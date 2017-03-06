Nunavut smokers beware: the Tobacco Tax is about to rise
A pack of 20 smokes will cost $1 more after MLAs approve tax hike
If you’re a smoker in Nunavut, you’ll pay more for every cigarette you smoke after MLAs approve another hike in the territorial Tobacco Tax.
Bill 42, now entering the final stages of discussion at the Nunavut legislature, will raise tobacco taxes by five cents per cigarette—the first increase since 2012.
This will see a pack of 20 cigarettes rise in price by $1, and a pack of 25 by $1.25. That will raise retail prices close to $20 a pack and beyond in most places.
The goal of the tax increase: to keep the numbers of smokers down.
“We know tax increases are effective,” Finance Minister Keith Peterson told Nunatsiaq News in an email. “The World Health Organization has looked at evidence from countries around the world. They say that taxing tobacco products is the most effective way of lowering tobacco use. We see that here in Nunavut, too. In fact, the only two years in the last decade that Nunavummiut bought fewer cigarettes than the year before were the two years following tax increases.”
Peterson said the WHO also says that children and teenagers are more sensitive to price increases than adults. This means the higher taxes should have a greater impact on the smoking rates of young Nunavummiut.
“This is why our government is proposing the tax on cigarettes by $0.05/cigarette, the first increase in five years,” he said in his email.
Bill 42, which received its first reading Feb. 28 and second reading March 1, now goes to the Legislative Assembly’s standing committee on legislation.
If enacted, the bill will raise the tax:
• from 25 cents per cigarette to 30 cents per cigarette;
• from 20 cents per gram to 40 cents per gram for loose tobacco, defined as “any form of tobacco other than cigarettes or cigars;” and,
• from 20 cents per gram to 30 cents per gram of any form of non-smoked tobacco.
The increase in these taxes will be felt throughout Nunavut where many Nunavut adults—more than eight in 10 in some Nunavut communities—are smokers.
A Statistics Canada report released this past Feb. 17 estimated that as of 2012, 60 to 66 per cent of Inuit living in Nunavut and aged 15 and older are daily smokers.
For Inuit living within the other three regions of Inuit Nunangat as of 2012, it’s 63 to 70 per cent for Nunavik, 53 to 62 per cent for the Inuvialuit settlement region, and 46.1 to 54.8 per cent for Nunatsiavut.
But the proportion of daily smokers among Inuit living outside Inuit Nunangat is estimated at about only 23 to 36 per cent, Statistics Canada reported.
Smoking already costs the average Nunavut smoker more than $6,000 a year, adding up to more than 56 million cigarettes smoked in Nunavut every year.
So the increase in taxes per cigarette could bring in an additional $2.8 million to Nunavut in tax revenues.
This could help offset the huge health costs associated with tobacco use in Nunavut where lung cancer, in most cases related to smoking, is three times the national average.
Earlier this year, the Government of Nunavut came out with a strong anti-smoking message during National Non-Smoking Week.
The Nunavut health department also runs an public education campaign called Tobacco Has No Place Here.
After Bill 42 goes to the legislature’s standing committee on legislation, it will likely come back for its final reading and a vote in the legislature and then receive assent from the Nunavut Commissioner.
Quebec has also used tax hikes to encourage the roughly 50,000 smokers in the province to quit.
(31) Comments:
Sure looks like more children will be going hungry again, for those of us chronic smokers, our bad habits will always come first. Tax sugar instead, more people are getting fatter and obese.
#1, taxing sugar is another discussion. Sugar is food and your body metabolizes it, and eating is something that the body is designed to do. Perhaps sugar should be taxed, but that discussion does not belong on the same page as a tobacco tax article.
You are choosing to continue smoking. If it comes down to feeding your kids, or smoking, your parental instincts should be kicking in, moving you to do whatever is in your power to feed them, even if it means extreme discomfort for you. There are resources out there to quit. Have you tried every single one of them, multiple times? Whether you have or not, your choice of cigarettes over food for your children is the pinnacle of selfish. Grow up.
# 1
It hurts me to know that you’re planning to have your kids (if you have any) loose their food over your cigarette habit. It is not impossible to quit smoking. I am 6 months smoke-free this month and I know plenty of people who’ve overcome the mind game. PUT YOUR KIDS FIRST.
