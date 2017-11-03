Nunavut youth gets jail time for stabbing police officer
Judge describes Buddy Mala case as another attempt at "suicide by cop"
A Cambridge Bay youth who stabbed an RCMP officer during a run-in with police will spend another five months in jail, as part of a sentence imposed Nov. 2 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.
Buddy Mala, 19, had already pleaded guilty at an earlier court date to one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, as well as possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, when Justice Susan Cooper imposed a jail sentence of one year, minus time served, plus two years of probation.
On June 11, the Cambridge Bay RCMP detachment received a call that Mala was acting distraught and waiving a firearm while threatening to kill police officers.
The RCMP found Mala outside a local residence, wielding a pellet gun. Mala shouted at the two responding officers to “shoot me, shoot me,” Cooper told the court.
Police attempted to use a Taser to subdue Mala after chasing him into a building, but Mala stabbed one officer during the attempt, while yelling “I’m going to fucking kill you.”
Mala stabbed the police officer two more times before he was successfully restrained by another peace officer, Cooper said.
The young man continued to say that he would “wipe out cops,” as he was brought into the police station, Cooper said, but she characterized Mala’s actions that day as “meant to hurt himself.”
“The incident might be described as a failed attempt of suicide by cop,” Cooper concluded, but admitted the multiple stab wounds that the police officer suffered were aggravating factors in her sentence.
Cooper’s one-year sentence was less than the two-to-three-year sentence requested by the Crown, but more than the three years of probation, plus time served, suggested by Mala’s lawyer, Paul Falvo.
Cooper described Mala as “an intelligent man who has not received the education he should have,” while Mala listened to his sentence over the phone from the Rankin Inlet corrections facility.
Cooper said Mala had never applied himself to his studies while in public school, dropping out in Grade 10, and that he is still “essentially illiterate” and operating at a Grade 3 level of education.
But Mala was “social and receptive to assistance,” Cooper said, and involved himself in community activities and volunteered at the Cambridge Bay health centre before his run-in with the police.
“Given Mr. Mala’s young age, lack of a criminal record and the circumstances of his life, rehabilitation must be considered,” Cooper said.
But Cooper noted that a court must always impose a sentence that deters and denounces crimes that injure peace officers in the line of duty.
The officer stabbed by Mala recovered from the injuries.
Cooper called on Mala to take advantage of his remaining time jail to seek the education services available.
“It isn’t that you’re not capable of doing those things, it’s that you haven’t had the opportunity to learn them,” she said.
Mala was also given a 10-year firearm prohibition, and his DNA will be entered into a national database of offenders.
Mala will also have to “seek counselling as directed” while serving two years of probation after he is released from custody.
Nunavut youth? He’s 19
19 is considered “youth”.
19 isn’t youth by any standard in Canada or the rest of the world. Just cause this guy operates at a grade 3 reading level doesn’t make him a youth, it just means he’s a little illiterate. I can argue that he’s a youth adult but not a youth. Lol
Quote from Supersiksik: “19 isn’t youth by any standard in Canada or the rest of the world”
Really now.
Then why does the National Inuit Youth Council specify that to be considered eligible to attend the annual youth summit, you have to be between the ages of 15 and 30?
The NIYC application form says “Eligibility: Be an Inuit youth between the ages of 15-30 at the time of the Summit”
Just in case you are a slow learner and have trouble grasping this, that’s age 15 to 30, which covers age 19.
Sounds like you’re running your mouth off for nothing.
#1…here is some literature for you to read. Youth is in fact defined by age beyond 18.
http://www.calgaryunitedway.org/images/uwca/our-work/kids/public-policy-research/environmental_scan_extended_age_definition.pdf
http://www.un.org/esa/socdev/documents/youth/fact-sheets/youth-definition.pdf
So I guess we can base crimes from the Youth Criminal Justice Act and the Criminal Code by the standards of the National Inuit Youth Council? Good argument Space Cowboy!
At least Youth Supporter came with some facts based on United Way and the UN’s definition of youth. Good points in the articles but both articles did not mention the legal age a person can be charged either as a Youth or an Adult. There are certain crimes in Canada and the world were Youth as defined as being under 18 have been charged as adults given the seriousness and intent of their crimes. At the moment Canadian Law does not recognize a youth by being over 18. Having said that some people in Canada can be Criminally not responsible given their mental health, but that don’t not reframe them from being charged as an adult or youth by the CC or CYJA.
Question for Space Cowboy. If a person who you and the NIYC define as a youth, let’s say he’s 29 and this person commits murder or a Sexual Assault, would you charge him as a Youth or an Adult?
Supersiksik, I think the word you are talking about is “Juvenile” and not youth. The others are correct, youth is between 15 and 30. If they are under 18, they can be tried as a Juvenile and Adult if they are over 18.
Kanuwhipit, then why is it called the Youth Criminal Justice Act?
And like you said “adult if they are over 18” this guy is over 18 shouldn’t he be considered an adult in this matter?