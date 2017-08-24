Nunavut weed survey to inform next government’s policy after election
GN regulations on cannabis sales won’t emerge until after MLAs choose new government
A Government of Nunavut survey that asks Nunavummiut about the federal government’s impending cannabis legalization next year marks the first step in promised consultations on the issue, but any cohesive policy will have to wait until after the Oct. 30 territorial elections, GN officials say.
“The survey is the right tool to use, to start the conversation and respecting that this government is itself coming to a close in the coming weeks,” the assistant deputy minister for Nunavut’s Department of Finance, Dan Carlson, told Nunatsiaq News Aug. 22.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government introduced a pair of bills in the House of Commons last April that, if passed, would create a deadline of July 1, 2018, for the legalization of personal-use quantities of cannabis across Canada.
That left many provincial and territorial governments scrambling to figure out how to regulate the product’s consumption, sales and distribution.
Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna admitted in July that a 2019 deadline “would have been more ideal,” but Taptuna’s government will eventually be replaced after the fourth legislative assembly dissolves and a fifth legislature is elected on Oct. 30.
Taptuna and the other Nunavut cabinet members will hold office until MLAs choose a new government at a leadership caucus, usually held after the election.
“Decisions about the future of this file, from a public standpoint, will fall to the new government,” Carlson said.
The 26-question survey will provide initial public input on the restrictions the GN has the authority to impose on cannabis use such as the minimum age to purchase and possess cannabis, its use in public spaces, whether to sell it through government-owned or private outlets, and delivery of cannabis by mail.
The survey also asks about awareness strategies, concerns about health impacts and the availability of addictions treatment.
“We are actively encouraging all Nunavummiut who are 16 years of age or older to respond.”
Within the first day its release online, Carlson said more than 400 people had already completed the survey.
That same survey marks the first public initiative from the territory’s cannabis working group, first described by Finance Minister Keith Peterson late last year.
The group will study future cannabis legalization issues and has been communicating with similar groups formed in other jurisdictions, Carlson said.
Carlson said more consultations on the issue will take place in the future.
But much like Nunavut’s cannabis policy, the substantive form of those consultations will be left to the the territory’s new government.
“We see this as a first of a set of consultations with Nunavummiut. We haven’t decided how that will play out. That will be a decision for the new government,” he said.
Physical copies of the survey will be available from government liaison officers in remote communities.
The online version of the survey is available until Sept. 22 and can be found here.
For more information on the upcoming implementation of Bills C-45 and C-46 for cannabis legalization, you can read more on the federal government’s website here.
I know prohibition is bad, this is a done deal, and it will have some benefits, it’s also going to contribute to a Nunavut population that is even more lethargic and paranoid. Let the healing begin!
Cannabis has been here in the territories since the 70’s, nothing new here.
This is so dumb we will be able to purchase weed before a case of beer or wine… this just proves how stupid things are
#1 You don’t know that, all you know is a laundry list of stereotypes and misconceptions.
ps: bring on the high CBD’s, they are good for your brain.
LOL one of the last questions on the survey ask what gender you were assigned at birth. Why are there 3 options?
As with the Beer and wine store not going to get rid of the bootleggers, this will not get rid of the drug dealers.
Addicts lie, threaten, abuse and steal from friends and family to support their habit. This will be a continued practice.
in the immortal words of Jeff Spicoli: “All I need is some tasty waves, a cool buzz and I’m fine.”
There should be no form of opposition to this matter from the people of Nunavut! We’ve been paying too much for this substance far too long and if you know of people who struggle with it’s high cost, then don’t oppose it, just embrace it! It’s going to release a lot of strain from all levels, especially families with low income but high rate of substance abuse!
what a pain in the ass this is going to be.
oh it’s only marijuana, it does not harm us, it does not kill us, it does not hurt.
it is a drug, it has just as much toxins when you smoke this as cigarettes and the drug is extremely harmful especially on developing minds of young teenagers.
people spend way too much money chasing the high of this silly drug and i know of addicts who spend all of their money on this crap then come begging for food and toilet paper the very next week. just because the price will go down won’t mean they will have more money to spend on essentials it will mean they will be able to buy more dope.
not only that, having to police your employees to ensure they don’t come to work high and stoned will be a nightmare. just because it’s legal doesn’t mean you can come to work high. we will have to remain even more vigilant in this area.
ugh, what a bunch of chaos the first while will be.
One has to wonder why the GN took so darn long to come up with such a weak stragegy for dealing with something they knew was coming so long ago. Is it lack of capacity, leadership or vision? Either way the impact is the same and Nunavummiut are once again poorly served.
Where’s the survey?
Only time will tell.
Nunavut and Canada must turn back to Jesus Christ.
@#9 as the article states, there’s an election coming, so the GN’s ability to come out with a full strategy is constrained. Also, we’re the smallest and newest bureaucracy guided by the weakest political system and hamstrung by things like decentralization, vacancies, turnover etc etc. All things considered I’d say we’re doing OK on this particular file - not too far behind other jurisdictions.
Very well said #8!!! very well said !
#5.. Why are there 3 options(at end of survey)?
If they didn’t Nunavut Gov would be breaking their own (Social-justice-warrior/ Political correctness) law and Canada’s new liberal, Bill C-16. Where you cannot discriminate against a transgender person by miss representing (not saying) their preferred pronouns.
If they say they are a female but have all the parts of male you must address them as female. Plus as the pronouns they say they are. Same if female and says male.
If they say their pronoun is not Mr. Boy, male, girl, female, Miss but Zee or Tree or _____ (fill in the blank), you must call them that.
If not, you are being discriminatory and you will be taken to a human rights tribunal trial. Where you may be fined or put in jailed. Or fired without any human rights tribunal/trial.