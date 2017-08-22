LETTERS: Nunavut

Nunavut social housing rents should not be based on gross income

High rents are a big burden when combined with other high costs

A social housing complex in Iqaluit. Right now social housing rents in Nunavut are calculated as a percentage of total gross income of one or two primary tenants in the unit, based on a sliding scale at starts at 20 per cent of gross income for people earning $22,000 to $40,000 a year and rising to 30 per cent of gross income for people making $80,000 a year or more. (FILE PHOTO) A social housing complex in Iqaluit. Right now social housing rents in Nunavut are calculated as a percentage of total gross income of one or two primary tenants in the unit, based on a sliding scale at starts at 20 per cent of gross income for people earning $22,000 to $40,000 a year and rising to 30 per cent of gross income for people making $80,000 a year or more. (FILE PHOTO)

August 22, 2017 - 2:30 pm

This is a letter for people who are in Nunavut public housing and people whose rent is calculated from using your total gross income on line 150 of the income tax return.

It puts a lot of burden on how we spend our money. I think if they went by your net salary, instead of line 150, it would make a lot of difference on how your rent would be with the high inflation in our territory, and other payments like cable subscriptions, cell phone, automobile payments, credit card debts and so on.

Nunavik is taking the right steps in calculating rent to put less burden on their people.

It would make a lot of difference in how much we pay for rent.

Thank you for your time.

(Name withheld by request)

Iqaluit





