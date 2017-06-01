NEWS: Iqaluit

Nunavut students learn what it means to leave home, for Canada

“If you don’t agree with what the government is doing and you try to be vocal about that, you can be taken to prison"

BETH BROWN



Aqsarniit Middle School student Tommy Angootealuk, left, puts his hat over his heart during the mock oath of citizenship recital at Nunavut's Court of Justice May 26. With him are fellow students, from left, Cassidy Devereaux, Kloe Irniq, Justin Hooey and Melissa Kublu. The ceremony was part of the students' social studies unit. (PHOTOS BY BETH BROWN) Aqsarniit Middle School student Tommy Angootealuk, left, puts his hat over his heart during the mock oath of citizenship recital at Nunavut's Court of Justice May 26. With him are fellow students, from left, Cassidy Devereaux, Kloe Irniq, Justin Hooey and Melissa Kublu. The ceremony was part of the students' social studies unit. (PHOTOS BY BETH BROWN)



Tina Nleya speaks to Grade 6 students about moving to Canada from Zimbabwe, during a mock citizenship ceremony at the Nunavut Court of Justice May 26. Tina Nleya speaks to Grade 6 students about moving to Canada from Zimbabwe, during a mock citizenship ceremony at the Nunavut Court of Justice May 26.



Grade 6 students Genevieve Lloyd, left and Saleena Gebara receive certificates of Canadian citizenship from teacher Jocelyn Morrison at a mock citizenship ceremony. Grade 6 students Genevieve Lloyd, left and Saleena Gebara receive certificates of Canadian citizenship from teacher Jocelyn Morrison at a mock citizenship ceremony.

June 01, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Alina Seagal spent her childhood rollerblading, bicycling and hiking in the peninsula of Crimea, but she never went camping. It was too dangerous to go outside at night.

That was just one of the stories shared by three Iqaluit residents during a mock citizenship ceremony held for about 90 Grade 6 students at Aqsarniit Middle School May 26 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

Aqsarniit planned the event after students showed interest in the process of becoming a Canadian citizen, said teacher Jocelyn Morrison.

“It’s nice for them to have a more real experience and see what a ceremony would look like,” she said.

Seagal, an articling lawyer who moved to Iqaluit only a few weeks ago, said “in smaller communities it’s good to hear different voices,” explaining why she decided to speak to the students.

Among other things, Seagal spoke about the limitations she experienced growing up.

“Electricity when I was growing up would be turned off in the evenings and you would only have hot water for a couple of hours in the morning and the evening,” Seagal said.

She said that aside from political tensions back home, her family also moved to Canada for better opportunities.

“In Crimea it’s very hard to become a lawyer just because you want to be, even if you study very hard,” Seagal said. “We wanted to have a life where you choose what you want to do and have the possibility of making it happen.”

(Crimea, which considers itself an autonomous region with special status in Ukraine, is currently part of the Russian Federation but most United Nations member countries do not recognize Russia’s rule in Crimea.)

Students also heard from Tina Nleya, who offered other reasons why “Canada is a great country.”

“I’d never seen snow until I was 28,” said Nleya, who moved to Canada from Zimbabwe, and has lived in Iqaluit for six years.

She also told students about political problems in Zimbabwe. She said her country felt safe when she was a child but then began to change when she was growing up.

“If you don’t agree with what the government is doing and you try to be vocal about that, you can be taken to prison. You cannot speak against the government,” Nleya said.

She said electricity, running water and freedom of expression are privileges often taken for granted.

“Canada opened its hands to my family. We came here and are free to express ourselves and live our lives the way we want to,” Nleya told the students.

There were also interesting things to look at, during her presentation, as when Nleya showed students photos of the landscape and wildlife back home—giraffes and elephants—saying weather was still one of the biggest differences between Canada and Zimbabwe.

“I wanted to let them know how privileged we are to be Canadians, given where I am coming from,” Nleya told Nunatsiaq News.

Students wanted to know more about currency, culture and the process of becoming Canadian.

They got some insight into these from Vashi Thanapalu, who is originally from Sri Lanka.

He spoke about growing up in Germany when his parents left their country due to war. The family later moved to Canada. It was a long process to become a citizen. He said it took a lot of time and paperwork.

“It’s cool to learn about different countries,” said 12-year-old Aqsarniit student Saleena Gebara. “It was hard for them to tell us that people don’t have running water.”

Retired Nunavut Justice Beverly Browne led students in the oath of citizenship taken by new citizens of Canada.

After receiving their certificates of Canadian citizenship, students celebrated with chocolate maple leaf cupcakes.