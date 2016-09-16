Nunavut utility to allow DIY renewable power generation
Net metering to help individuals, businesses generate their own renewable electricity
By the spring of 2017, the Qulliq Energy Corp. will launch a new program that will let their customers generate their own electricity and send any excess power they produce back into their local electricity grid, the QEC said Sept. 15.
Called “net metering,” it’s a type of system allowed by electrical power utilities in Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, including Hydro One in Ontario.
The Northwest Territories Power Corp., from which the QEC split in 2001, also makes net metering available to customers, though the practice is new to Nunavut.
Under the QEC’s plan, customers will be allowed to generate up to 10 kilowatts of power using renewable technologies like wind turbines and solar panels.
“QEC is currently finalizing its net metering program, and amending its terms and conditions of service to include its net metering policy,” the QEC announcement said.
The corporation said they will provide detailed information about the program in early 2017.
With such systems, customers are usually allowed to claim credits for any excess power they send back into the local power grid.
“This program demonstrates our commitment to reduce our reliance on diesel fuel and lower our greenhouse gas emissions,” said Bruno Pereira, the QEC’s president and CEO.
This past August, Greenpeace and the Vancouver Renewable Energy Co-op installed solar panels on the Clyde River community hall, a move that’s expected to save the Hamlet of Clyde River about $35,000 a year.
Let me be the first to say, YAY!
I’ll be the first to say Awesomesauce!
about time!!!
We discussed with NPC about that issue in the 90`s to no avail.
Let`s see what conditions and mostly what price they are ready to pay for the power going their way.
Could be a definite step to reduce greenhouse gasses and our dependance on diesel
Thanks
Did I read this right?
...the Qulliq Energy Corp. will launch a new program that “will let their customers generate their own electricity” and send any excess power they produce back into their local electricity grid…....Under the QEC’s plan, “customers will be “allowed” to generate up to 10 kilowatts” of power using renewable technologies like wind turbines and solar panels”.
Is it illegal in Nunavut to go off grid by generating your own power via renewable energy sources (solar, wind etc.) to power your home or business, or is this just about being “allowed” selling excess electricity back to QEC if you generate your own power?
I do not know of too many people in Nunavut who actually “generate” their own power, but if the GN & QEC are stating it’s illegal, then this would be absolute BS!
True #4, and Why only up to 10K?
Most homes use more like 10K-20K per month.
Since most customers are in social housing, the GN is essentially targeting itself as the main customer, which is good.
Next up, businesses, GN offices and such.
Perhaps this move will help the GN make QEC more attractive to privatize, and to find money to replace all the old stations in Nunavut.
Good move QEC/GN, tax payers salute you. Sure hope the GN’s housing associations are up to the training and work involved with installs and maintenance. I smell bottleneck.
Next up, look to privatizing QEC with a public company.
#4 Gonzo is right, it is not illegal to make your own electricity. It’s only illegal to sell it. (Just like wine!)
The “10 kilowatts” is almost certainly supposed to refer to the limit of what QEC would buy back, and since the journalist did not include the necessary information about time period (per year? month? day?) we might guess the misstatement is the journalist’s, not QEC’s.
What we need to keep an eye on is what price QEC is prepared to buy it back for. Anything other than par would amount to QEC outsourcing its capital cost to us, the suckers.
Somebody needs to recognize the difference between power (kilowatts) and energy (kilowatt-hours).
Ten 1,000 watt solar panels can produce about 10 kw of power in bright sunlight. If you put that 10 kw back into the grid for one hour, you have 10 kw/h credit on your bill. Or, if you have just one kw of solar panels, you could put that back into the grid for ten hours to have the same credit.
At any rate, it doesn’t seem like a lot of energy they are “allowing” us to return to the grid. Most homes in Nunavut consume between 400 and 800 kw/hr per month.
This would be exciting if QEC was willing to start generating power using renewable technologies.
Not exciting to hear that they want private individuals to do it for them.
Actually allowing private individuals that benefit is perfect.
So is if 10KW per day or month? anyone able to clarify?
@Jen
Frankie(#7) explains it well. The 10 kW is the nameplate rating of the renewable source installed. So if you install ten 1000 watt solar panels you’ll have 10 kW total. For one home this can add up quickly. Assuming 20 days in a 30 day month are sunny and the sun is shining for roughly 12 hours a day during those days. Obviously you’d get less during the dark season and more during the light season, but that adds up to 2400 kW/h (20 days x 12 hours x 10 kW) in one month.