NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut votes in municipal elections Dec. 11

Twenty-four Nunavut hamlets to hold elections this Monday

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



There's a four-way race for mayor in Cambridge Bay, where long-time, outgoing mayor Jeannie Ehaloak vacated the position when she was elected as MLA this past fall. (FILE PHOTO) There's a four-way race for mayor in Cambridge Bay, where long-time, outgoing mayor Jeannie Ehaloak vacated the position when she was elected as MLA this past fall. (FILE PHOTO)

December 07, 2017 - 9:15 am

All but one of Nunavut’s 25 communities are set to hold municipal elections this Monday, Dec. 11.

The territory’s capital, Iqaluit, held city council byelections this past spring, and normally holds its regular council elections every three years on the third Monday in October.

It won’t stay that way for long; Nunavut’s MLAs passed Bill 49 earlier this year, which sets fixed election dates for hamlets, district education authorities and Nunavut’s single French-language school board.

Starting in 2019, that means all municipalities, including Iqaluit, will hold their elections on the same day: the fourth Monday in October.

For the next two-year period, Nunavut’s hamlets will continue to stagger their elections for council seats, meaning only some mayor and councillor positions are up for election this year.

In three communities, Naujaat, Kimmirut and Arctic Bay, hamlet councillors have already been acclaimed.

Nunavummiut should contact their hamlet offices for voting day hours and other information.

Just three communities in the Kitikmeot region will choose mayors this year, including Cambridge Bay, whose mayor’s position was vacated this past fall when former mayor Jeannie Ehaloak was elected to the legislative assembly and then was chosen to serve on cabinet.

Cambridge Bay

Candidates for mayor:

• Gary Beattie

• Wayne Gregory

• Pamela Gross

• Joe Ohokannoak

Candidates for council (four seats up for election):

• Josh Doyle

• Angela Gerbrandt

• Sandi Gillis

• Jenna Kamingoak

• Susie Kemakton

• Aaron Petersen

• Stuart Rostant

• Charles Zikalala

Gjoa Haven

Candidates for council (4 seats):

• Christine Porter

• David Siksik

• Jennifer Ullulaq

• Josseph Akoak

• Kaitlin Porter

• Ralph Porter Sr.

• Salome Qitsualik

• Uriash Puqiqnak

• Greg Nahaglulik

Kugaaruk

Candidates for mayor:

• Stephan Inaksajak (incumbent)

• Canute Krejunark

• Adam Krejanark

• Makabe Nartok

Candidates for council (5 seats):

• Guido Tigvareak

• Jesse Apsaktaun

• Leona Krejanark

• Catherine Qinngnuq

• Teddy Apsaktaun

• Joashua Kringorn

• Jamie Ihakkaq

Kugluktuk

Candidates for mayor:

• Ryan Nivingalok (incumbent)

• Philip Evaglok

• Valerie Miyok

• Miranda Atatahak

Candidates for council (4 seats):

• Valerie Miyok

• Miranda Atatahak

• Wynter Kuliktana

• Larry Adjun

• Danny Zita

• Monica Angohiatok

• Sammy Angnaluak

• Nadene McMenemy

• Randy Hinanik

• Matilda Panioyak

Taloyoak

Candidates for council (4 seats):

• John Charles Lyall

• Kristine Lyall

• Joanne Kailek

• Tommy Aivout

• Peter Kiahingnaq

• Louise Aggaq

• Lonnie Alookee

• Michael Aleekee

The Qikiqtani region will host eight mayoral races on Dec. 11.

Arctic Bay

Candidates for mayor:

• Joelie Qaunaq

• Geela Arnnauyumayuq

• Tommy Tatatoapik

• Philip Attagotaluk

• Frank May

Four new councillors have been acclaimed:

• Frank May

• Sakiasie Qaunaq

• Susanna Barnabas

• Leonie Eecheak

Cape Dorset

Candidates for mayor:

• Tikitoq Kingwatsiak

• Timoon Toonoo

• Padlaya Qiatsuq

• Matthew Saveajuk Jaw

Candidates for council (4 seats):

• Aningmiuq Samayualie

• Chris Pudlat

• Zeke Ejesiak

• Jimmy Manning

• Kouyuk Pudlat

• Mary Laisa

• Oqituq Ashoona

• Padlaya Qiatsuq

• Simigak Suyiga

• Tikitoq Kingwatsiak

Clyde River

Candidates for mayor:

• Laimikie Palluq

• James Qillaq

• Clark Kalluk

• Bobby Panipak

• Sandy Simon Kautuq

• Alan Cormack

• Joanasie Illauq

Candidates for council (4 seats):

• Rayge Atsiqtaq

• Limikie Palluq

• Poasie Palluq

• Apiusie Apak

• Suzanne Arreak

• Joavie Paneak

• Alex Paneak

Grise Fiord

Candidates for council (3 seats):

• Inger-Lise Christensen

• Raymond Kaslak

• Eva Muckpa

• Lucy Nungaq

Hall Beach

Candidates for mayor:

