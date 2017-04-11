Nunavut teacher terminated after posting ISIS photo on Facebook
"Still on suspension, still not allowed on school premises, and still awaiting my delayed interrogation"
A Nunavut teacher who posted an altered photo of an ISIS execution on a community Facebook page has received a statement of “termination with cause.”
Moses Suzuki, a Grade 9 teacher at Sakku School in Coral Harbour, told Nunatsiaq News in an April 8 email that he had received the termination statement April 7.
That move follows a complaint made March 27 to the Nunavut Department of Education and Suzuki’s suspension from his teaching duties during an investigation into his posting of the altered ISIS photo.
Suzuki posted a photo that showed a screen shot from a video of the 2015 execution of American journalist James Foley by ISIS, the militant group called the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, which prompted some parents to keep their children out of school.
The image in the screen shot had been changed to show the smiling face of Suzuki, pasted instead of Foley’s face on top of his orange-clothed body.
The photo of a local Inuk woman, raised in Coral Harbour and a convert to Islam, who had been in a relationship with Suzuki, was inserted at the right, next to the knife-wielding ISIS executioner.
Under the Nunavut Teachers’ Association Collective Agreement section 18.6, a Nunavut teacher, such as Suzuki, in his first year in Nunavut, who is on a one-year probation term, can be fired without cause at the end of an academic year by notice in writing.
The notice must be delivered by registered mail to the teacher at least 60 calendar days before the end of the closing day of the school in which the teacher is employed and takes effect on the last day of that school year.
Suzuki said this means his teaching position remains effective until the end of his term contract, June 9, after which he can apply for teaching work elsewhere in Nunavut.
“However, I am still on suspension, still not allowed on school premises, and still awaiting my delayed interrogation,” Suzuki said.
The first thing that should be done in any investigation is the questioning of the accused, he said.
Suzuki called the entire investigation a “hoax.” He alleges the person who filed the original complaint also fed false information to media and spread gossip that there was an ISIS bomb threat on the school.
He alleges the same person recently received a District Education Authority substitute position and remains friends with that Kivalliq School Operations official charged with undertaking the investigation.
Nunavut’s education department and the Nunavut Teachers Association have refused comment on Suzuki’s case, citing confidentiality.
As for Suzuki, he said he recently posted the photo again to the Salluit Sallirvaluk Facebook page to “clarify the confusion that has swept this town.”
April 7, in a posting on his personal Facebook page, Suzuki portrayed himself as a victim, defending his posting of the photo as a work of art that underscored using “peaceful self-defence” and “intelligence” in the face of “injustice” and “deception.”
That followed an earlier Facebook statement in which Suzuki said his “art piece,” which was only up for a few minutes, was only viewed by a few people.
“When I saw some bad comments, I took it down right away,” Suzuki said.
Suzuki told Nunatsiaq News that, when he was first sent home from work March 27, he was “unaware of what had actually happened,” and that some in the community believed that “I had posted a bomb threat on the school that Saturday night, and that the authorities believe I am part of ISIS.”
Suzuki said many parents did not believe what he called a lie and had sent their kids to school anyway.
“Some of the absences were also natural for this town at any time, most high school students were not there because the drop out rate by this time of year is huge, some kids were away at a hockey tournament and some kids didn’t show up because Monday looked like a joke to them as Tuesday was a half day with parent/teacher interview,” Suzuki said.
Suzuki said the community of Coral Harbour, which has a population of about 800, had been “extremely good to me, and has made me feel at home.”
“The people and staff here have all been friendly and supportive. My students have treated me well, and are like family to me,” he said.
(30) Comments:
what’s so “peaceful self-defence and intelligence” about a beheadings? so you think what isis is doing is a joke?
you are a grade 9 teacher…. would have thought you’d have more “intelligence” before posting something like this…. you are a friggen teacher!
Go home Moe, I don’t want my kids to be taught by you.
Although I don’t know all the facts in this situation, it is mindboggling that someone would want to post this type of altered photo. You would expect that from an immature teenager perhaps. NOT a teacher. What incredible lack of judgement. Unfortunately, it does make you wonder what is going in that mind.
A few minutes? Well, I saw it here in small town Ontario. It shocked me….I knew exactly what was being depicted. At the very least, this young man is guilty of incredible bad taste. He was, I am guessing, getting a message to his ex-girlfriend that she has ‘destroyed’ him. Poor loser…..but he is young and foolish and, I am sure, has learned a very valuable lesson.
It’s a privilege not a right to teach in the north
It’s disturbing that this guy doesn’t understand the consequence of his behaviour. He seems to think he has a right to teach here Trying to make excuses and blame others. Even making serious allegations against his board.
You make communities feel unsafe, unsure and insecure. They don’t have to have you.
Our communities rights are greater than yours
Shame on you for blaming others
If he was a Eskimo teacher nothing would have happened. But because of his race it’s the center of attention. And like is he not allowed to have a personal life outside of the school? It’s not like he was like “hey class look what I made!” Somebody went looking into that just to stir something up. Yea the picture may be disturbing, but it’s his personal life outside of the school. Honestly I think the world we live in now is way to soft.
