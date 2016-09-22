Nunavut schools close due to territory-wide bomb threats
School threats later followed with bomb threat at Iqaluit airport
(Updated at 5:55 p.m.)
Nunavut police say bomb threats sent to the RCMP early Sept. 22 are not credible.
The territorial government closed all of Nunavut’s schools early Sept. 22, following a wide-spread bomb threat sent to police the same morning.
Nunavut RCMP said they received a threat at 9:00 a.m., Sept. 22, that bombs had been placed in schools in all three regions of the territory.
“Nunavut RCMP has completed a comprehensive threat assessment and are confident the threat to Nunavut schools was not credible,” the RCMP said in a second noon-hour release.
“All elementary schools, high schools and colleges have been physically checked by Nunavut RCMP officers and school staff and no suspicious signs were found.”
Later in the day, the territorial government said that Iqaluit’s airport was mentioned in a bomb threat, leading police to sweep through flights on the tarmac.
Sources told Nunatsiaq News those threats were directed at an Ottawa-Iqaluit flight, but the GN said the threat was determined to be unfounded.
A late-day news release from the RCMP said they were called to the airport around 11:30 a.m. for a possible threat but they deemed it “non-credible.”
The news release also expressed dismay that such false complaints, “can impact the ability for police to respond to other public safety requirements.”
Later in the day Sept. 22, the RCMP confirmed the airport “threat” was non-credible.
It’s not clear, however, if threats against both the territory’s school and Iqaluit airport were made at the same time.
The RCMP said the evacuation of the territory’s schools went smoothly. Schools began to re-open after the lunch hour.
“School principals and local DEAs are working to decide when to reopen their schools,” said the Government of Nunavut in a tweet, promising to provide updates through the day.
Nunavut’s V Division Major Crimes Unit is now working with other agencies across the country to track down the individual(s) responsible for the false reports.
The threats sent to the force are similar to those received in other parts of Canada and the United States earlier this week, all of which proved to be hoaxes.
But territorial officials said they must prioritize the safety of students and staff.
As a precaution, police also checked in at all Nunavut Arctic College’s community learning centres and campuses, the GN said.
Earlier this week, the RCMP in Ottawa received a faxed threat claiming bombs has been placed in schools throughout Prince Edward Island, prompting the evacuation of all the province’s schools.
Police in Nova Scotia and Winnipeg received similar threats Sept. 20. In each case, the threats were unfounded.
RCMP all around #YFB airport and officers at @firstair aircraft pic.twitter.com/Eb5zxU8zCD— Terri Lynn Potter (@TeaElle74) September 22, 2016
(17) Comments:
Since when did Nunavut start having to worry about bomb threats in elementary, middle, high schools and colleges? We don’t even worry about gun threats, now we’re being evacuated because of bomb threats? Since when did I have to start worrying what I should wear incase I need to walk home from classes and not catch the trusty college bus, because a bomb threat? Since when did I have to worry about where my siblings are and whether or not they’ve got home okay? Why am I just hearing about bomb threats being a thing in Nunavut/Canada now? Sure it may not be “credible”, but hell, I had walk home from the campus which is a good 10 minute walk up the hill in this gross weather, eyeing the elementary school that had a cop van and a news camera outside while parents walked their children to the vehicles.
I hope we at least get more procedures or something for future occurrences, it sucks but now thats our reality. It’s happened before apparently but now that it’s happened at such a level we need to be prepared for next time. At least at the college, I can’t say much for the other schools, anything would do, not just ‘okay guys there’s been a bomb threat, it’s probably fine, just get out of the campus we’re being evacuated we have no idea if there’s a bomb, listen to the radio’. Like what’re we supposed to do? Wait for the bus? Walk home? What if the weather was worse? Should we walk with a buddy? Should we avoid the other schools? Something to stew about this weekend anyways, I suppose.
I hope all of you guys are okay, stay safe, ask questions!
In this day and age, hopefully the culprit(s) is/are caught and brought to Justice for this awful hoax. Our students/teachers do not deserve this. In our community, the local firefighters have the schools surrounded while the RCMP do a walkthrough of the schools. Let us give thanks to all our first-responders in these situations, and hope no bombs are found in all Nunavut Schools.
