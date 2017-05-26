LETTERS: Nunavut

Nunavut TB patient says a family’s vigilance saved her life

Clyde River woman thanks Kootoo family for drawing attention to toxic meds

NUNATSIAQ NEWS

May 26, 2017 - 9:00 am

My name is Igah Sanguya and I live and work in Clyde River.

I was diagnosed with tuberculosis at the end of Feburary 2017 and began treatment on March 3.

Through the course of my treatment, I have been closely monitored by the health care providers in Clyde River and now here at the Qikiqtani General Hospital.

I am presently in hospital in Iqaluit because it was discovered, as a result of the monitoring by my health care providers, that one or more of the drugs being used to treat TB are toxic. The toxicity was affecting my liver. This could have caused my death. I had no symptoms and was feeling normal.

My case is similar to Annie Kootoo’s. She passed in December 2016.

I wish to thank her family, especially Bernice Kootoo Clarke, who made the circumstances of her mother’s passing public.

The vigilance of the health care system saved my life, and that vigilance I believe is due in part to Bernice.

Thank you,

Igah Sanguya,

Clyde River

