Nunavut votes in municipal elections Dec. 11
Twenty-four Nunavut hamlets to hold elections this Monday
All but one of Nunavut’s 25 communities are set to hold municipal elections this Monday, Dec. 11.
The territory’s capital, Iqaluit, held city council byelections this past spring, and normally holds its regular council elections every three years on the third Monday in October.
It won’t stay that way for long; Nunavut’s MLAs passed Bill 49 earlier this year, which sets fixed election dates for hamlets, district education authorities and Nunavut’s single French-language school board.
Starting in 2019, that means all municipalities, including Iqaluit, will hold their elections on the same day: the fourth Monday in October.
For the next two-year period, Nunavut’s hamlets will continue to stagger their elections for council seats, meaning only some mayor and councillor positions are up for election this year.
In three communities, Naujaat, Kimmirut and Arctic Bay, hamlet councillors have already been acclaimed.
Nunavummiut should contact their hamlet offices for voting day hours and other information.
Just three communities in the Kitikmeot region will choose mayors this year, including Cambridge Bay, whose mayor’s position was vacated this past fall when former mayor Jeannie Ehaloak was elected to the legislative assembly and then was chosen to serve on cabinet.
Cambridge Bay
Candidates for mayor:
• Gary Beattie
• Wayne Gregory
• Pamela Gross
• Joe Ohokannoak
Candidates for council (four seats up for election):
• Josh Doyle
• Angela Gerbrandt
• Sandi Gillis
• Jenna Kamingoak
• Susie Kemakton
• Aaron Petersen
• Stuart Rostant
• Charles Zikalala
Gjoa Haven
Candidates for council (4 seats):
• Christine Porter
• David Siksik
• Jennifer Ullulaq
• Josseph Akoak
• Kaitlin Porter
• Ralph Porter Sr.
• Salome Qitsualik
• Uriash Puqiqnak
• Greg Nahaglulik
Kugaaruk
Candidates for mayor:
• Stephan Inaksajak (incumbent)
• Canute Krejunark
• Adam Krejanark
• Makabe Nartok
Candidates for council (5 seats):
• Guido Tigvareak
• Jesse Apsaktaun
• Leona Krejanark
• Catherine Qinngnuq
• Teddy Apsaktaun
• Joashua Kringorn
• Jamie Ihakkaq
Kugluktuk
Candidates for mayor:
• Ryan Nivingalok (incumbent)
• Philip Evaglok
• Valerie Miyok
• Miranda Atatahak
Candidates for council (4 seats):
• Valerie Miyok
• Miranda Atatahak
• Wynter Kuliktana
• Larry Adjun
• Danny Zita
• Monica Angohiatok
• Sammy Angnaluak
• Nadene McMenemy
• Randy Hinanik
• Matilda Panioyak
Taloyoak
Candidates for council (4 seats):
• John Charles Lyall
• Kristine Lyall
• Joanne Kailek
• Tommy Aivout
• Peter Kiahingnaq
• Louise Aggaq
• Lonnie Alookee
• Michael Aleekee
The Qikiqtani region will host eight mayoral races on Dec. 11.
Arctic Bay
Candidates for mayor:
• Joelie Qaunaq
• Geela Arnnauyumayuq
• Tommy Tatatoapik
• Philip Attagotaluk
• Frank May
Four new councillors have been acclaimed:
• Frank May
• Sakiasie Qaunaq
• Susanna Barnabas
• Leonie Eecheak
Cape Dorset
Candidates for mayor:
• Tikitoq Kingwatsiak
• Timoon Toonoo
• Padlaya Qiatsuq
• Matthew Saveajuk Jaw
Candidates for council (4 seats):
• Aningmiuq Samayualie
• Chris Pudlat
• Zeke Ejesiak
• Jimmy Manning
• Kouyuk Pudlat
• Mary Laisa
• Oqituq Ashoona
• Padlaya Qiatsuq
• Simigak Suyiga
• Tikitoq Kingwatsiak
Clyde River
Candidates for mayor:
• Laimikie Palluq
• James Qillaq
• Clark Kalluk
• Bobby Panipak
• Sandy Simon Kautuq
• Alan Cormack
• Joanasie Illauq
Candidates for council (4 seats):
• Rayge Atsiqtaq
• Limikie Palluq
• Poasie Palluq
• Apiusie Apak
• Suzanne Arreak
• Joavie Paneak
• Alex Paneak
Grise Fiord
Candidates for council (3 seats):
• Inger-Lise Christensen
• Raymond Kaslak
• Eva Muckpa
• Lucy Nungaq
Hall Beach
Candidates for mayor:
• Audlakiak Jaypetee
• Elijah Kaernerk
• Jason Kaernerk
• Amie Kipsigak
