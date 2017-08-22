Nunavut social housing rents should not be based on gross income
High rents are a big burden when combined with other high costs
This is a letter for people who are in Nunavut public housing and people whose rent is calculated from using your total gross income on line 150 of the income tax return.
It puts a lot of burden on how we spend our money. I think if they went by your net salary, instead of line 150, it would make a lot of difference on how your rent would be with the high inflation in our territory, and other payments like cable subscriptions, cell phone, automobile payments, credit card debts and so on.
Nunavik is taking the right steps in calculating rent to put less burden on their people.
It would make a lot of difference in how much we pay for rent.
Thank you for your time.
(Name withheld by request)
Iqaluit
Email your letters to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Nunatsiaq News welcomes letters to the editor. But we are under no obligation to publish any given letter at any given time.
In our print edition, we usually print letters on a first-come, first-served, space-available basis. In our online edition, we usually print letters as soon as we are able to prepare them for publication.
We edit all letters for length, grammar, punctuation, spelling, taste and libel. You may withhold your name by request, but we must know who you are before we publish your letter.
(29) Comments:
I so Agree with this… They do Have to think about Other Bills we Pay, Plus how many Dependant’s there is to our Family!
imagine if Canada Revenue Agency tracked all the bootlegging and drug dealing going on in the public housing units, that would help subsidise everyone else in public housing so they wouldn’t have to pay anything like the power bills…
What about for people myself?
I am artist,, and father of 3 (soon to be 4)
All of our income comes from my art work. I’m making just enough income to stay off of social assistance (or welfare, whatever) We also live in a public housing unit (10 plex)
I’m not making enough money to make a salary but too much to be on welfare.
How do you calculate that?
THIS REALLY SHOULD BE LOOKED INTO, THERE’S ALOT OF SINGLE PARENT OUT THERE, AND ALSO THEY NEED TO LOOK AT SOME PLACES THAT AREN’T SUBSIDIZED WITH HAVING TO PAY OTHER BILLS AND HAVING TO BUY CLOTHES FOR YOUR CHILDRED PLUS HIGH COST OF GROCERIES….......
To Name withheld by request, I actually jumped to open the article, I really thought it was coming from the Housing Corps!
Most of us call our paycheques our Rent Cheques.
I have even written to our local Housing/Regional Offices about this one time, many years ago, never ever did get a response though.
Let’s hope people running for MLA Positions this fall have this as a top priority! And make it into fruition while in office.
Our Housing Units are the worst, yeah, some people wreck their units and make them unsightly but some of us keep our units pretty much clean/undamaged.
How is it that our Cousins in the West and our Cousins South of us always have Leaders who look out for the betterment of their people in any way?!?
I thank you for bringing this issue up and thanks to NN for printing this story.
I DO SO AGREE… I am a father of 3 kids, and a wife who works as much as she could. I work for the government and also have a part time job just to pay the rent and have enough just to live. this is the hardest place in Canada to live an honest life style to provide for my family. and I see bootleggers drug dealers most of my next door neighbors on local housing such as my self not working paying on $60 a month where I am paying $1428 a month. this just makes me want to quit and do the same. its like the more you try to do the right thing you pay the price for the people making more then the DM annually selling booze or weed. what is this coming too!!! very true and I support this letter from whom wants there name not to be published. Something has to give. food is very expensive, gas, cell phones, cable, power, vehicle and repairs I almost want to give up!!! endless in sight, I cant even save enough for a down payment assistant program. we need more people to speak up.
Hi #5 and hi to the writer of the letter, I don’t live in social housing, and I have to pay $2100 for a one bedroom apartment. Then I have my food and bills on top of that, of course. Just curious, how much does someone like yourself have to pay? This isn’t a criticism, btw. I think it would help others to know. And I think it helps people who are in social housing to know what others have to pay. Sometimes people accuse workers of being well-off, but I assure you, after the bills are paid, I have close to nothing.
Again, I think it’s good that you’ve raised the issue! Thank you!
I think what we need is an Advocate, like an NTI or a government advocate to help the renter complaint, for sure board members goes in one ear out the other.
Someone should have explained this to you by now.
No one making over $80k/yr should be living in social housing to begin with. It’s not supposed to be a lifetime housing solution. It’s meant to help poor people acquire housing.
If you have a full time job that pays over $80k, you should be either saving up for a down payment, or paying rent in the market.
If you have enough money for cell phones, cable, a car or truck, and credit cards, you shouldn’t be living in social housing.
I was paying $3,000/mo for a 3 bedroom house, plus utilities. Plus all of my other bills (cell phone, cable, etc.).