• Audlakiak Jaypetee

• Elijah Kaernerk

• Jason Kaernerk

• Amie Kipsigak

• Robert Morgan

• Cain Pikuyak

• Levi Qaunaq

Candidates for council (4 seats):

• Stacey Kadlutsiak

• Daniel Arvaluk

• Roger Beaudry

• Jason Ikeperiar

• Nagleena Innuksuk

• David Irqittuq

• Paul Nagmalik

• Peter Siakuluk

Igloolik

Candidates for council (4 seats):

• Erasmus Ivvalu

• Matt Teed

• Lionel Evaloarjuk

• Peter Ivalu

• David Aqqiaruq

• Dominic Angutimarik

Kimmirut

Candidates for mayor:

• Ningiulaa Killiktee

• Koojeasuk Kolola

Three councillors have been acclaimed:

• Mattoo Michael

• Akulukjuk Judea

• Maliktoo Lyta

Pangnirtung

Candidates for mayor:

• Stevie Komoartok

• Jeannie Mike

Candidates for council:

• Leopa Akpalialuk

• Larry Dialla

• Billy Etooangat

• Jaco Ishulutak

• Geeold Kakee

• David Kooneeliusie

• Johnnylee Nakashook

• Mosesee Qappik

• Markus Wilcke

Pond Inlet

Candidates for council (6 seats):

• Eleanore Pitseolak

• Gary Angnetsiak

• Tim Soucie

• Danny Maktar

• Jerold Koonark

• Abraham Kublu

• Isaac Akpaliapik

Qikiqtarjuaq

Candidates for council (4 seats):

• Jeannie Kooneeliusie

• Daisy Arnaquq

• Loasie Audlakiak

• Mary Ann Qiyutaq

• Monica Allen

Resolute Bay

Candidates for mayor:

• Saroomie Manik

• Joyce Laprise

• Wayne Davidson

Candidates for council (5 seats):

• Aziz Kheraj

• Philip Chubb

• Murray Balsom

• Martha Idlout

• Lori Nungaq

• Tabitha Mullin

• Zipporah Kalluk

Sanikiluaq

Candidates for mayor:

• Joe Arragutainaq

• Moses Appaqaq

• Eli Kavik

• Johnny Inuktaluk

Candidates for council (4 seats):

• Moses Appaqaq

• Joe Arragutainaq

• Veronica Emikotailuk

• Mina Eyaituk

• Johnny Inuktaluk

• Emily Kattuk

• Eli Kavik

• Sarah N. Meeko

• Lucy Uppik

In the Kivalliq region, three communities will see mayoral races, while most communities have drawn a high interest in council seats, with up to 13 candidates in Rankin Inlet and 11 in Whale Cove.

Arviat

Candidates for council (4 seats):

• Elizabeth Irkok

• Tommy Owlijoot

• Tony Phinney

• Joe Savikataaq Jr.

• Kono Tattuinee

• William Tiktaq

Baker Lake

Candidates for mayor:

• Shawn Attungala

• Lena Tapatai

Candidates for council (6 seats):

• Sarah Anirniq

• Thomas Anirniq

• Paula Hughson

• Kevin Iksiktaaryuk

• Barb Kabloona

• David Simailak

• Frank Tootoo

• Norman Ukpaga

• Karen Yip

Chesterfield Inlet

Candidates for council (4 seats):

• Solomon Autut

• Jimmy Krako

• Leonie Mimialik

• Angeline Simik

• Trevor Thompson

Coral Harbour:

Candidates for mayor:

• Willie Nakoolak

• Noah Kadlak

Candidates for council (6 seats):

• Danny Pee

• Jordon Emiktowt

• Tono Susan Nakoolak

• Louie Bruce

• Roxanne Eetuk

• Tina Eetuk

• Solomon Nakoolak

• Moses Nakoolak

• Kidlapik Nakoolak

• Noah Kadlak

• Willie Nakoolak

Naujaat

Candidates for mayor:

• Romeo Kopak

• Hugh Haqpi

• Steve Mapsalak

• Solomon Malliki

• Steven Kopak

Four councillors have been acclaimed:

• Donat Milortok

• Peter Mannik

• Joseph Mapsalak

• Joseph Sivernatok

Rankin Inlet

Candidates for council (6 seats):

• Martha Hickes

• Arnaujuq Kowmuk

• Chad Graham

• Kelly Lindell

• Jim MacDonald

• Rosie Oolooyuk

• Sandra Oolooyook

• Lynn Rudd

• Barbara Tartak

• Noah Tiktak

• Harry Towtongie

• Tommy Tudlik

• Theresie Tungilik

Whale Cove

Candidates for council (6 eats):

• Lavenia Angutituar

• Sarah Igviksaq

• Tommy Igviksaq

• Elizabeth Kabloona

• Ryan Kolit

• Mary-Jones Kriterdluk

• Roy Kriterdluk

• David Kritterdlik

• Gerard Maktar

• Jackie Napayok

• Anna Okalik

• Mike Sr. Panika

• Terri-Rose Teenar

• Glenda Ulurksit

• Eva Voisey