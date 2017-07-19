NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut woman accused of murder makes first court appearace

Sandra Ameralik of Gjoa Haven will be back in court Aug. 15 for a bail hearing

STEVE DUCHARME



Sandra Ameralik of Gjoa Haven appeared in Nunavut court in Iqaluit July 18 to face second-degree murder charges. (FILE PHOTO)

July 19, 2017 - 7:55 am

A Gjoa Haven woman accused of fatally stabbing a man in June made her first appearance before a judge since her arrest, at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit, July 18.

Sandra Ameralik appeared before Justice Susan Cooper wearing a blue t-shirt and grey sweatpants, but was only present in the courtroom for a few minutes as lawyers briefly laid out groundwork for the case.

Ameralik is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

According to an RCMP media release dated June 27, local officers in Gjoa Haven responded to reports that a 30-year-old man had been stabbed in the Kitikmeot community of roughly 1,300, at about 8 p.m., June 25.

The man was rushed to the Gjoa Haven health centre but later died of his injuries.

One individual was arrested at the time, in connection with the incident, the RCMP said.

Sources in the community told Nunatsiaq News that the victim was Ameralik’s partner.

Ameralik is scheduled to make her next appearance in court Aug. 15, after lawyers make initial disclosures in the case.

She is currently being held in remanded custody, awaiting a bail hearing.