I didn’t sign up for social housing, I went out and found a house on my own, like most people do.
Stop expecting everyone to take care of you. Learn to take care of yourself. Stop buying booze and smokes and bingo cards if you can’t afford it.
If you don’t want to pay NHC’s so called high prices, go and live in the private market like the rest of us. Stop complaining.
drives me crazy how people continue to have no jobs and pay $60 a month when people who work their butts off are the ones who pay up to $1800!!! NOT FAIR
who would wanna work when your rent could stay at $60??
I live from paycheque to paycheque biweekly as a Gov’t of NU employee, I have 5 children and two grandchildren.
Also my husband works but we constantly go broke buying groceries and paying bills.
Most people in Nunavut can’t afford to buy big ticket items such as snow machine, outboard and ATV to provide for their families cause all that money goes to the house rent.
And most people who live in public units has poor service to get the damage fixed. mainly from moulded houses and living in apartment plex is a nightmare. Housing Corp trying to save money and builds plexes but then if theres a fire then they’ll loose more money like that too and tenants are paying for the damage that most people didn’t do.
With Liberal carbon tax coming first of the year, does the letter writer know how much their rent, electricity, gas, food, clothing, airline tickets will further gobble away their paycheck?
Maybe the letter writer should consider cutting the cable, ending the cell phone subscription, get a cheaper truck or sell it. If smoke, stop.
Because of carbon tax there is no way housing association will have any wiggle room to lower rent. Remember, Nunavut MLA’s said yes to carbon tax and not fight it.
So good odds rents will be increasing right after everyone says happy new year!
How’s that for an ever lasting cash grab hang-over pain for Nunavut?
#11 Joanne, you sound like a hard worker! You mentioned that you have 5 kids and 2 grandchildren. Do your children who are out of school and are old enough to work contribute to the household expenses? There are a lot of hard working parents out there who are housing and paying for food and everything else for their adult children, who should be working and getting themselves in a position to take care of their parents when they are elders.
And in the NWT this happens.. is it the same in Nunavut?
#GNWT ECE Minister confirms #NWT policy ignoring #elders’ federal #right to #choose
NWT Income Assistance recipients forced to take their CPP at 65 depriving seniors of an estimated 42% of their pension for the rest of their lives.
“..Thank you for bringing forward concerns on behalf of your constituent and their questions about accessing Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) benefits as an Income Assistance (IA) client. As you know, IA provides financial assistance to Northerners to meet their basic and enhanced needs to help people to make choices that are right for them, according to their personal circumstances, efforts, abilities, aspirations and health.
In accordance with the IA Regulations, applicants are not required to access pension benefits before s/he attains the age of 65 years. However, at age 65, IA applicants are required to apply for CPP benefits ...see pt #1
However, at age 65, IA applicants are required to apply for CPP benefits, which helps ensure Northerners are self-reliant as individual capacity allows and have sufficient resources to meet their needs. As a program that supports those most in need, it is essential that IA applicants apply for other financial resources that they may be eligible for in order to ensure they are accessing all income that is available to them. The Department is not considering a review or amendment of the current IA legislation at this time, but I can assure you that we will follow up with Income Security Programs (ISP) staff to ensure program requirements are clear and well-communicated with IA applicants.
According to Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), applicants can begin receiving their CPP benefits at age 65. However, recipients can take a reduced CPP retirement …” Text via @Julie Green MLA on Feb 27th, 10:04am text via Facebook Messenger from the Minister of ECE
So one is forced to loose 42% your money for the rest of your life… if one takes CPP at 65
“..Taking your pension after age 65 - If you take your pension late, your monthly payment amount will increase by 0.7% for each month after age 65 that you delay receiving it up to age 70 (8.4% per year).
This means that, an individual who starts receiving their retirement pension at the age of 70 will receive 42% more than if they had taken it at 65. […] There is no financial benefit in delaying taking your pension after age 70.”
https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/publicpensions/cpp/cpp-benefit/amount.html
I have had issues with public housing too.
