Nunavut youth faces numerous charges after alleged armed robbery, stabbing

Another Rankin Inlet youth recovering from head wounds

A youth faces numerous charges after an alleged robbery and attack on another youth June 1 in Rankin Inlet. (FILE PHOTO)

June 02, 2017 - 4:00 pm

After an alleged attack in Rankin Inlet, a youth faces several charges, including robbery, while another youth is recovering from an alleged attack.

That’s following a June 1 armed robbery with a knife in this Nunavut community of about 2,800.

“The suspect allegedly demanded money from the victim and stabbed the victim in the head and sustained minor injuries,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Crowther said in a June 2 news release.

“The suspect was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of [a] weapon for [a] dangerous purpose and other charges not related to this incident,” the release said.

Members of the RCMP detachment in Rankin Inlet were dispatched to the scene of the early morning robbery around 4:45 a.m.

“The victim was transported and treated at the local health center and later released,” police said.

The youth now facing charges was released on conditions and will appear in court Aug. 15 in Rankin Inlet.