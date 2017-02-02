Nunavut union dumps First Air, partners with Canadian North
Lucrative deal gives 4,200 NEU members and their families discounted leisure airfares
After six years of partnering with First Air to get discounted airfares for Nunavut Employees Union members, the territorial union has switched gears and struck a new deal with First Air’s competitor Canadian North.
The two-year deal, with an option to renew, gives special reduced airfares to the NEU’s 4,200 members and their families for leisure travel.
Bill Fennell, president of the NEU, told Nunatsiaq News Feb. 1 that, after the First Air contract expired, the union decided to put out a request for proposals on a new deal. Canadian North submitted an offer the NEU couldn’t refuse.
“We’re quite excited to work with Canadian North, on behalf of our members. It’s a much better deal for them and it will help them and their families,” Fennell said.
The NEU made the announcement Feb. 1 saying in a news release that “the NEU works for those that make Nunavut work and that is why we have chosen Canadian North Airlines as our air travel partner.”
That sounds like jab at First Air which was criticized online last week beneath a Nunatsiaq News story on the company’s expanded partnership with the Yellowknife-based Summit Air.
While both First Air and Canadian North are unionized shops, Summit Air is not. Commenters suggested First Air was doing an end run around the union by increasing charter passenger service beyond its current Kitikmeot service with the non-unionized Summit Air.
Fennell said Canadian North’s contract bid was simply better than First Air’s bid, but he didn’t deny that the NEU was disappointed with Summit Air’s expansion under its First Air partnership.
“As a union, we always want to deal with unionized service providers,” Fennell said.
“Before, for us, it was just an east-west flight and now they’re talking about expanding it to a Baffin flight, so it’s always a factor when we see people changing. But the real factor was that it was just a better deal for our members.”
The details of the union airfare discounts are not made public—Fennell called them “significant—and neither is the code needed to get those fares public.
Members who want to book flights on Canadian North and take advantage of the union discount must first call the NEU to get a special code.
And the NEU plans to protect that code better than it used to.
About a year ago, First Air and the union discovered that a private business which did a lot of north-south travel had been using the code to book its own plane tickets. The NEU quickly changed the code.
Fennell would not name the company nor the total revenue that First Air lost as a result but said the amount was “very significant.”
Going forward, the code will be changed periodically to avoid that happening again, Fennell said.
In other union news, the NEU said it expects to be busy at the bargaining table spring.
Negotiators have also tried hammer out a deal for City of Iqaluit employees since their contract expired in December 2015.
Fennell said he’s heard that a federal conciliator might begin mediation in March but he has no written confirmation of that yet.
And as of Jan. 1, about 140 Qulliq Energy Corp. employees are officially without a contract. Fennell said he expects those negotiations will begin this spring as well.
The last time the NEU negotiated a contract with the QEC, they reached a stalemate and workers went on strike, in July 2015.
That strike lasted nearly four weeks before both parties agreed on a wage-benefit package.
Canadian North are you come to Resolute Bay ? Then
Good news. More seats for the rest of us.
more benefits for government employees?
GN travel = GN photo ID. NEU travel = NEU photo ID (or new travel card/NEU letterhead with our name and number). Simple.
Doesn’t this mean that any Kivalliq NEU members essentially don’t have an airline discount? Unless they want to go to Iqaluit or Yellowknife?
Hey jimmyy, this has always been a “benefit”. Read the article
Right on! A big boost for Canadian following the demise of codeshare. I bet there will be more coming their way now that the new 737 is on the route and it’s back to the old schedule for them soon.
There are some GN employees and union members working in communities, that not served by Canadian North, so whats the alternate? Sounds like a not equal representation by the NU, to exclude those communities not serve by canadian north.
Jimmy….. more benifits for union members. There’s strength in solidarity. Everyone should unionize. This does however discriminate against union employees not living in areas serviced by CN. Like the kivalliq members.
The discount only applies to some communities where CN travels too.
Fennell says “The NEU works for those that make Nunavut work and that is why we have chosen Canadian North Airlines as our air travel partner.”
Kivalliq communities are part of NUNAVUT where we also pay union dues. Please listen to your quote and make it work for all of NUNAVUT NEU MEMBERS!! not just in your area!