I think regardless how much a pack of cigarettes cost people will continue to smoke! But what concerns me is seeing pregnant women smoking, especially young mothers. It is very sad that an unborn baby doesn’t have a choice to live a healthy happy life!
@1: that’s the saddest thing I’ll read all week.
To anyone who values smoking over feeding their kids: please get help! That’s inhumane and should be against the law.
If you’re a kid reading this and you don’t get fed properly and your parents spend a lot of money on themselves, call Family Services (867 975 5200) or the Child and Youth Representative (toll free 1-855 449 8118) or tell a teacher or principal or a trusted family member.
#1 Your comment is the least surprising comment I will see today.
I’ve been smoke free for several years now. It was the hardest thing to overcome. However, I did it with help. Not on my own as I knew I would not succeed as a result.
When I’m walking and there’s someone smoking in front of me, several meters away, I start to cough. Yesterday, I watched a Mother with a less than a year old baby on the back smoking and I could see the smoke going towards the baby. When you are non-smoker it’s very hard to breathe around it. Let alone, a baby who cannot speak for oneself.
We all know now, smoking is not good for us. I have hope because of that. When my parents smoked in the house, we did not know about the ill effects including junk food.
Is this coming from the same government that claims to want a beer and wine store to stop the bootleggers? Raising taxes on cigarettes will encourage smuggling and bootleg cigarettes. Organized crime sees this as a very positive step.
More money for the politicians. Just another excuse to raise taxes.
@9: no, it’s more money for hospitals trying to hopelessly fight the cancer in your lungs.
Raising the cost of cigarettes will not help us quit smoking. We don’t care about the price but our ugly habbit. That is just 1.25 off of each pack, witch what will not feed our children. If smoking concerns you then why not develop a program or something to help us quit? Instead of letting our familes suffer for it. Like food isnt already expensive already. It maybe easy for some people to quit but for most of us it’s something hard witch seems impossible.
It is easier said than done to quit smoking. Remember we were living at a time where smoking was normal in planes and public places and yes at home. Even hospitals. So don’t tell me inhumane I am and yes I was addicted before I smoked. No matter how much I try to quit I am a smoker. I have quit several times for several months. At least we aren’t smoking in the houses now and in Hospitals and planes
Nunavut is a place where people will go to extreme lengths to get their fix. It doesn’t matter if it’s cigarettes, pop, pot and so on. #1 has a point: parent smokers will now have less money to spend on food. We can preach all we want about the ill effects of smoking but if it’s available people will buy irregardless of whether or not we can afford it.
Finance Minister Keith Peterson forgot to mention it may reduce smokers for a short period of time for high income earners. But, it has no effect for low income earners.
Instead it can have the opposite effect and doubles the number of low income smokers.(Sneaky cigarette tax, guaranteed to keep the poor smoking and cash strapped.) This from the New York State Department of health 2012 study.
What does reduce smoking is putting on a 70% tax hike or making a pack cost $35.00. However it’s short term and only as increases cheap cigarette smuggling for huge profits. On Rankin Inlet local radio individual smokes are for sale without permit or fines. Big tobacco is marketing the selling of individual cigarettes.
Hamlets around Nunavut must consider and put in place a local cigarette package tax. Tax is usually $1.50 and up per pack. A legal cash windfall for cash strapped Hamlets, towns and cities. Hamlets would echo Finance Minister words – tax reduces smokers.
Bootlegging booze is big in Nunavut because booze is not available. Bootleggers can charge anywhere between $400 to $700 a bottle and make huge profits because people have no choice but to pay if they want it. Cigarette are easily available in every community, so why would smugglers bother with this? Do you honestly think they will make any money by charging less that $20 a pack?
Cigarette smuggling is not going to be a risk with this tax hike.
#11 There are more programs available in Nunavut for people to quite smoking that are FREE then anywhere else in Canada!
Why should non smokers pay increased tax to cover your health care costs, and flights down south for cancer treatment!
Maybe there should be a new system where they scan you health card when you buy smokes. Then you lose your “free health care” for smoking related illnesses!
Maybe then people would wake up. Use the programs available instead of not feeding your children!
#9 It’s more money to pay the health care costs of smokers, and whatever the amount in tax it’s not nearly enough.
