Nunavut spends more than others on education, but has fewer grads
New Statistics Canada numbers show roughly half of Nunavummiut graduate high school
Statistics Canada just released data that holds more bad news for Nunavut’s education system Dec. 15.
The territory had Canada’s lowest percentage of high school graduates within its working age population, despite spending, proportionately, the most amount of money on education in 2015, the new report said.
And Nunavut is the only region in Canada whose high school graduation falls below—well below—the average for countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, StatsCan said.
The OECD is a group of 35 countries that identify as democratic and believe in the market economy and world trade.
According to StatsCan, 90 per cent of Canadians complete at least high school.
That’s 12 per cent higher than the OECD average of 78 per cent.
But Nunavut lags far behind the OECD average, with just over half, or 54 per cent, of the territory’s population between 25 and 64, finishing high school.
British Columbia had the highest average at 93 per cent, the report said.
“Higher levels of education are generally linked to improved employment prospects,” said the report, called “Education Indicators in Canada: An International perspective, 2015.”
For example, the employment rate of Canadians without at least a high school education stood at 55 per cent in 2015, while those with a high school education enjoyed an employment rate of over 80 per cent.
According to the Government of Nunavut’s statistics bureau, the territory’s employment rate as of Oct. 1 stood at 56 per cent: nearly half of all Nunavummiut of working age don’t have a job.
The StatsCan report also compared the resources aimed at education, measured by a percentage of the gross domestic product, or GDP.
On average, Canada spent six per cent of its GDP on education, while the OECD average was just over five per cent in 2013, StatsCan said.
But Nunavut spent 8.8 per cent on education—the highest rate of spending in Canada and 75 per cent higher than the OECD average.
Alberta devoted the lowest amount of resources, just over four per cent of its GDP in 2013, the report said.
By all means let’s have another round of education bashing. Crap on Education all you want but you need to look at stats with a grain of salt.Any statistician worth their salt will tell you that statistics can be used/misused to say what you want. The real important factor here is that education is improving and the number of people finishing high school is increasing and the number of people graduating is increasing. The Nunavut Territory is a baby in the grand scheme of things and has many growing pains to overcome. As long as we are going up in the number of completing school, graduating and going on to college/university we are making progress. It certainly wasn’t like that 20 years ago. Where we really need a jolt is economic development so all those kids graduating can have a good paying job at the end of the rainbow.
“Statistics Canada’s method does not reflect the realities of life in Nunavut.”
http://www.nunatsiaqonline.ca/stories/article/The_actual_graduation_rates_have_shown_dramatic_improvements/
If you want to do something positive about education get the kids to school everyday, make sure that that they are well-rested, fed, have their homework done, and take an active interest in your child’s education. Show up for those special school events and classroom invitations. Expecting it all to get done by someone else and bitching and complaining how everyone and everything sucks try turning it all around with a positive attitude change and see how everything changes. When everyone works together to make things successful you may be pleasantly surprised by the great strides and improvements which can be made.
I agree with #1 that education is improving and the number of graduates are growing. But any discussion of improvement needs to also include the dumming down of graduation requirements. It used to be that grads needed to pass the grade 12 english exam in order to graduate. Then that changed to just their overall mark had to be 50% (exam and class mark combined). That blended mark used to be calculated at 50/50 but now the exam is worth only 30% of their overall mark. We now have kids graduating that can only get 20% on that exam but their class mark is so high that they pass the class anyways.
Very good points Crystal Clarity! The motivation needed for their children to stay in school needs to be boosted up. People that complain and say the Dept needs changes, their local DEA needs new faces, ideas, I encourage you to run for the Board or be active and support them instead.
thank you Crystal Clarity.
I’ve been saying the exact same thing for a long time. our Teachers have made the decision to help our Children which is the first step.
we have to take an active role in helping them succeed. don’t let them stay up until midnight on a school night playing games or watching tv; ask if they have done their homework and help them when you can. get them to sleep at a decent hour and get them to school on time, every day. a Child who misses one day a week, even one morning is being robbed of valuable classroom time. take pride in their education because seeing them succeed now will only breed better things to come.
allowing anyone to slack off now will only hurt their pride in work and work ethic down the road. plus hey, if they don’t succeed now they’ll keep asking for money all their lives! :p
When i was in HS i had to be very crafty to skip school at any time. My parents rule was strict to my education. I have peeps up here that dont even make their kids go to school, somehow happy living off small monies, and cant even keep jobs because the work ethic is not there. The kids who succeed are the ones guided to success by their parents. Once in a while you have a modivated one in a bad situation able to step up and work their own way up. Congrats to them!
Right or wrong still good to see one’s self to see where things might be at, as a territory. People (Territory) who won’t admit weaknesses will hardly grow. This statement might make one go mmmhhhmm.