Nunavut school truancy rates are getting worse
Over 10 years, territorial truancy rate rose by 37.6 per cent
Can we agree that a child who doesn’t attend Grade 1 has a far lower chance of graduating from high school than a child who does?
And that in today’s world, someone who doesn’t graduate from high school has greatly diminished opportunities as an adult?
Data on school attendance rates and school truancy rates—two ways of looking at essentially the same thing—are prepared by the Government of Nunavut’s department of Education, and are posted on the website of the Nunavut Bureau of Statistics.
What do they tell us?
Between 2001-02 and 2010-11, the school truancy rate Nunavut-wide increased from 16.3 per cent to 22.4 per cent, an increase of 37.6 per cent.
In Hall Beach in 2010-11 the truancy rate was 41.8 per cent. Of every 10 kids who were supposed to be in school on any given day, four weren’t there.
If we look at school attendance rates, we see that the Qikiqtani and Kivalliq regions aren’t doing great—and the Kitikmeot region is doing terribly.
If the Department of Education’s own data are to be believed, school attendance among Kindergarten-aged boys in the Kitikmeot region fell from 74.4 per cent in 2001-02 to 57.3 per cent in 2013-14. Among boys in Grade 1, the attendance rate in the region fell from 67.2 per cent to 55.8 per cent.
I have trouble with the use of the qallunaatitut term “truancy” in terms of elementary school children.
For me, “truancy” implies a youth choosing not to go to high school. When children in kindergarten and Grade 1 stay home rather than go to school, the adults responsible for their care have failed in their obligation to act in the best interest of the child. And not just the parent(s), but society as a whole.
The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child requires governments to “take measures to encourage regular attendance at schools and the reduction of drop-out rates.” The Nunavut government is clearly failing in its duty to children in this regard.
Nunavut’s elected leadership—including the next president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.—needs to sit down and come up with a plan to ensure that every child in the territory is in school every day, unless they’re sick or engaged in on-the-land activities with their families.
This will require honest discussion across Nunavut about the nature of the underlying problems, including unresolved historical trauma, and how best to address them. The future well-being of the society depends on it.
Jack Hicks
Saskatoon, Sask.
The GN is failing? Typical socialist attitude you have to blame someone else and expect someone else to fix one’s own problems.
It is entirely the fault of the “parents”. Grow the heck up and send your kids to school or they’ll end up as losers like their parents.
Thanks for telling it like it is, Jack. Kids who miss Kindergarten and Grade one will forever be trying to catch up….it will be Nunavut’s loss as well as that child’s loss for the rest of their lives. This message is not being being heard by today’s parents.
This has nothing to do with “socialist attitude” #1.
Every country in Western world makes it a criminal offence to keep your children, usually those under the age of 16, out of school.
This includes every province and territory in Canada outside Nunavut. Last time I looked, most of them are not “socialist.”
Outside of Planet Nunavut, if you keep your kids out of school you can be charged with child neglect or worse, and face serious consequences in court. The GN has the power to crack down on parents who do not send their kids to school. They should change their legislation to provide fines and jail times for parents who neglect their children like this.
Keeping your children out of school is a form of child abuse, and it should be punished.
One option would be for the GN to study and learn from other jurisdictions, for example https://education.nt.gov.au/education/statistics-research-and-strategies/every-day-cou
The Northern Territory Government School Attendance Strategy 2016–2018, Every Day Counts, provides a coordinated whole-of-government approach for improving school attendance and the learning, wellbeing and engagement of young Territorians.
Every Day Counts focuses on three key priorities to achieve significant and sustained improvement in school attendance and engagement: safe and healthy communities; strong families; and, quality early childhood services and schools. ...
It will focus efforts on early intervention when a child’s attendance is first identified as an issue, and preventing the child’s prolonged disengagement from education to ensure students stay engaged in their education.