@#1- you’re an adult so figure it out. Perhaps it’ll come up at the Life Is Way Harder Than You Think 101 class next semester.
#1 Dude… , are you upset about the state of the world or that you were personally inconvenienced? Open your eyes and give your head a shake. The world is in chaos. You do realize that while you are frustrated about these threats, actual bombs have been going off in public places in other parts of the world for some time now. Sorry you had to walk ten minutes (more like 5) in the unusually mild drizzle. I’m assuming you live in Iqaluit, in the Q units. Poor thing. And up the hill? That you were inconvenienced is definitely the most important thing to remember in all of this.
You’re an adult. Grow up.
...Dude, just read your #2 comment. The weather wasn’t worse, and honestly, you should wear warm clothes in the winter anyway. You are a grown adult, in college. Stop waiting for people to coddle you. Walk your lazy butt home and be happy that you were swiftly evacuated. Wait for the bus?? You live right behind the college!!!
“Should we walk with a buddy? Should we avoid other schools?”
What the h is the matter with you? Walk home. It sounds like you need a nap, bottle and diaper change.
“Dude looks like a lady!”...or in this case a 4 year old girl…when I was a kid we had to walk to school (uphill both ways) in rain too, and we survived…you will too…what course are you taking? Are my taxes paying for it? I want a refund.
#7 Henry, I don’t think that you are being fair to 4 year old girls!
Usually you see this sort of thing in just a single community, or at a single school at exam time when some young Einstein hasn’t studied.
I do hope that the police do find out who is doing this and that appropriate corrective action is taken, maybe writing, “I will not make hoax bomb threats” 100 times on the blackboard, for each student affected.
#1 Dude
are you serious? you had to walk home uphill for 10 minutes in 2C weather with a bit of fog, mist and wind. that’s heart wrenching. that’s utterly disgusting. that’s a travesty. that’s deplorable conditions that you endured.
wait. dats like totally whack brah.
if you don’t understand everything but the last sentence please continue to go to school and continue to better your education.
no matter if it’s a Territory wide hoax, it’s protocol for every School to open their Emergency Response Plan and follow it to the letter. pretty sickening it happened but it’s a sad reality now. so I hope the perpetrator is caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
Honestly I’m very surprised you guys are all really worried about whether or not I’m an adult, and not more worried that the could’ve possibly been a bomb in a school where your loved ones attend. And quite frankly if you guys weren’t so worried about me and what I say on this page then maybe you’d have time to worry about your own children, or maybe your 7 year old niece that you might love so dearly who had to be told on her birthday, time to go home there’s a bomb in the schoo, who had to walk out of her school with cops all around! Then wohoo for you. But then again, if you’re so darn worried about somebody online maybe you don’t have actually been scared at school. Now I am actually genuinely concerned about proper procedure, not just for my self but for students who actually live further and are struggling with mental or physical disabilities. I’m worried that if there was an actual immediate threat perhaps during a blizzard then we’d be running around with our tails btw our legs
Thankfully there wasn’t a bomb. What concerns me is the timeline for all of this. It was just before 10am when there was an announcement for students & staff to leave this community’s school because it was being closed. It’s been reported that the RCMP received a threat at 9am. I absolutely understand that information needs to be assessed & procedures followed, and that doesn’t happen instantly.
That we were told to leave the school some 45+ minutes after the threat had been received, is a concern.
Your youth are really messed up.
@dude
If there was a blizzard, there wouldn’t be school!
Teachers looking for a day off that’s all
dude should stay in where the weather never changes, I hope emergency evacuations are practiced in a drill in the schools, like we used to when I was in Nakashuk school, that made a big difference for kids that are scared easy and know what to do in an actual emergency.
The person who did this is a real low life. Targeting children like this is a person scraping the bottom of the barrel. Regardless that it was a hoax children and adults both could have been injured or put at risk during the evacuation process. You’re a sick f__k and should get your head examined.
Hey dude! Were you shaken up or just trying to look for a ride? My girl is at the high school and was shaken from this bomb threats. And we live road to nowhere. She walked home, no problem.