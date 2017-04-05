Nunavut senator dumps on land use plan, Trudeau government
"I have fought my entire political life to end this kind of patronizing and colonial Ottawa-knows-best decision"
Proposals to protect big swaths of Nunavut land through the Nunavut Planning Commission’s draft Nunavut Land Use Plan won’t help the economy, people or caribou, Conservative Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson said April 4 at the Nunavut Mining Symposium in Iqaluit.
And, what’s more, the federal government has undermined devolution by imposing a moratorium on offshore Arctic gas and oil drilling, Patterson said.
Patterson was one of several speakers at the symposium who complained about the protected areas proposed in the NPC’s draft plan.
In a presentation, Patterson heaped scorn on three processes: the NPC’s Nunavut-wide land use plan, devolution and what he called Ottawa’s “paternalistic and colonial approach to Nunavut.”
Patterson, who said he’s always been an advocate for responsible development, slammed the draft land use plan, suggesting that the commission drop its idea of regional consultations planned for the Kivalliq and Kitikmeot regions of Nunavut, and produce a new redrafted plan this summer.
“What is the reason for the rush to finalize a plan that almost everybody except the World Wildlife Fund is seriously dissatisfied with,” Patterson said.
As for devolution, for which Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna hopes to get an agreement-in-principle on by the end of 2017, Patterson said it’s been undermined by the federal government’s decision to take oil and gas out of the negotiations, without consultation.
“I have fought my entire political life to end this kind of patronizing and colonial Ottawa-knows-best decision,” Patterson said.
However, it was the government formed by Patterson’s party, led by the former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, that wanted to see a devolution agreement for land-based resources only.
The 2008 devolution protocol, signed by Chuck Strahl, then the Conservative government’s minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, said the first phase of Nunavut-Canada devolution talks would seek an agreement on lands only.
And offshore oil and gas and seabed issues would be discussed in a future phase of devolution talks, that protocol agreement said.
Paul Okalik, then the premier of Nunavut, and Paul Kaludjak, then the president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., signed that document, on Sept. 5, 2008.
Speaking at the symposium, Patterson also complained that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had no business deciding to place a five-year moratorium, subject to a review, on offshore Arctic gas and oil drilling last December.
That, Patterson said, is “jeopardizing our future economic self-sufficiency and arbitrarily deciding for us to treat Nunavut like a protected areas playground.”
He accused Canada of taking its advice from the WWF, which maintains Arctic offshore drilling is a risk, although in the past 500 wells have been drilled in what are now Nunavut waters, Patterson said.
The oil from Panarctic’s small Bent Horn oil well on Cameron Island was “so sweet and pure that during an experiment it replaced diesel to power generators in the Resolute Bay power plant,” Patterson said.
Panarctic killed the Bent Horn project in 1996, after it had produced about 2.8 million barrels of oil, although since the year 2000, the federal government has regularly invited oil and gas companies to bid for exploration licences at Bent Horn and elsewhere on islands in the High Arctic.
But for the past decade and a half, oil and gas firms have shunned eastern Nunavut and the High Arctic. Most observers believe that’s because of the harsh climate and high operating costs.
Patterson also accused Ottawa of undermining devolution by committing to protect 17 per cent of land and 10 per cent of coastal and marine areas by 2020.
“Stand guard, citizens, or Nunavut and the government of Nunavut. The feds will go where they can play—on Crown lands they still control in Nunavut.”
The challenge now, Patterson said, is to stop Ottawa from taking advantage of Nunavut—“the last federal playground”—to freeze development.
He said the moves will deprive Inuit of benefits and jobs.
Presentations on caribou—which followed Patterson’s speech—also pointed out why protected areas doesn’t always work.
For example, the protected areas proposed for caribou in western Nunavut’s Kitikmeot region no longer reflect where the caribou migrate or now calve, according to the Kitikmeot Inuit Association’s director of lands, environment and resources, Geoff Clark.
And other presenters said studies show the traditional Indigenous harvest has more of an impact on caribou than development.
The mining symposium continues April 5 and April 6, with the public invited to attend a trade show at the Frobisher Inn 1:30 to 3 p.m. April 5
(13) Comments:
Nunavut Government really need to wake up and stop cheering for Hockey, which seems to be more on their agenda then anything else sometimes.
Thanks Patterson!
