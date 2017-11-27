Nunavut senator says Ottawa should talk to NTI about cannabis law
“The government has a duty to consult with Inuit”
Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson says that Ottawa must have a “meaningful conversation” with Inuit to meet its obligations under the Nunavut Agreement ahead of the coming legalization of recreational cannabis.
On Thursday, Nov. 23, Patterson told Senator Peter Harder, the government representative in the Senate, that Ottawa should consult with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. on the organization’s concerns about Bill C-45, which will legalize the sale of possession of recreational cannabis as of July 2018.
Delegates at NTI’s annual general meeting last month called on Ottawa to postpone the legalization of cannabis, consult with Inuit on the issue of legalization, explore the negative impacts of cannabis among Inuit and look at the creation of addictions and rehabilitation centres before passing any new law.
Patterson pointed to the government’s legal duties under Article 32 of the Nunavut Agreement, a constitutional document that states Inuit have a right to participate in the development of social and cultural policies in Nunavut.
“The government has a duty to consult with Inuit on any policies that have significant social and cultural implication,” Patterson told Harder.
Harder took Patterson’s questions as notice, while promising to inquire into consultations with NTI, adding “I want to assure senators that the government will accept all of its obligations, as it should, with respect to the land claims agreements.”
Harder said the federal government’s Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation, which released its report this past March, consulted with the national Inuit organization, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, as well as the Government of Nunavut.
Patterson told Nunatsiaq News Nov. 24 that NTI’s resolution against Bill C-45 “speaks for itself,” but said he believes Harder was sincere when he promised to look into consulting with the organization.
“That tells me that NTI will be consulted. I think that’s going to happen,” he said
And under the Nunavut Agreement, the Crown is obliged to speak with NTI as the designated Inuit organization in the territory, not ITK, Patterson said, although he credited the national organization as a strong advocate for Inuit rights in Ottawa.
Patterson added that the prominence of mental health and addictions treatment issues in the recent territorial election proves the issue was of great concern for Nunavummiut when they headed to the polls.
“My fondest hope is that these consultations, with NTI and the new [government], will lead to progress finally on re-establishing an addictions treatment centre in Nunavut,” he said.
The GN has yet to release a policy on cannabis regulation, but former Premier Peter Taptuna told Nunatsiaq News in July that a 2019 deadline for provinces to comply with Bill C-45 “would have been more ideal.”
An online survey, launched by the GN in August, asked Nunavummiut how they want to see cannabis legalization unfold in the territory.
The results of that survey have not been released.
Patterson said he intends to invite Nunavut witnesses to appear before the Senate committee on legislation when Bill C-45 moves to the Red Chamber from the House of Commons.
(16) Comments:
The Nunavut Land Claims agreement is just another phone book to the Federal Government.
On another note ITK doesn’t speak for Inuit in Nunavut Territory as they are out of touch. It really shows when the president is more concerned about a Football team name change , as if any body cares.
Trudeau promised to legalize marijuana when he was elected, its not like this has just come up. By the time it becomes legalized 3 full years will have passed. Why does the government have to consult NTI? Would it not be more appropriate to discuss this with the Government of Nunavut? Is it the responsibility of the federal government to take this up with every organization, seems a little ridiculous. That’s why you have a territorial government. Get over it, the people of Canada have spoken and elected a government that promised the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Last time I checked communities can still hold plebiscites to decide how they want to deal with it. Alcohol is legal in Canada yet it is outlawed in certain communities here. Although you can see outlawing it does work it is still an option.
Holding consultations does nothing. It gives the minority of people who are against something a place to scream the loudest to make sure that what they want happens. It is a waste of money. I have never seen a place that holds so many expensive consultations in my life.
It is illegal now and a large portion of the population is smoking it. Nothing you do is going to stop it. Just go on with your day and worry about yourself.
Nunavut, the scared little cousin of Canada
this is the senator who needs to find realistic work to do. let the legislators do their jobs on this issue, nti and this senator do not have teeth. since conception of the agreement, notice how unguided their mandate is? they are not the government, period. like any jurisdictions across canada governing bodies; let the nunavut government deal with this. rias and nti have loss their focus and this good senator is just trying to throw around his name as if he’s working ‘hard” on nunavut’s behalf. I rather take elected opinions than appointee’s.
