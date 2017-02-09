Nunavut women’s council in search of new members
Nomination forms due Feb. 24
The Government of Nunavut’s advisory agency on women’s issues wants to bring in new members to serve on its council.
The minister responsible for the Status of Women, Monica Ell-Kanayuk, is inviting nominations for appointments to Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council.
Qulliit’s council acts as an advisory group to the territorial government on issues facing Nunavut women in areas including education, health, justice and economic development.
The nine-member council includes representatives from each of Nunavut’s three regions, along with a president and two vice president positions. Council members sit for terms between one and three years.
It’s not clear how many council positions are open in 2017, though Qulliit’s website indicates that two positions sit vacant. Elisapie Sheutiapik currently serves as the council’s president.
Any woman residing in Nunavut 18 years of age or older is eligible to sit on the council. Nunavummiut can find a nomination form here, or by calling Minister Ell-Kanayuk’s office at 867-975-5075.
Nominations must be submitted to the minister’s office Feb. 24 by 5 p.m. EST.
You can visit Qulliit’s website here.
(1) Comments:
As long as the portfolio for this council sits in Family Services, it will remain a puppet council, ineffective and subject to the bullying of the DM and senior management of that department. This portfolio belongs in EIA across where the council can inform policy and protocol across the GN and Nunavut. If the GN is sincere about the function of this council/ organization then that is what it will do. Episodes of the current DM bullying the council have now become habitual and indisputable. She has done this in the presence of two different FS Ministers - both Jeannie Ugyuk and Monica Ell - and it is a crying shame the portfolio is still within her department. If Nunavut is serious about ending the victimization of women, the the portfolio must be removed from this department and put where it can make a difference untrammelled by the current DM and her crony senior managers.