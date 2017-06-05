NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut women honoured in annual Qulliit awards

Leah Qaqqasiq-May of Arctic Bay and Rachel Michael of Iqaluit recognized

BETH BROWN



Leah Qaqqasiq-May of Arctic Bay received the Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council's Wise Woman award this year for work with women and youth in her community. (PHOTO COURTESY ALL SAINTS ANGLICAN CHURCH)



Rachel Michael is winner of the 2017 Outstanding Young Woman Award. The Iqaluit youth has been recognized for her work in mental health advocacy. (PHOTO COURTESY R. MICHAEL)

June 05, 2017 - 11:45 am

The Qulliit Nunavut Status of Women Council has recognized two Nunavut women for their service to others.

Leah Qaqqasiq-May of Arctic Bay and Rachel Michael of Iqaluit are the 2017 winners of the Wise Woman and Outstanding Young Woman Awards, announced May 29 by Qulliit.

The awards, offered since 2009, are meant “to foster positive activities in our communities and encourage women to engage in creating a strong, healthy and prosperous Nunavut,” Qulliit said in a May 29 release.

Monica Ell-Kanayuk, Nunavut’s minister responsible for status of women, paid tribute to Qaqqasiq-May and Michael on May 30, in the current sitting of the Nunavut legislature.

“These two women are role models in their communities and provide outstanding volunteer, advocacy work, support, education, and counseling to others,” Ell-Kanayuk said.

Qaqqasiq-May received the Wise Woman Award, for her work helping women and youth in her home community.

“She volunteers many hours to support those in crisis or experiencing hard times. She demonstrates her knowledge of land skills and is a respected elder and leader in her community,” Ell-Kanayuk said.

Rachel Michael of Iqaluit won the Outstanding Young Woman Award for leadership in mental health support and time devoted to youth organizations in Nunavut.

“She is involved in advocacy work for youth in foster care and in suicide awareness work,” said Ell-Kanayuk. “She has been invited to participate on national and circumpolar summits on health, Suicide Prevention and Mental wellness.”

Last year, the Wise Woman and Outstanding Young Woman Awards were given to Hannah Benoit of Rankin Inlet, Sarah Jancke of Cambridge Bay and Maatalii Okalik of Pangnirtung.