As bad as firing someone over their personal lives is, this is the right call. He may have been able to save his job if he lawyered up and didn’t go straight to the media to complain. Amature move. Dept of Education made a good call to cut this trouble maker loose in his first year. He could give new teachers (especially those of colour, non-Inuit) a bad reputation.
I dont expect teachers to be perfect, but that one single FaceBook post demonstrated that this guy has bad judgment. Teachers today have a responsibility to teach kids to use the internet properly…and this guy prooved he doesnt know how to use the internet properly. If this wasn’t exposed by Nunatsiaq, he’d have gotten CSIS’s attention.
Parents (and POLITICIANS) are also responsible to teach kids how to use the internet. Your kids may end up seeing all your non-sensical ramblings on Iqaluit Rant and Rave someday. Make sure to set a good example. You don’t have to go to FB and use ALL CAPS every time something irks you.
I really wish Nunavut teachers would show students how to do
arithmetic, reading, and writing.
I really wish Inuktitut teachers would teach their students properly.
Nunavut education, the biggest circus in Canada.
No wonder kids are burning and vandalizing schools.
Lol this guy is going to put in a, and win, a wrongful dismissal claim and get several years salary. He should be happy!
@8: work ethic is the foundation. You can do anything if you have a solid work ethic.
But the Kill Bill 37 mafia would rather have grandma daycare teach Inuktitut stream all the way to grade 12 and worry about work ethic later.
If Mr. Suzuki thinks that it was acceptable to post the altered picture on social media he needs to have a very long look in the mirror and really question what he did, and why he did it.
There are many comments one could make; that Mr. Suzuki is a teacher not an artist, that he has caused a great deal of pain to the young woman he depicted in the photo, that he has created additional anguish for the family of James Foley, and that he is teaching his students exactly the wrong message.
I really cannot understand why someone would continue to maintain that they were in the right and not offer an apology to all concerned. SMH. Just leave, and go get some help for your issues.
Mr Suzuki needs to have a serious look at himself and the defence that he is taking upon himself. To call what he posted as he puts it:
“peaceful self-defence” and “intelligence” in the face of “injustice” and “deception.”
is ludicrous, shameful and utterly disgusting. First off to alter this photo putting the Family of Mr Foley through hell once again and to photoshop your smiling face is something I couldn’t imagine putting their Family through.
To call your awaiting investigation and interview a “Delayed interrogation”, please you can not be serious. You are trying to deflect all of the blame and even calling upon the DEA hired a Friend as a Substitute Teacher is reprehensible.
What you have done is serious beyond belief. In no way should you even be allowed to interact with any Students and if that means keeping you on suspension for the rest of the school year so be it.
May all your future Employers find this on your permanent record.
This guy does not seem to realize that he is living in a small, extremely isolated community where many of the adults have little or no education and limited knowledge or contact with the outside world and little knowledge of English.
Many of these simple people in Coral Harbour will take one look at Mr. Suzuki’s so-called artwork and jump to their own crazy conclusions .... simply because they don’t have the cultural knowledge and knowledge of the world to put it into context.
Mr. Suzuki does not know the community of Coral Harbour and for that reason alone he should be dismissed and flown out of Nunavut for good.
I’m sure this guy’s ex-girlfriend subjected him to all kinds of mental abuse, that happens all the time in Nunavut. But give me a break, this guy is in his forties? The GF is in her late 30s? What a poor example to set for the youth of Nunavut. Dismiss him, pay him off according to employment rules and get him a one way ticket back to British Columbia or wherever he came from.
I have to agree with the comment that this is something one would expect from an immature teen, not an educated adult. Very poor decision, but to terminate his contract? A write up kept in his record of employment would seem more appropriate. BUT…race absolutely plays a role here. When I taught in Nunavut an Inuit supply teacher would use the class computer (grade 6) to look up porn when he wasn’t busy…all the principal did was tell him to stop. And she continued to hire this guy.
Read more about it on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100004600846975
He totally messed up and paying for it now!
Lesson to be learned: Don’t ever promote ISIS and their violence anywhere in the world, period!!
Jennifer, poster #14 - the one supply teacher who loves to watch porn does not define a whole race of Inuit. That in itself is a totally immature and racist comment!
#17 No one suggested that the actions of the grade 6 teacher in question “define a whole race of Inuit.” You’ve decided to make that interpretation all on your own. Why?
The point is that there is a double standard. If a southern teacher was surfing porn in their grade 6 class do you think they would receive the same kid glove treatment? I don’t.
Save the white knight syndrome for a more appropriate time perhaps.
Hey #18 there is no real comparison between the two.
At least the supply teacher guy surfing porn was trying to do it in secret, where students could not see him.
Mr. Suzuki did this in front of the whole community which includes all students at the school, which makes it a whole lot worse for a teacher who is supposed to set an example through modelling good behaviour.
It does not matter what colour, race or creed, place of origin or anything else.What was going through his head when he did this. Obviously nothing very intelligent. Education does not guarantee intelligence it would appear in this case.
#19 If you can show me where I tried to draw a comparison between the two I will gladly retract whatever it is that inspired you to write your response.