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Senator Patterson. Someone from a distinguished position is finally voicing our concerns. NPC’s draft land use plan does not, I repeat, DOES NOT meet our requirements and desires to be able to develop our land. They want the land of Nunavut to be protected and not developed!
Thanks again, Senator!
It’s time to go Mr. Patterson, you do not represent the Inuit of Nunavut! Our fish stocks need to be protected, in a few more years, our fish will become more important globally than oil. Oil is yesterdays news.
Development at all costs from this self serving senator. Nunavut will have to bear the dump.of pollutants and the mess left behind. Does this senator have vested interests on some of these proposed projects?
The Nunavut Planning Commission had travelled to all the communities and heard from the communities directly from what I can see and has this weasel done the same?
Weasel go back and hide under some rocks the way you hide from residential victims!
Sure Dennis. You have been very busy lately. Calling an Inuit group racist for wanting to be represented by Inuit, going back on your word that you would only serve 8 years as a Senator, and the greatest outrage of all, the fact that you are a Senator from Vancouver representing a territory that has many better representatives than you. If you had the morals you pretend to have, you wouldn’t have accepted the position in the first place and let an Inuk be appointed in your place. You have no shame apparently.
At least he got this one spot on, #‘s 3, 4 and 5!
Do you ladies want all of Nunavut land protected like a park where no development of any sort can happen. We really need to generate some revenues instead of always looking for handouts from the super greedy federal government!
NPC is in the wrong here, get this fact straight!
You want the real scoop or the wrench in the engine?
Federal funding and delays in commissioner appointments.
Need I say more, IPGs can’t do either with out these important factors. Maybe Senator Patterson and the premier should be demanding for quicker actions from the Feds. I mean 10 years or more to compile a land use plan without proper support has to be difficult. Lets not loose the message when we shoot the messenger (Patterson/Taptuna). Seems to be a clear message from communities with their concerns, like one of the community members said “we can’t eat money once our hunting areas and animals are gone”.
perhaps the good senator should move back to nunavut and smell the reality. I would like to see nunavut as the last resort for energy development. god knows we need green space in this world (figure of speech). why rape nunavut land now? you cannot eat money so why rush to destroy the virgin land. senator are you to young (lol) to remember the high arctic oil search in the seventies and onward? perhaps you need to lobby for $$$ to clean up the vast spills up there. or will you turn your eyes away from it for the sake of lack of knowledge of nunavut affairs? living up here for while does not count as answer. patronage? cons appointed you despite bc address whilst many were more qualified to sit than you at the big red house. don’t lecture us from regurgitated cons ideas, we’re not that stupid up here (or so you think). you have not party line.
The Feds own 85 percent of Nunavut,they will do as they please,keep the Inuit poor and needy,and they will agree to more handouts for the elite few,read this paper,and you will see the terrible social issues with our young people,uneducated,unemployed,searching for a meaning of their lives and trying to live a traditional livestyle is over.sad sad sad.
Quit trying to crash our party Patterson. You are so out of it as you enjoy the perks of the seat provided to you by the Con party. Nunavut voted liberal and Trudeau, so just go stay down south and leave us alone.
The nutrition north program your party put in place, forced us to eat more local food like caribou so we need to ensure they are protected so we can eat.
We said bye, bye to your Con party, so go be busy selecting your next Stephen Harper.
Senator Patterson will have no problems with this one.
Dennis Patterson’s statement is supported by the majority of Inuit people in Nunavut, which is why NTI and the three regional Inuit associations are saying exactly the same thing about protected areas that Patterson is saying. The GN says the same thing that Patterson is saying and they want the protected areas removed so the people can get jobs. Just about all the MLAs want the protected areas removed because they want their constituents to get jobs
Patterson is right to say that Justin Trudeau’s ban on oil and gas is colonialist and arrogant and paternalistic. Trudeau decided all on his own to do this because he thinks he knows better than we do about what we need.
The Liberal government of Trudeau is colonial, arrogant and out of touch with us Nunavummiut and Mr. Patterson is right to call them out on it.
“Do you LADIES want all of Nunavut land protected”?! Shame on you.
Why not get Patterson formally named as what he actually is—the Senator representing the Vancouver Stock Exchange. He already has the house in Vancouver, so ‘residence’ in the province shouldn’t be an issue.
And hold an election, which an Inuk would likely win, to elect a Senator to actually represent Nunavut.