The housing is sky high and they base it on last year’s income. And my rent deductions were a nightmare. Housing and payroll need to figure out how to fix this problem.my rent was never up to date because of how they did their payments. I had a hard time understanding their invoices as their payment receivable’s were never the amounts I paid.
this is so true, especially for ppl who live in 60’s houses although it seems to be renovated you still can smell the mold because everything is not taken off, the floors are not straight at all there is one complain after another never ending and cost too much when we have larger family, I love my family I wouldn’t want it any fewer and the cost of the food is so high in higher Nunavut
“... The Right to Housing and International Human Rights Law - The right to adequate housing, along with many other economic and social rights, is protected in the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, specifically Article 11 which details the right to an adequate standard of living and the continuous improvement of living conditions. The same rights are articulated in ... Convention on the Rights of the Child (Article 16 and 27), the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (Article 9 and 28), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (Article 14 and 15)... http://www.cwp-csp.ca/poverty/a-human-rights-violation/the-right-to-housing/
“… Adequate housing was recognized as part of the right to an adequate standard of living in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in the 1966 International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. Other international human rights treaties have since recognized or referred to the right to adequate housing or some elements of it, such as the protection of one’s home and privacy. …” PDF
http://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Publications/FS21_rev_1_Housing_en.pdf
It’s crazy living in Nunavut where everything is so expensive. Food and the healthy food are always close to their expiry date, barely anything fresh and could only feed at least few or more people then its all gone. Food in a box is not even half way full. House rent goes viral when you’re an employee. If only they could see too that we have bills to pay, to put food on the table. I wish the house rent wouldn’t be based on the gross income!
@#9, pat yourself on the back for doing just awesome (sarcasm if it flew over your head). It’s just insane how much rent is not on any assistance, the highest in Canada I’m sure. Who the F**K want’s to pay $2700 for a two bedroom apartment with a view of a parking lot with Northern properties, or other “legal thief tenants”. I say this cause there is no way rent should be that high, they are stealing hard working money from people actually trying to stay away from tax free money (bootlegging, drug dealing). It’s F*****g hard, I have so many times wanted to start selling illegally cause they are the ones with nice rides or toys and living it up. I have kids so I can’t, I don’t want them being around that, but i’ll tell you i’d be able to pay for a bunch of $hi@ I don’t have now. Northern properties (or whatever your new name is), you are a multimillion dollar company (maybe billions). Quit this $hit and help out a bit and quit jacking up your prices, we have other bills pilling.
Way to go Nunavut, thanks for kicking us while we’re down. Keeping your head out of water is ever difficult with weights tied to your feet to keep you down.
I think this set up is a real scam no consideration for high cost of living, high cost of food shame on them!
Everyone knows that the heads of these departments or our leaders won’t do $#it right? They’ll read all these comments and just laugh with their colleagues, and brush it off the very next day. What am I proud to be Nunavutiut for, we have the highest rate of everything negative. Anyways, almost five were I’m at so I’ll head home and watch Big Bang Theory and laugh but die a little inside.
I’m so fed up of inc support recipients who only pay $60.00 per month but are known to drug deal bootleg and gamble including bingo..worst part too are the ones living in elder units not paying rent not being respectful and not even helping enough with the proper upkeep of the unit! Etc..why can’t there be set rents?..I pay $1200.00 per month for a 1 bedroom and although I’ve requested a paint job to the exterior which is badly needed they can never even update me..how many years have I asked? PATHETIC! Can someone make me a modified seacan? Or one of those little houses..boy would I go for that..I can’t afford $500,000 dollar house..taqaapaa..unbelievable!
The government of Canada and government if Nunavut, really needs to look into how much peoples make and thunk about the other bills that we pay, I just gave birth to a new born and being on maternity/parental benefits is not enough for 2 adults 3 children’s my second youngest is still in formula, now I have to double the pampers and double the wipes. I’m forcing myself to breast feed my new born. Because buying formula is too much and mom’s have to eat in order to breast feed their babies. At least boost up the benefits instead of only 1064.oo bi-weekly. That’s only 2128.oo a month. Sad country we live in mostly us inuit. In the high arctic, with high cost of living. And I don’t mind flying to Winnipeg to get groceries, but its over 2000.oo just to fly down and return. 😡
Wow # 27 great price to fly to Winnipeg living in the high arctic. Just getting from the high arctic to Iqaluit is that, if not more for many. Then another 2 g’s to Rankin and another 2g’s to Winnipeg. And note, Breast feeding is the ultimate best for child over any sugar laced formula.
In Winnipeg a tiny rat infested apart apartment can be got for $500 bucks. A bit better apartment runs from $899 to $1,899. Tiny 2 bedroom house rent is $1,475 to over $2,000 a month plus full price for utilities.
#19 Housing human rights? That’s being done for the hundreds, thousands of illegals, non vetted pouring across Canada’s boarder. Who instantly filled up the Montreal Olympics complex. Then Army tent cities. Now cities struggling to house/feed illegals across Canada.
You may want to ask the Gov why doing a mock exercise in Rankin Inlet, protecting a gold mine supply shipping and not protecting our Canadian boarders from mass illegal boarder crossings.
It should be that way I was on Income Support for couple of months and was still being billed based on CRC but only got 60.00 a month from IS that created my arrears to way up told Housing but no