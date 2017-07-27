NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut suspect surrenders after day-long manhunt

RCMP highlight "peaceful ending" to Pond Inlet operation

Just before midnight July 26, the RCMP reported that Killiktee surrendered to police, who took the man into custody. Charges have yet to be laid.

July 27, 2017 - 10:13 am

A day-long manhunt and police stand-off ended “peacefully” late July 26 when a Pond Inlet man surrendered to Nunavut RCMP without incident.

Early July 26, RCMP sent out a call for help locating Jeffrey Killiktee, a 27-year-old Pond Inlet man police said was “armed and dangerous.” The RCMP said Killiktee had made threats to community members and local police officers.

As the police search advanced, RCMP vacated homes in the 700 block of the Baffin community, opening a safe accommodations space in the Pond Inlet community hall for those residents.

The RCMP flew in members from Iqaluit and its Critical Incident Team to help with the operation. By early evening, the RCMP reported that officers had made contact with Killiktee, who was barricaded inside a home.

Hours later, just before midnight, the RCMP reported that Killiktee had surrendered to police, who took the man into custody.

No one was injured in the altercation.

“A peaceful ending to these unpredictable situations like these are the desired outcome we all want for all parties involved,” RCMP said in a later July 26 release.

“The RCMP would like to thank the residents of Pond Inlet for their assistance and patience during this incident.”

Charges have yet to be laid against Killiktee, RCMP said early July 27.

Killiktee was arrested and charged with the September 2014 murder of 43-year-old Charlie Angnetsiak.

He remained in detention until March 2017, when the second-degree murder charge was stayed and he was released.