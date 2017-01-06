NEWS: Around the Arctic

Nunavut review board works on overlaps with Cree, Nunavik counterparts

These three maps show the areas covered by the three environmental review boards that signed an MOU in late December pledging co-operation and information sharing. These three maps show the areas covered by the three environmental review boards that signed an MOU in late December pledging co-operation and information sharing.

January 06, 2017 - 1:10 pm

The Nunavut Impact Review Board has worked out an agreement with its marine counterparts in Nunavik and the James Bay Cree region on transboundary environmental assessments, information sharing and mutual support, the three organizations announced Jan. 4.

“Recognizing the shared nature of marine waters and wildlife, the boards are committed to working collaboratively to address shared challenges…,” the three bodies said in a release.

Besides NIRB, the other two bodies are the Nunavik Marine Impact Review Board, created by the Nunavik Inuit Land Claims Agreement of 2007, and the Eeyou Marine Region Impact Review Board, created by the Eeyou Marine Region Land Claims Agreement of 2011.

The two northern Quebec agreements came about after the Cree and the Inuit of Nunavik filed marine land claims years after the signing of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement.

Called a memorandum of understanding, the arrangement does not create a contract between the three institutions of public government.

But it is intended to help them figure out how to perform their duties when they’re faced with overlapping transboundary issues.

The three groups actually signed the MOU on Dec. 23, but it wasn’t released until this week.

Here’s some of what they agreed to:

• notify and inform each other when projects with potential transboundary impacts come before them;

• in projects where there are potential trasnboundary impacts, the three groups agree to co-operate in sharing impact assessment documents;

• when appropriate, look at shared training and staff secondments;

• keep each other informed about public consultations;

• to ensure transparency, to maintain all their information on public registries unless there is a specific request for confidentiality.

NIRB chair Elizabeth Copland signed the agreement along with Putulik Papigatuk, the chair of the Nunavik Marine Region Impact Review Board, and Isaac Masty, chair of the Eeyou Marine Region Impact Review Board.