I am very disappointed with this decision. The Union did not think this through at all. Another bonehead move by our Union. Not only does First Air fly to more NU communities, they offer far more reliable service than Canadian North. First Air’s planes are configured to land in a slighter wider margin of weather conditions than Canadian North. So in my community, First Air lands, while Canadian North usually aborts and turns around. Very very frustrating.
So what happens to KIVALLIQ NEU families who relied on First Air discounts to travel with their family members to Winnipeg and Rankin Inlet?
This benefit serves two regions but not the Kivalliq. This is not a fair deal to Kivalliq people.
I have always supported Canadian, First air always got the big contracts even with their poor services at times.
I am glad Canadian has stepped it up and getting some of the pie.
Competition is good, improves the services, First Air will now have to review their operations and services, cost to be more competitive with Canadian.
Canadian should now be more able to expand their fleet an go into communities that they could not go before.
This article shows the NEU is more concerned with negotiating cheap air travel instead of fair collective agreements for its members.
This deal benefits only some in the Kitikmeot and Baffin and leaves many other members and their families in several communities, especially the Kivalliq out in the cold.
NEU needs to think about the poor logic in this decision. It’s not an equal benefit to members and their families and uses cheap airfare as a distraction from its failure to represent workers rights in the workplace.
this is a fail by the union.
#14 when you say Kivalliq do you mean just Rankin Inlet? I don’t think First air flies in any other community in the Kivalliq besides Rankin.
Maybe next time the NEU President position is up for grabs, someone from Kivalliq should run
I don’t get all these complaints about the Kivalliq region.
Canadian North is starting flights Iqaluit-Rankin-Yellowknife on their new schedule in May. Just thought you would like to know that. Still feel like whining? LOL
Also sounds like the Kivalliq region NEU members outside Rankin are losing a benefit that they never had. LOL
The vast majority of NEU members work in Iqaluit, Rankin Inlet, Baffin, Kitikmeot region. If the NEU can save money for these members this is all good.
This just shows how the GN, most businesses, and most organizations play one airline off against the other as they have been doing for the last two decades.
One airline gets a contract, then the other, with each discounting more and more for any sizeable group. Of course the individual price (which almost no one pays) goes into the stratosphere. And everyone complains about the high prices, no matter the discounts they really get.
While there is the odd route, such as Iqaluit - Ottawa which could support two carriers, the rest of Nunavut won’t.
What is needed is one airline, where the GN, the 3 ROs, and the operator have an equity stake, with the airline being operated as a quasi public utility.
Well GN, what do you say?
By the way, all you Kivalliq whiners, take a look at the Canadian North new schedule that kicks in May 17.
They’re gonna have flights through Arviat, Baker Lake, Chesterfield, Churchill, Repulse Bay, Coral Harbour. They got the Kivalliq covered LOL
http://www.canadiannorth.com/route-map-and-flight-schedule
A smart approach for the Union would be to negotiate as many discount deals as possible with as many airlines as possible to benefit its members as much as possible.
To the NEU Members in the Kivalliq, NEU has had a contract with Calm Air. This contract has been in place sine the beginning of the Codeshare. Call the NEU office for the Reservation Code. (867) 979-4209 or toll free 1-877-243-4424
I feel left out in upper Baffin Island and I’m sure other NEU members in other Nunavut communities are feeling the same. Maybe Canadian North is Expanding their routes.
Yes for now you have a contract with Calmair who took over the first air route to Winipeg from Rankin (jet service) but for how long? First air may decide they no longer want to code share with calmair… as they did recently with Canadian, then what?
Why Canadian North? It’s so cheap, it can’t land even in the slightest bad weather!
Smart one NEU make a deal with a company that service less communities. If you are going to “works for those that make Nunavut work” you might want to include all of Nunavut.
NEU members and family from the high arctic who want to visit their families in Nunavik are out of luck and will have to overnight in Ottawa and pay through the nose to get from Ottawa into Nunavik on Air Inuit from Montreal. But first you have to get to Montreal from Ottawa also at additional cost. It will also be more expensive just to get to Montreal too now. I sure hope that our president can go back to First Air and fix this to get us decent pricing on routes that are not flown by CN so all members can benefit.
I’m not surprised. First Air offered terrible service in recent months. They don’t deserve business going their way.
Hey Canadian North are you gonna start coming in to KIMMIRUT also? I’m with ya #1.