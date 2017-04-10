Nunavut could benefit from provincial-territorial trade deal: Taptuna
"Our participation in the CFTA could ultimately reduce the cost of goods in Nunavut"
Canada’s new national internal trade agreement among provinces and territories will allow Nunavut to participate in Canada’s economic union equally with other territories and provinces, the Government of Nunavut says.
The internal Canadian Free Trade Agreement was released April 7 in Toronto.
The purpose of the agreement is to eliminate protectionist measures that make it difficult to sell goods and services across provincial and territorial boundaries, and to improve labour mobility.
The new deal will allow Nunavut firms access to the Canadian market and protection from barriers to trade, and it commits to looking at ways to enhance economic development in the food sector in the territories, a GN release said April 7.
“It is my hope that our participation in the CFTA could ultimately reduce the cost of goods in Nunavut,” Taptuna said in the release.
Taptuna said Nunavut’s participation in the CFTA is consistent with the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement.
The agreement allows Nunavut and Nunavut Inuit-owned firms to retain the protection of Nunavut Nunavummi Nangminiqaqtunik Ikajuuti procurement policy and future programs with similar objectives, as well as contracts made within the terms of Article 24 of the NLCA.
Article 24 states that governments should help Inuit compete for government contracts by providing “reasonable support and assistance.”
The CFTA contains many such exceptions, although it covers nearly all trade and most goods and services, as well as investment and labour mobility.
Under the CFTA, licensed professionals and trades people accredited in one province or territory, such as engineers or carpenters, will now be allowed to work in another jurisdiction without having to re-qualify with the local regulator.
Among other things, the CFTA also commits the territorial, provincial and federal government to the establishment of a working group that will assess options for “further liberalizing trade in alcohol.”
That means it could eventually be less difficult to sell beer or wine across provincial boundaries in Canada.
The federal economic development minister, Navdeep Bains, has said the CFTA also sets a clear process to help provinces and territories regulate the trade of recreational marijuana—for which legislation could be tabled this week in Parliament.
The CFTA comes into force on July 1.
(5) Comments:
Mr Taptuna should be reminded that there is 2 sides to this medal.
The NNI and similar arrangements would be most certainly be challenged right out of the gate in these situations.
Watch what you wish for!!!
Thanks
We learned last week that Inuvik not much bigger then Iqaluit is planning to build a 30 million dollar air terminal, I repeat $30 million dollars. The private deal Taptuna signed is $300 million plus.
This is yet another questionable deal
#1 NNI should be challenged, it fosters waste and incompetence.
What could really benefit Nunavut is if the aid money that is sent to other countries be diverted to Nunavut.
Government of Canada sends a lot of money (billions) to other countries while her citizens are in dire need of assistance.
@#1 So you’re saying that even though the agreement explicitly protects NNI, NNI will be challenged? Besides being protected by the trade agreement, NNI is also constitutionally protected as part of an aboriginal treaty, who do you think is going to risk the expense of that kind of a challenge? Even if they win their case, all they’ve done is open the Nunavut procurement market up to competition from the entire Canadian business community. Better to work through the NNI system.
@#2 Four points: One, Inuvik is not a hub like Iqaluit is, nor is it a capital city. Two, the Iqaluit airport project is much more than just the air terminal; it also includes repaving basically everything plus building a new combined services building. Three, that $30 million for Inuvik is just an estimate. Let’s talk again in 10 years when it’s procured and built - my guess is it’ll be more than originally planned. Four, Inuvik is on the road network.