NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut women’s council in search of new members

Nomination forms due Feb. 24

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Nunavut's minister responsible for the Status of Women, Monica Ell-Kanayuk, is inviting nominations for appointments to Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council. Nunavut's minister responsible for the Status of Women, Monica Ell-Kanayuk, is inviting nominations for appointments to Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council.

February 09, 2017 - 10:00 am

The Government of Nunavut’s advisory agency on women’s issues wants to bring in new members to serve on its council.

The minister responsible for the Status of Women, Monica Ell-Kanayuk, is inviting nominations for appointments to Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council.

Qulliit’s council acts as an advisory group to the territorial government on issues facing Nunavut women in areas including education, health, justice and economic development.

The nine-member council includes representatives from each of Nunavut’s three regions, along with a president and two vice president positions. Council members sit for terms between one and three years.

It’s not clear how many council positions are open in 2017, though Qulliit’s website indicates that two positions sit vacant. Elisapie Sheutiapik currently serves as the council’s president.

Any woman residing in Nunavut 18 years of age or older is eligible to sit on the council. Nunavummiut can find a nomination form here, or by calling Minister Ell-Kanayuk’s office at 867-975-5075.

Nominations must be submitted to the minister’s office Feb. 24 by 5 p.m. EST.

You can visit Qulliit’s website here.