Nunavut TB patient says a family’s vigilance saved her life
Clyde River woman thanks Kootoo family for drawing attention to toxic meds
My name is Igah Sanguya and I live and work in Clyde River.
I was diagnosed with tuberculosis at the end of Feburary 2017 and began treatment on March 3.
Through the course of my treatment, I have been closely monitored by the health care providers in Clyde River and now here at the Qikiqtani General Hospital.
I am presently in hospital in Iqaluit because it was discovered, as a result of the monitoring by my health care providers, that one or more of the drugs being used to treat TB are toxic. The toxicity was affecting my liver. This could have caused my death. I had no symptoms and was feeling normal.
My case is similar to Annie Kootoo’s. She passed in December 2016.
I wish to thank her family, especially Bernice Kootoo Clarke, who made the circumstances of her mother’s passing public.
The vigilance of the health care system saved my life, and that vigilance I believe is due in part to Bernice.
Thank you,
Igah Sanguya,
Clyde River
This happens way too often for most small community but yes it has happened in the capitol of Nunavut.
Something needs to be done about nurses in the small community that are misdiagnosing many Inuit resulting in death. First of all this is malpractice and the GN/ HSS should be accountable for many malpractice.
Attn poster one, thank-you for beating down the nurses in the communities. You need to get a reality check. I’m reading that the person is thanking the health providers. Yes sometimes bad things happen but I think this is the opposite. Time to start losing the hate.
Iqaluit has a great hospital there. Since Nunavut has a rate of health issues mainly health problems like this, it should step up to control all of the other communities and make it an example to all the communities. Rankin Inlet, I don’t know what that’s like, but all I’m saying is all this public especially health since people likes to be treated good it should be more important and make a good example like Iqaluit.