No, they are not the same. But that’s not what I was addressing or trying to say.
Now, let me ask you. What do you think would have happened in the case where a southern teacher was surfing porn in their grade 6 class?
It may have been blown off, maybe. But I think it’s more likely that it wouldn’t.
#17, My comment is not racist, I was pointing out the double standard that did exist, and according to many still in Nunavut still exists, where the behaviour of teachers is concerned. There is a comparison between this example and the Facebook post because both are inappropriate…inappropriate for different reasons…but inappropriate nonetheless. Trying to excuse a teacher watching porn on a school computer, in a classroom even if student were not present at the time is ridiculous. I would want better for my children, and by ‘my children’ I include those of my community. I guarantee if that happened in the south, the teacher would be immediately let go and not permitted back. Then the principal would have contacted the licensing body for teaching in that province and their license would have been reviewed. I feel students in Nunavut should have teachers held to the same standard.
#21 the hypothetical tale of the teacher surfing porn is irrelevant either way.
If you did not intend to draw a comparison, then it’s irrelevant because it’s not related to the topic.
If you did intend to draw a comparison, then it’s irrelevant because it’s a false analogy.
Of course, in either case it’s impossible to prove what would happen one way or another. To prove your assertion, you would have to find a set of examples of non-Inuit teachers caught watching porn and look at the reaction of their managers. Then you would have to find a set of examples of Inuit teachers caught watching porn and look at the reaction of their managers.
Then you would compare the two sets of reactions.
Since that is unlikely to ever happen in the real world, any belief you might form on the matter is likely to be based only on pre-existing bias and prejudice, not evidence. In simple terms, you would be spouting unprovable bullshit.
Maybe we should also get rid of Shakespeare from the school curriculum: it’s all based on historical facts and death. I mean, who wants to see all those murders acted out onstage, or watch Romeo commit suicide? Do we really needs kids to be looking at the real world? We need to stop making art that has a function, and that has anything to do with life, and teach kids to be docile, illiterate, and uneducated. Hopefully, if we teach them to accept punishment for loving others, to take on repeated abuse, and to never stick up for themselves; hopefully if we do that, they’ll turn out to be champions.
When I first saw the post of Mr/ Suzuki I was shocked and sickened actually.
As a teacher you are held to a higher standard as you are an example to your students and others in the community.
I understand the torment and helplessness this women inflicted on you and that fact that you were fearful but what you posted was inexplicable.
Always best to keep your personal life out of social media and seek help from the police/RCMP.
#25, The RCMP wouldn’t do anything about it, neither would anybody else, and that’s the way things work up in the north. This woman has already done this to many others that have come to this town. Most of them had to leave town to get away from her. I was warned by all the staff at the school, and other members of the community, as well as the RCMP to stay away from her because she’s abusive, but it was already too late, and I thought somehow that if I loved her and supported her creative and community assisting projects, that I could turn her into a “superwife”; but that didn’t work out because she has a drug problem, and a long history of violence and mental hospitalization due to a combination of drug use and mental illness; and after I peacefully ended the relationship, she started stalking me at work, at my home, and cyberbullying me for three months, which led to me posting an art piece on a “private, closed group page.”
#23
I never drew the analogy, #14 did. If you read the first line of my comment (#21) you’ll see that. You will also see that I agreed with you.
I was only pointing out that her comment was not racist.
Your argument, therefore, is a strawman (please, google that).
As this is a hypothetical discussion we are obviously unable to speak in terms of ‘proof’. What we do rely on, rather, is plausibility and most importantly ‘evidence’
So, here’s the Evidence: As a GN employee I ‘KNOW’ I can be terminated for looking at porn on my computer at work, (see section 4.2 Content, of the CGS Acceptable Email & Internet Usage Policy. Feb 2016).
That’s not bias or prejudice, it’s a fact.
Granted, particular consequences may vary. In the case of grade 6 teacher in a classroom, well that seems obvious to me. If it’s not obvious to you perhaps you need to check your own prejudices and biases.
Don’tcha think?
This is the worst Nunavut break-up!
This guy could have saved himself a world of trouble if he’d just shut up after it happened. His constant tongue-wagging to the media is probably MORE of an offense than the initial situation. How can the union help protect you when you won’t do yourself the favour of keeping quiet? Good riddance, in my opinion. We have enough bad teachers up here. It’s good to see one won’t be back for round two. Good luck finding work in Nunavut now.
#26 If an ex-spouse is abusive, stalking, has a drug problem and history of mental illness, wouldn’t it cross a person’s mind that posting this type of incendiary ‘artwork’ could be used against him/her. Of course, the ex-spouse will copy, download, share the heck out of it with full knowledge of the damage it could cause. Talk about feeding a fire.
AND the ‘artwork’ is way beyond inappropriate. Some topics you don’t mess around with. Like when we walk into the airport, we warn our kids ‘no joking about inappropriate topics or it could lead to big trouble’.
By the way, if you are the teacher at the centre of this case, you shouldn’t spend too much time in the comment section. It can and will be used against in court if necessary. Get yourself a lawyer and fast. Try to LEARN something here.