice for my bright future.
I just got to get myself together and get out there, be active, help a lot and just try to have fun while doing all that.
The Greenpeace campaign, the ship and all the crew has helped us, supported us, had fun with us and were very interested in the Inuit ways of living.
It doesn’t even seem to bother me (maybe because I never lived to experience what happened back in the day) but the fact that Greenpeace tried to ban seal hunting? A lot of people are still hurt about that, but that was then, this is now.
And they are standing tall for Clyde River to help us to try and stop the seismic blasting. I stand with Greenpeace! I stand with Clyde River.
Well, today everyone I got to meet and come to know them a bit, are all leaving, and I feel like my heart is broken. All the beautiful smiles, the laughter, the rock and rolling, the hugs, all the love, the pleasure, everything that we all shared together, I will cherish forever and be thankful.
I feel like my life has turned upside down in the best way possible. I have hopes and dreams that even I can’t explain but might not even ever happen.
I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone who stood by our side, kept us in their prayers and those who checked up on us while we fight to keep our hunting grounds unchanged!
November 30th, Supreme Court of Canada, the big day!! Support our fight. Stand with Clyde River!
Clara Natanine
Clyde River
she writes,“that was then, this is now”. Well then, I guess many traditions could just disappear and this youth would not seem to mind.
I agree with #1.
How could a young Inuk not be worried about banning seal hunting??? It is still very much a part of Inuit way of life.
We as Inuit appreciate the help from Greenpeace because we do not want any seismic testing in Nunavut or any where people the hunt from the ocean.
But there is a big but! this group is willing save animals instead of people succeeding thru profits from animals.
Clara is a perfect example how this group can use her to their advantage like there is saying when they knock on your door and you open it just slightly and they put their foot in they are pretty much in.
Clyde River was one the communities most affected by the sealing ban so I would be really careful and not trust Greenpeace even though they have helped us in stopping seismic testing.
Thank you for your open and host heartfelt letter Clara. You are definitely a child of the 21st century and have a positive focus on the future
“that was then, this is now”
Wow, where is that spirit of forgiveness when it comes to any number of other historical grievances held by Inuit?
Clara, continue opening your mind. You may find a role for yourself as an advocate traveling and speaking against development near your community, but what are the hundreds of other youth in your community going to do for a living?
Greenpeace wants to stop global warming. That’s a worthy goal. They want to do it by shutting down resource development projects, because it’s easier to demonize oil companies than the billions of consumers around the world (including you and your father) who are equally guilty of contributing to global warming. They will tell you what you want to hear, feed your paranoid fears to get you on their side.
I say put in a global carbon regime that puts pressure on all parts of the petroleum industry. Don’t manipulate aboriginal people who desperately need development in order to shut down specific projects.