#11 you complain that raising the price of smokes will hurt your family because you can’t control yourself and cut back…
Just, wow…
Just who do they think they help on Tax hike again tax hike again with the city tax hike again power tax hike again do they even know they just keep on playing with everyone and watch the beer will have big tax added Government does not pay taxes and they say there not for profit total BS, take a guess a beer store will charge the drinkers one can landed should be no more then $2.00 a Can , and you think it will not profit and the jokers will play the cards to something that is not worth getting for ,
play me the cards with good joker on hand and win the pot after in the end LOL hint hint elections soon , playing with the queen of hearts smelling my stinky farts and you only knew who was the joker who plays the card’s keep on gamblling Government
It seems like the government will never ban the sales of tobacco products. It will do anything it can to prevent people from buying tobacco products, but not ban it.
Anything that is hazardous is immediately recalled. But since tobacco doesn’t harm the body immediately, they do nothing about it, but to raise more taxes and awareness.
I guess it’s too precious to ban tobacco, the government gets a lot of money from tobacco sales.
a sugar tax makes sense, all forms of tax are needed to help run nunavut and the GN’s cost for doing so. obviously near 2 billion isn’t enough
Denmark for instance did have a tax rate of 65%, the GN could beat that easy since the inuit orgs won’t kick in much for the duplicate government they worked 20 years for under tfn
amalgamation and more taxes especially on all government sevices and benefits
yip there’s a plan
I’m tired of pompous non-smokers preaching away to smokers about how their bad habits cost them tax dollars.
If you do some research, you’ll find smokers pay more tax, and cost less money.
They fork over their tobacco tax every day or two, generating huge revenues.
Later, they will die, likely of a smoking related illness and somewhere around 13 years before a non-smoker. But non-smokers also will die at some point, and the government will incur healthcare expenses related to it.
However, the main ways people die from smoking (lung cancer, heart attack, etc) are actually some of the cheaper ways people can die, because they’re quicker than other ways. Non-smokers will live longer, draw more pension, and cost more over the long run. Seriously, check for yourself.
So the next time you get the urge to be all high-and-mighty to a smoker about them using your tax dollars for their disgusting habit, just stop and realize you and your family benefit from their crippling addiction.
Locals in arviat are selling snuff for min. 50 a can as hight as 250 a can. Whos making the money here gn or the snuffleggers
Raise it even higher.
Non-smokers hate the stinky smell of all those chemicals in cigarettes. They hate the smell all over people as they come back into offices and homes.
People get off this stuff. It is killing you and bugging the hel* out of us.
Interesting this report says Inuit living in the South have smoking rates of between 23 - 36%.
See, they look around them down there and realize people do not like smoking and smokers and they realize they have to change. So they do.
Wish people up here could see that and change too.
It stinks.
@22, im pretty sure they were selling a can that high because of the recall on the snuff. the “snuffleggers” sell their snuff for 20 a can.
I prefer snuff, rather then smoking
#21 Says “If you do some research, you’ll find smokers pay more tax, and cost less money”.
Ladies and gentlemen this is what we call “Alternative Facts”.
Alternative facts are created in the darkness of ignorance and denial.
In reality smokers cost the health care system in Canada close to 18.7 billion a year.
All you commenters are correct. It won’t stop smokers from smoking, it may not even reduce the rates at all. It will however, make it less affordable for youth to pick up the habit, and thus hopefully stopping a new generation from ever picking up the habit.
Smokers cost the health care system $18.7 billion a year in the same way that non-smokers cost the health care system the rest of the amount. It is not in addition to the amount of a non-smoker.
#25 by choosing snuff all you are doing is trading COPD and lung cancer for cancer of the tongue, mouth and/or pharynx/esophagus. Trust me when I say that as far as cancers go these are some of the most horrible diseases around. You aren’t doing yourself or your health any favours by choosing to use snuff or chewing tobacco instead of cigarettes. Just quit.
#28/21 In Canada 12.5 percent of annual physician costs and 15.5 percent of annual hospital costs support smoking-related treatments, diseases and health care. This translates into roughly $22.5B in health care costs directly attributable to the consumption of tobacco products. The tax revenue collected from tobacco products is only $5B annually (adjusted for inflation). This means that smoking and tobacco use create an annual deficit of approximately $17B annually. Perhaps we should institute an additional surcharge or extra tax to unrepentant smokers like you to make up the difference!
#24, it isn’t just Inuit up here who smoke too much. Southerners come up to Nunavut and use it as an excuse to pick up old habits or get scruffy or do gross things, as if this place doesn’t deserve their best behaviour. As a (former) southerner, that disgusts me.