Nunavut Senator says North needs carbon tax exemption, for now
Dennis Patterson says fall territorial election leaves no time to enact legislation
Nunavut doesn’t have time to develop a “carbon pricing regime” by 2018 when the fuel emission tax comes into force in Canada.
That’s what Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson told a June 29 breakfast gathering organized by the Iqaluit Chamber of Commerce.
Carbon pricing, as it is currently planned, would place a surcharge of $10 per tonne on carbon-based fuels, mostly diesel, sold in Canada, starting in 2018. This surcharge would increase to $50 per tonne by 2022.
“It’s a mechanism meant to alter behaviour of consumers by making it cheaper to use alternative sources of energy rather than dirty and polluting fossil fuels,” said Patterson.
With a territorial election set for Oct. 30, pushing new legislation will be impossible, especially since a federal study on impacts of carbon pricing in northern territories won’t be finished until the fall, Patterson said.
“We can’t rush this process,” he said, adding that for at least this year, “we should be granted an exemption.”
Patterson talked about how Nunavut runs on diesel and that renewable energy options are too expensive to install quickly.
He said solar panels installed in Iqaluit bore an upfront cost of around $100,000 and save the city around $6,000 a year. Similar costs were found for panels installed in Kugluktuk.
“That’s a long pay-back period,” said Patterson.
Hydroelectric power presents great potential as an alternative to diesel, he said. In Nunavut, five communities have been flagged as feasible places to develop hydroelectric power.
But in the Northwest Territories, 76 percent of electricity already comes from hydroelectric power, Patterson said. In Yukon, it’s 95 per cent.
Last December, Nunavut signed on to a national agreement on climate change that aims to have the country powered by 90-per-cent clean energy by 2030. That’s 13 years from now.
Nunavut signed the Pan-Canadian Framework for Clean Growth and Climate Change on condition that carbon pricing in the territory be implemented in a fair and proportional way.
Patterson said even when carbon pricing is enforced it’s going to be at great cost to the Nunavut government, which already relies on federal transfers for the majority of its budget.
This is because the Government of Nunavut is a large consumer of fuel for buildings such as government housing, schools and health centres, he said.
“The GN is the buyer and lender of fuel in Nunavut,” he said. “The GN would be agreeing to tax itself.”
Carbon pricing could also become a huge cost burden for businesses in Iqaluit and throughout Nunavut, said Matthew Clark, president of the Iqaluit Chamber of Commerce.
He said increased costs could directly impact consumers in the territory who are already faced with high costs for goods and services.
“Environment is critical, but we have to be informed before decisions are made,” Clark said. “I don’t think businesses have been provided with enough information to consider it.”
Patterson said he hopes that northern regions with high rates of poverty which are already feeling the brunt of climate change will not pay more for reliable power, or see the cost of northern living increase.
He also quoted Ammar Al-Joundi, president of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, as saying that should carbon pricing be imposed, the company, which has three mine sites in the Kivalliq region, will lose about $20 million a year by 2023 due to carbon emissions in Nunavut.
The breakfast marked the third in a speaker series organized by the Iqaluit Chamber of Commerce. It will be the last monthly event until the fall.
Speaking of Nunavut’s Member of Parliament - a Hunter Tootoo sighting in Igloolik yesterday. The townhall-style meeting seen poor turnout. Seems as though the has-been politician is still politicking.
The GN should end subsidies on fossil fuels that cause air pollution and global warming. Impose a tax, then give the money back to nunavummiut. That way, individuals can pay for the price increases due to the tax (so at the end of the month we still have just as much money as before), but we all have an incentive to cut back on our fossil fuel usage.
Solar panels will go down a lot in price if we install more than a handful at a time. To install the first panel we have to organize the logistics, ship the equipment, fly the solar installation expert up from the South, and train a local installation crew. If we install a hundred panels, we can split that cost one hundred ways so the price goes way down.
#2 please have a look at Arctic Energy Alliance in Yellowknife. That expertise is already here.
how are we to reduce our need on fossil fuels to heat and light our homes?
when we desperately require the solar panels in the dead of winter is when we face lack of sunlight. the sun sets November 25th and does not rise again until second week of January!
wind power is your second option, however from the wind power generators we have seen tested at the North Warning Site in Cambridge Bay all last year, half of them were unserviceable most of the winter season.
how can we be expected to invest in these projects for our home when reliablity is major concern?
Thank you Denis for being our voice as MP for our northern concerns while Tootoo is completely silent.
I guess Tootoo is just going to ride out until next election and let a senator voice our northern concerns but we all know the senator hard core PC which we had enough of.
The wind generators(2)in Kugluktuk were recently taken down. Actually, one fell down shortly after it was installed, years ago, and the other one never worked properly. That project was a colossal waster of money. But you can bet that we’ll get new ones and repeat the exercise all over again.
#4 Small Modular Reactors might be a great option.
We’ve been UN, A+ indoctrinated that global warming is happening and is increasing at rapid speed.
It was only eight years ago on July 8th, 2009 Prince Charles warned, there are only 96 months left to save the world. Today is July 5th, 2017, which means 3 day left, then “irretrievable climate and ecosystem collapse and what goes with it”.
Simply plotting Iqaluit, Rankin, Cambay June mean temperatures, shows fluctuating highs and lows through 70’s,80’s,90’s. Then yearly 2000 temperatures start crunching together without the high/lows of the past decades. The globe is getting cooler with a decreasing magnet field. Why? The sun is going into its long sleep cycle.
Where is the push for our current oil powered plants to be in tip-top working order with spare parts?
A carbon tax, a tax upon a tax is the last thing Nunavut/ Canada needs. Time to toss Co2 causing global warming out the window as our sun is in major cooling control.