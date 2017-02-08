Nunavut sees biggest population jump among provinces, territories: StatsCan
Nunavut's population is now 35,944, up 12.7 per cent from 2011 census
Nunavut’s population isn’t just growing, but it’s also growing faster than any other province or territory, new census data shows.
Nunavut’s population grew by 12.7 per cent over the last five years, from 31,906 in 2011 to 35,944 in 2016.
This marks the first time that Nunavut has surpassed the population of another territory, Yukon (35,874), while it inches closes to the population of Northwest Territories, which now stands at 41,785.
Nunavut’s growth is due to the fertility rate in the territory, where women give birth to an average of 2.9 children, compared to the national average of 1.6 children per woman.
While growing, Nunavut’s population makes up but a tiny sliver—0.1 per cent—of the country’s overall population of 35,151,728, whose numbers have risen five per cent from the 2011 census.
Statistics Canada released the first of its 2016 census population data Feb. 8, statistics gathered across the country in May 2016.
And that data shows Nunavut’s capital grew at an even faster rate that of the territory: Iqaluit’s population rose from 6,699 in 2011 to 7,740 in 2016, representing a 15.5 per cent increase.
All but three of Nunavut’s 26 communities saw population increases, with the greatest increase sent in in Chesterfield Inlet, whose population grew from 313 in 2011 to 437 in 2016, or 39.6 per cent.
Resolute Bay and Kimmirut’s populations both shrunk slightly, while the territory’s smallest community, Grise Fiord, held steady with a population of 129.
In line with its population growth, Nunavut also experienced the country’s biggest increase in its number of private occupied dwellings, or permanent homes, from 8,661 in 2011 to 9,819 in 2016, a jump of 13.4 per cent.
(6) Comments:
Growing fast , with no jobs to be had, going to have to move , where the jobs are like the Newfoundlanders
Iqaluit feels bigger than 7.7k with all the people staying here temporarily (from smaller communities and construction workers flying in and out). It’s probably closer to 9 at least.
With all the transients, Poster #2, it’s more in the 10K range.
Not sure how accurate these results are. I know for a fact that less than half of the people in my community were even aware of the census in 2011. They were not interviewed, they were not sent any forms to fill in. Nothing.
With winter 10mos a year and not many jobs to be had guess not much else for people to do besides snuggling under the covers and getting busy. Likely be 100k people in no time at all😆
There is a high probability that one of the Inuit kids are super smart, and able to do great things, trailblazing the world around.
So happy, alianai