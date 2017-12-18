NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut throat boxer to perform in Winnipeg Dec. 19

Manitoba Inuit Association to host Nelson Tagoona in concert at WAG

Nelson Tagoona combines beatboxing and throat singing—and he'll be at the Winnipeg Art Gallery Dec. 19 for a pre-Christmas show. (FILE PHOTO) Nelson Tagoona combines beatboxing and throat singing—and he'll be at the Winnipeg Art Gallery Dec. 19 for a pre-Christmas show. (FILE PHOTO)

December 18, 2017 - 10:30 am

If you’re in Winnipeg Dec. 19, there’s an event you won’t want to miss.

The Manitoba Inuit Association will host throat boxer Nelson Tagoona from Baker Lake—and he plans to perform holiday songs in Inuktitut along with their original versions.

Tagoona melds a form of hip hop pioneered in the United States called beatboxing, in which rappers use their voices to mimic the sounds of a drum machine, with the familiar plaintive and raspy ululations of traditional Inuit throat singing.

“First I started beatboxing,” Tagoona told Nunatsiaq News in 2012.

“Then I started playing the guitar while beat boxing, playing the didgeridoo while beat boxing. After that I got a little bored, and so I started throat singing while beatboxing.”

Since then, Tagoona has gone on to perform at major events such as the APTN Aboriginal Day Live and the 2015 Pan Am Games. He also received a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 for his impact on youth.

Tagoona’s Dec. 19 performance, presented in partnership with the Winnipeg Art Gallery, starts at at 7 p.m. at the WAG’s Muriel Richardson Auditorium at 300 Memorial Blvd.

Tickets are $15 and available online or at the front desk of the WAG, which has the largest collection of contemporary Inuit art with more than 13,000 carvings, drawings, prints, textiles and new media, as well as 8,000 Inuit artifacts loaned last February to the WAG for study and cataloguing by the Government of Nunavut.

The WAG also plans to build a 3,700 square metre $65-million Inuit Art Centre adjacent to the WAG near downtown Winnipeg and a short walk from the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba.