Nunavut seniors continue to suffer far from home, say MLAs
Nunavut premier, and health minister, say no money to care for them at home
Nunavut MLAs want to know why the territory doesn’t keep, and care for, its elders at home and the answer from both the premier and the health minister was as simple as it was troubling: they just don’t have the money.
Premier Peter Taptuna and Health Minister George Hickes were responding June 2 to questions from two Kivalliq MLAs—Alexander Sammurtok of Rankin Inlet South and Tom Sammurtok of Rankin Inlet North and Chesterfield Inlet.
Alex Sammurtok asked during question period why providing care to seniors in Nunavut is taking so long.
“Needs have already been identified,” he said. “If it is truly the case that elders are the backbone [of Nunavut society], then can the premier explain why elders are still being sent… away from their families, children and grandchildren, for long-term residential care?”
Taptuna said it all comes down to money, including work to negotiate the new Canada Health Accord and Canada Health Transfers. He said while some funds are set-aside for seniors, “it’s not enough to get some of these things on the move. It’s a very small amounts of money.”
With cuts to Canada Health Transfers at about $60 billion over 10 years nationally, “you can see why it’s very difficult to get any kind of infrastructure and program money,” Taptuna said.
“We [have] been pushing to try to figure out ways to get more budget on that,” Taptuna said, adding that he recognizes smaller communities are especially lacking in elder support.
“We want to try to maintain our elders within Nunavut, but we do have to ensure that they’re well taken care of and at this point we don’t have the facilities.”
He said even members of his own family, his wife’s aunt, who just turned 103, cannot be cared for in her home of Kugluktuk.
“We still have to continually ship our elders down south for that specialized care,” he said.
Taptuna cited a seven-bed facility that recently opened in a wing of the regional health care centre in Cambridge Bay as progress and added the Government of Nunavut continues to look for existing spaces where residential senior support can be increased.
He suggested people in the communities write their MLAs and the GN “to ensure that we stay on top of that.”
Tom Sammurtok wondered if there would be efforts to build a care facility in the Kivalliq region. He said there are at least seven seniors from Rankin who have had to leave the community for care.
“It’s evident that we need a long-term care facility,” he said.
A 2015 report by the GN on continuing care estimates that there will be four times as many people over the age of 80 in Nunavut by 2035.
Thanks to independent efforts, a new elders care facility that offers a higher level of care than the existing one is on track to open in Iqaluit in December, according to project leader and Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu MLA Pat Angnakak.
And, the GN has set aside money to expand the senior care centre in Igloolik. There is already a similar 10–bed continuing care facility in Gjoa Haven and two lower level care centres in Baker Lake and Arviat.
When it comes to placement in a care centre, home care is always a first option, said Hickes.
“As a last resort we do send people out of territory, through contract, on a case-by-case basis,” said Hickes. The GN is currently looking to contract a more stable number of long-term care beds out of territory, he said.
“As our aging population or our demographic of our aging population continues to increase, this is something our long-term and continuing care division constantly looks at and evaluates,” said Hickes.
For some Nunavummiut, solutions can’t come quickly enough.
In January, former NWT MLA Manitok Thompson decried the level of care for unilingual elders sent to care homes in Ottawa.
(10) Comments:
build an arena or an elder’s place? look outside to the Gov’t to make it happen? rally and support!
One way to have the Elder’s cared for in the home communities is to train Inuit as Health Care Aides. Pay them properly and provide them with uniforms. It can be an 8 to 4 for the Inuit. When I got my certification for a Health Care Aide and a Health Unit Clerk, I was fully trained in medical terminology and caring for people. I was certified by Red River College at the Urban Circle Training Centre, all Indigenous students, trained by RN nurses and Social Workers here in Winnipeg. Eight months of training, 5 days a week, 9 to 3, ain’t bad. Criteria is that you’re an indigenous person and have your Grade 12. Nunavut Government has to recognize the fact that these graduates are Nursing Assistants and should be paid accordingly.
But hey! We are getting beer and wine stores, our priority is in the right place, drink up and forget.
Here’s some suggestions:
1: Lobby the Health Minister and invite her to Nunavut and see the people who are being cared for
2:Get more hours for the Home Care staff in Communities so other’s more help for the care taker- in some cases the staff are just working a couple hours a day. this would also create jobs.
3: Reserve rooms for Elders with full time staff at the Patient’s residence example : Baffin Larga, Edmonton and Winnipeg. At least the Elders would see relatives or Inuit when they are staying at the place.
4: Negotiate with the Mining companies for Senior Home
5: Get NTI to build from Nunavut Trust- NTI need to get involved with the money they have been investing for years
6:Think Out side the box - PLEASE
On another note , what does this mean from a Premier of the Territory. They need to be reminded to keep on top of this serious critical issue? He suggested people in the communities write their MLAs and the GN “to ensure that we stay on top of that.”
The GN is filled with incompetent administrators, not well-rounded strategists!!!
There’s more than one way to skin a cat.
As long as bullying and narrow-mindedness are allowed to prevail in the senior ranks of the GN, substandard programs and services will be the only things that will be delivered to Nunavummiut by the GN.
Stop building the millions of dollars investment into the new mine training centre. Stop spending on what already exists when mining will be in Nunavut for many years to come. Elders will not. Stop spending money foolishly when the people of Nunavut need, long term care home, treatment centre, better housing and respect. Stop spending very important financials on pleasures of alcohol stores, unnecessary mine training centre, and on anything that does not first fix the growing numbers of needs in Nunavut for the people.
The build up of fat on the qulliq is stale and smelly. Time to scrape off the charred fat from the qulliq.
Nunavut the only place on earth Hu can wrk at the same job for 10 years and double your salary for the same job…maybe offset salaries mer appropriately to fund seniors instead of shipping them out for the Feds to once again take care f the territories incompetence
Nunavut’s population is too small and too spread out to be able to keep every elder who needs care in their home community. It is not cost effective. It’s nearly impossible to get nurses and care staff up here as it is. Imagine how much more difficult that would be if every community had a care centre. Use your heads people.
#8 common sense tells us that you have nothing to measure the quality of life with over the quantity of life. Quality of life is vast than the eye can see, more than the mind can attain, and is found within the heart.
The finances are there to complete the needs for the people of Nunavut. The fall of the GN replaced by the vision of Nunavut is what will provide the quantity of life.
Wasn’t the Gn bragging about budget surpluses? Are were they just playing with our heads?