Nunavut wants tougher driving laws, survey finds
Respondents favour crackdowns on distracted driving, speeding, impaired drivers
Nunavummiut want to see tougher penalties for distracted and impaired drivers, along with a graduated licensing program that better reflects national standards.
That’s according to consultation data collected last year ahead of proposed amendments to the Nunavut Motor Vehicles Act, which is one of the bills up for consideration during the Nunavut legislature’s current winter sitting.
Over 85 per cent of Nunavummiut surveyed want to see improved public safety on the road, support stronger laws to reduce impaired driving, or want to penalize drivers distracted from the road by their smart phones, according to the report, which was tabled in Nunavut’s legislature March 7.
“Overwhelmingly, the majority of communities felt public safety needed to improve on Nunavut roads,” said the report, which used data compiled by Nunavut’s Department of Economic Development and Transportation.
“Concerns were not just speeding motor vehicles or careless operators of ATVs or snowmobiles, but protecting the safety of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians.”
The consultation based its findings on data collected from approximately 650 surveys completed during 2016, along with 700 one-to-one meetings.
The Department of Economic Development and Transportation said surveys were submitted from 13 Nunavut jurisdictions, or just over half of Nunavut’s 25 communities.
Some of the proposed penalties supported by residents include automatic suspensions, mandatory medical assessments and vehicle impoundment for driving while suspended.
And 79 per cent surveyed support a graduated license program for young or new drivers.
Some other topics of note:
• 85 per cent of Nunavummiut expressed concerns about speeding in their communities;
• 81 per cent support mandatory helmet use while driving or riding all-terrain vehicles;
• 61 per cent support motor vehicles passing a mechanical inspection prior to registration in the territory, as well as at regular intervals; and,
• 54 per cent support requiring vehicles in Nunavut to pass an emission test
A majority of communities approached by ED&T also supported vehicle disposal legislation, but the report noted “there was concern about the territory’s ability to support such a program.”
Last year, ED&T’s transportation and policy director, Art Stewart, told Iqaluit’s city council that his department was already exploring policies implementing a Nunavut-wide car-import levy.
Money collected from the levy would be used in a territorial slush fund that municipalities could access to help dispose of their abandoned vehicles.
Nunavut’s existing Motor Vehicles Act was adopted from the Northwest Territories in 1999 and remains substantially unchanged since that point.
ED&T stated goals with its amendment address “specific Nunavut road safety concerns,” changes in public attitude towards driver behavior and to bring the territory up to speed with federal transportation agreements.
When asked for comment, the President of the Distracted Driving Association of Nunavut ignored the question because he wasn’t paying attention. He then rear-ended the vehicle in front of him. He was quick to blame the non-distracted driver.
The by-law here in Iqaluit should crackdown on drivers with no drivers license at all. If there were to be a pedestrian that got hit by a person with no drivers license, that person would be charged. If the person with no license, that would be an insurance issue. Then the company that lets the driver stay on on the road without a license, the company can get a big fine and or prison time. I know of by-law here in Iqaluit does not enforce the law when they already know people who don’t even have a drivers license.
I have realized that as I no longer have a vehicle and that I’ve been forcing myself to walk as much as possible, it’s made me realize that I had become too dependent on a vehicle. Of course I would want another vehicle, but I’m in no rush as my body’s loving the exercise. Too all pedestrians, be safe and always be aware of careless drivers who do not care, or are either intoxicated and/or high on drugs,etc.
Ugh…regular inspections means far more expenses for car owners. The labour rate for an oil change is already $140 an hour and that will only increase as garages start passing the new import fees onto customers. Where, exactly, ARE these qualified inspectors/ certified garages in Pond, Hall Beach or Qik?
I foresee $200+ per hour garage rates the moment this legislation passes. Thanks for the help GN…
“Some of the proposed penalties supported by residents include automatic suspensions,” Fine but for which infractions exactly (failure to wear a helmet while riding on the sea ice)?
Given that vehicle enforcement falls on Municipal By-Law departments (since there is no Territorial police force) these proposals will undoubtedly be costing Nunavut hamlets a fortune. Good thing we don’t have homelessness or hungry kids up here anymore…
“And 79 per cent surveyed support a graduated license program for young or new drivers.”
I had the distinct impression that Nunavut drivers were already issued a “graduated” learner’s permit and that they are required to drive in the south for another year before the Nunavut licence is eligible for an upgrade to a standard, nationally accepted licence…
Is it correct to begin a paragraph or sentence with “And”?
Who, exactly, will be administering all these “mandatory medical assessments” in all the hamlets…nurses? In some communities it’s hard enough to see anyone at the nursing station if your kid is choking.
How much will they cost the drivers?
“Over 85 per cent of Nunavummiut surveyed want to see improved public safety on the road…support stronger laws to reduce impaired driving (sic)”
I presume these respondents meant “Want to see stronger enforcement to reduce impaired driving”?
So more RCMP patrols? Better start building more staff houses in the hamlets to accommodate the increases in officers…
@#4 Don’t panic. Read the bill - inspections aren’t in it. They asked through the consultations and in the end decided not to do it.
“...to bring the territory up to speed with federal transportation agreements.”
Fine. Great. But when are we going to get on par with the rest of Canada on the cost of travel, housing, food and clothing, internet and cell service, medical care etc, etc, etc.
Easy enough for some bureaucrats at ED&T to push some questionable legislation TO SOOTH THEIR SMALL TOWN EGOS BUT WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF US THAT WILL BE PAYING FOR ALL THESE, ARGUABLY REDUNDANT, AMENDMENTS?????
@Frankly Scarlet - anything in particular you have in mind, or is that just a bit of uninformed Trumpian, anti-government rage?
Which of the amendments are so costly and redundant that they deserve ALL CAPS?
If you see anyone drunk driving or about to go in a vehicle while intoxicated,,remember,, FRIENDS DO NOT LET FRIENDS DRIVE DRUNK. You can give their keys back to them the next day.