• Robert Morgan
• Cain Pikuyak
• Levi Qaunaq
Candidates for council (4 seats):
• Stacey Kadlutsiak
• Daniel Arvaluk
• Roger Beaudry
• Jason Ikeperiar
• Nagleena Innuksuk
• David Irqittuq
• Paul Nagmalik
• Peter Siakuluk
Igloolik
Candidates for council (4 seats):
• Erasmus Ivvalu
• Matt Teed
• Lionel Evaloarjuk
• Peter Ivalu
• David Aqqiaruq
• Dominic Angutimarik
Kimmirut
Candidates for mayor:
• Ningiulaa Killiktee
• Koojeasuk Kolola
Three councillors have been acclaimed:
• Mattoo Michael
• Akulukjuk Judea
• Maliktoo Lyta
Pangnirtung
Candidates for mayor:
• Stevie Komoartok
• Jeannie Mike
Candidates for council:
• Leopa Akpalialuk
• Larry Dialla
• Billy Etooangat
• Jaco Ishulutak
• Geeold Kakee
• David Kooneeliusie
• Johnnylee Nakashook
• Mosesee Qappik
• Markus Wilcke
Pond Inlet
Candidates for council (6 seats):
• Eleanore Pitseolak
• Gary Angnetsiak
• Tim Soucie
• Danny Maktar
• Jerold Koonark
• Abraham Kublu
• Isaac Akpaliapik
Qikiqtarjuaq
Candidates for council (4 seats):
• Jeannie Kooneeliusie
• Daisy Arnaquq
• Loasie Audlakiak
• Mary Ann Qiyutaq
• Monica Allen
Resolute Bay
Candidates for mayor:
• Saroomie Manik
• Joyce Laprise
• Wayne Davidson
Candidates for council (5 seats):
• Aziz Kheraj
• Philip Chubb
• Murray Balsom
• Martha Idlout
• Lori Nungaq
• Tabitha Mullin
• Zipporah Kalluk
Sanikiluaq
Candidates for mayor:
• Joe Arragutainaq
• Moses Appaqaq
• Eli Kavik
• Johnny Inuktaluk
Candidates for council (4 seats):
• Moses Appaqaq
• Joe Arragutainaq
• Veronica Emikotailuk
• Mina Eyaituk
• Johnny Inuktaluk
• Emily Kattuk
• Eli Kavik
• Sarah N. Meeko
• Lucy Uppik
In the Kivalliq region, three communities will see mayoral races, while most communities have drawn a high interest in council seats, with up to 13 candidates in Rankin Inlet and 11 in Whale Cove.
Arviat
Candidates for council (4 seats):
• Elizabeth Irkok
• Tommy Owlijoot
• Tony Phinney
• Joe Savikataaq Jr.
• Kono Tattuinee
• William Tiktaq
Baker Lake
Candidates for mayor:
• Shawn Attungala
• Lena Tapatai
Candidates for council (6 seats):
• Sarah Anirniq
• Thomas Anirniq
• Paula Hughson
• Kevin Iksiktaaryuk
• Barb Kabloona
• David Simailak
• Frank Tootoo
• Norman Ukpaga
• Karen Yip
Chesterfield Inlet
Candidates for council (4 seats):
• Solomon Autut
• Jimmy Krako
• Leonie Mimialik
• Angeline Simik
• Trevor Thompson
Coral Harbour:
Candidates for mayor:
• Willie Nakoolak
• Noah Kadlak
Candidates for council (6 seats):
• Danny Pee
• Jordon Emiktowt
• Tono Susan Nakoolak
• Louie Bruce
• Roxanne Eetuk
• Tina Eetuk
• Solomon Nakoolak
• Moses Nakoolak
• Kidlapik Nakoolak
• Noah Kadlak
• Willie Nakoolak
Naujaat
Candidates for mayor:
• Romeo Kopak
• Hugh Haqpi
• Steve Mapsalak
• Solomon Malliki
• Steven Kopak
Four councillors have been acclaimed:
• Donat Milortok
• Peter Mannik
• Joseph Mapsalak
• Joseph Sivernatok
Rankin Inlet
Candidates for council (6 seats):
• Martha Hickes
• Arnaujuq Kowmuk
• Chad Graham
• Kelly Lindell
• Jim MacDonald
• Rosie Oolooyuk
• Sandra Oolooyook
• Lynn Rudd
• Barbara Tartak
• Noah Tiktak
• Harry Towtongie
• Tommy Tudlik
• Theresie Tungilik
Whale Cove
Candidates for council (6 eats):
• Lavenia Angutituar
• Sarah Igviksaq
• Tommy Igviksaq
• Elizabeth Kabloona
• Ryan Kolit
• Mary-Jones Kriterdluk
• Roy Kriterdluk
• David Kritterdlik
• Gerard Maktar
• Jackie Napayok
• Anna Okalik
• Mike Sr. Panika
• Terri-Rose Teenar
• Glenda Ulurksit
• Eva Voisey
(1) Comments:
The people who ran for MLA positions should be on the list at least. It really shows they were more interested in the ” money” and not the job. The Hamlet Elected poison is a good stepping stone to move to a Territorial position. Too many try to run for the MLA position without any municipal politics to back them up. It really shows they don’t care or just for themselves and the pay.