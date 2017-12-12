Nunavut teen moms who drop out likely face unemployment: StatCan
"High school is an important factor associated with labour force participation—more so than early motherhood"
More high school diplomas greatly improve the likelihood of young Inuit mothers being employed, according to a new report by Statistics Canada.
The study looked at early motherhood among off-reserve First Nations, Métis and Inuit women between the ages of 20 and 44.
Among young Inuit women, those who had at least a high school diploma and who became mothers in their teenage years (nearly one in five of all young Inuit women) had more than a two in three probability of being employed.
This likelihood was “significantly higher”—about double—than that of early mothers who did not complete high school, StatCan found.
The study found that about 40 per cent of early Inuit mothers had completed a high school diploma, compared with roughly 60 per cent of other Inuit women.
The StatCan study also found that just over half of early mothers were employed. “This percentage is significantly lower than the one for other mothers (64 per cent),” the study said.
Inuit women without a high school diploma and without children were also less likely to be employed than Inuit early mothers who completed high school.
The Inuit women who didn’t finish high school were almost half as likely to be employed than those who did.
StatCan said the results suggest that “completing high school is an important factor associated with labour force participation—more so than early motherhood.”
In fact, the study found that high school graduates who became mothers in their teenage years are just as likely to be employed as high school graduates who became mothers in later years.
This result is similar to the results of other studies based on the overall population.
For both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal women, having a first child as a teenager also significantly decreases the likelihood of having at least a high school diploma.
The proportion of women who earned a post-secondary certificate or diploma as well “varied significantly by motherhood status,” the study, based on the 2012 Aboriginal Peoples Survey, found.
For example, Inuit women who became mothers in later years were twice as likely to earn a post-secondary certificate or diploma.
Overall, the StatCan study found that Inuit, off-reserve First Nations and Métis women who were early mothers were less likely to have a high school diploma than those who became mothers later.
Inuit women residing in Inuit Nunangat also generally had a lower likelihood of having a high school diploma when other factors were taken into account.
The 2011 National Household Survey likewise showed rates of high school completion, or the equivalent, to be similarly low for Inuit and non-Aboriginal people living in Inuit Nunangat.
The study said this could indicate a lack of educational services or difficulties accessing a high school education.
Inuit women who did not know the education level of their parents were also less likely to have a high school diploma than those who did.
Getting below-average grades was also associated with a lower likelihood of completing high school. Other factors associated with a lower probability of completion included feeling unsafe at school and repeating a grade.
“Early motherhood among off-reserve First Nations, Métis and Inuit women” defined early mothers as women aged 20 to 44 who reported that they had become mothers before the age of 20.
Among women in this age group, 45 per cent of Inuit women, or four in 10, reported that they had become mothers before the age of 20, at rates nearly double that of off-reserve First Nations and Métis and five times higher than non-Aboriginal Canadians.
Inuit women aged 20 to 44 were generally much more likely to be mothers than non-Aboriginal women.
Combining women who became mothers as teenagers with women who became mothers in later years, the proportion of women aged 20 to 44 who were mothers was close to eight out of 10 among Inuit women.
By comparison, just over half of Canadian-born non-Aboriginal women in the same age group became mothers, the study noted.
The study should have included teenage mothers who get pregnant while in high school. PLENTY of those in Nunavut!! It’s very sad that the responsibility of bringing a child into this world is taken so lightly. Babies are having babies because there are no consequences for them. As soon as they give birth, they give the baby away to an aunt or a cousin. No accountability at all.
Drop outs likely to face unemployment? Duh
Good article. Given that early Inuit mothers are 33% less likely to graduate than other Inuit women, it’s important for everyone, including Elders, the GN and Inuit orgs, to encourage young women to wait until they have graduated before having kids.
In other news, Water is wet.
Facebook is to blame for all the connections it made.
Daughters need fathers and young women with children need a committed husband who believes in their success and potential.
Sick of jobless selfish boys running around in full grown bodies smoking dope and looking for the next party.
I had a child in high school. Graduated and now have a career. Although it was not ideal to do it the way i did, i still succeeded.
Teenagers have sex. Surprise to those who didnt know this. Lots of teenagers have abortions. Most of my friends had abortions. Those that choose not to abort need support. I didnt appreciate the dirty looks i got from people, or the nasty comments made to me. I hate when people find out i was a teen mom because there is an assumption that it ruined my life. It did not ruin my life. It filled it with joy and love. I was home with family instead of being out on the streets partying and doing drugs.
at #6
Daughters need Mothers and young men with children need a committed wife who believes in their success and potential.
sick of jobless selfish girls running around in full grown bodies smoking dope and looking for the next party.
see, I can play the sexist game too #6
it does not take a high school diploma to discover that but it might help.
seriously, if you do not go to school you are seriously hampering your chances to give yourself and your little Family a chance. without the proper education you will have a seriously diminished opportunity list out there to choose from.
what kind of gooder job will you gets withouts the proper papers?
or something like that.
If there is a myth that needs debunking it is not that education, family planning and employment are somehow unrelated, but that our boys are the source of this problem.
Promiscuity is a problem for both our genders. Both sexes view early, unprotected sex as the norm. Both engage in risky behavior while drunk. Both seek love from physical relations.
Besides attitudes to sex, young women are also exposed to a full range of social norms and peer pressures around child rearing.
We may even be making it worse through cultural based teaching in schools that positively reinforce traditional gender roles that do not work without the intensive support and interdependence that was in place when living on the land.
For sure, our boys do not feel the consequences of teen pregnancy at all typically.
But we would be fooling ourselves if we thought an attitude adjustment only made by young men will make the problem better.
You are 15, female, single and you “discover” that you don’t really excel at school, for whatever reason. You realize you are not going to go to university and get one of the jobs you only see on television shows or in movies.
When was the last time a single young woman without any children got a Social Housing Unit in your community? Without a child or two, how is a girl ever going to get a social housing unit of her own?
If you don’t want to live with your parents forever, you are going to need some kids. And even with kids, it will take years to get a house.
So, do you start now? How long do you wait?