I see Andrew Scheer has found his useful idiot.
Go back to BC Patterson, maybe you’ll learn something about marijuana there.
More proof Senator Dennis Patterson should resign immediately. Let the federal government appoint a new Inuit to represent Nunavut in Senate. Consult with NTI on that!
Hmm, so if the government raises taxes on tobacco, the legal addictive drug, that would be a social and cultural issue as well, right?
Lately the Toris have been using quotes by Indigenous leaders across Canada to obstruct the Liberal agenda. They don’t care if the leaders are sound of mind or not, they just like to quote indigenous leaders that say anything that is against the Liberals. They don’t care if it’s way out of context, they’re just trying to sow discord as Paterson is trying to do in Nunavut for Quassa’s government. They’re pretending that their party didn’t just have 10 years of incredibly damaging relations with Indigenous peoples under Harper, and that they also have Lynn Boyak in their roster. They just want to score cheap political points by cherrypicking quotes that will make the Liberals look anti-indigenous.
Senator Patterson should attend an NTI meeting before suggesting the Liberals to work with them. Once he sees how bizarre and dysfunctional they are, he might not want to refer to them as much, even to advance his party’s obstructionist anti-working-with-Liberals agenda.
Last time I checked it was the responsibility of the Territorial government to implement the process in Nunavut and not the Feds. Perhaps Mr. Patterson should be directing his advice elsewhere.
Nice to see Patterson offering advice for the federal government to consult with Inuit. I remember he was appointed by “Reefer Madness” Harper despite the fact he was a BC resident and there were plenty of good Inuit candidates. He has worked against Inuit interests at times including trying to prevent a lead anti-suicide expert from working at a national Inuit organization (political payback), calling a national Inuit organization racist for wanting an Inuit person to sit on an Aboriginal body rather than have a white person do it, and take the Senate appointment away from an Inuit person to represent a territory with 85% Inuit population. Patterson fluffs himself up under the Liberals but where was he under Dark Lord Harper?
So many Nunavutmiut smoke weed, they wont be/ are not happy about the Senator’s comments.
Senator Patterson, Can you look into how we can get more Housing for Nunavutmiut instead?
Why Oh Why do we have a Senator that does not live in Nunavut?!
It’s a federal matter and it branches out to the provincial and territorial governments. NTI is not a territorial government body, so it should not even have any say! the government of nunavut will take care of it! they already consulted with the inuit of nunavut! NTI, you should worry about accommodating the facilities to produce the product for inuit before southern companies do! work with it, not against it! we the inuit are already struggling with its high cost! maybe next election, I will run for presidency and work with it, not against it! just so you understand, 80%+ of nunavut population consumers would say the same!
he’s not sound as I though he was or as it appear to have been. why is itk prez more concerned with Eskimos, perhaps he should be more concern what effects eskimo joe. no, wake up and smell the coffee and stop crawling to pm. what was your focus point during your campaign for itk prez? Nunavut? language? culture? as one paulatuk resident said there are more important issues than cfl name. I guess clean cut images of politicians can be just as unpredictable and lost in their goals and mandate they ran under for elected rep of Nunavut and nwt as no manners, swearing, uncouth political bastar** that plaque political houses across north America including canada.
I want to know how NTI has worked with Inuit to develop a balanced and reasoned policy on cannibis legalization.
Or, more likely, will they demand government money to be consulted, then use these funds to develop a position. If that is how it will work, it is too little too late.
It is far past the time that a crucial organization like NTI fly by the seat of its pants when it comes to these issues. They should be talking with ordinary Inuit first.
Given the huge use of cannibis by Inuit to manage the pain of trauma suffered, I highly doubt that focusing on addictions aspects is the way to go.
I fear that any NTI contributions to this issue at this late stage will only serve to blunt the effect of legalization in Nunavut.
The only things this will accomplish is draining the pockets of Inuit users and perpetuate the flow of money to drug dealers.
NTI, please do not leave your members poor and beholden to organized crime.
The Senator is correct. Inuit has to see some addictions and rehab centres open first, it’s going to get out of hand when July 2018 comes. I know that people who don’t smoke pot will start and get addicted to it.