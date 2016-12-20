NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut review board sends Mary River scheme back to the NPC

NIRB rules Baffinland's Phase 2 expansion scheme has changed "significantly"

This illustration from Baffinland's original environmental impact statement, which proposed a railway from Mary River to Steensby Inlet, shows the kind of embankment that would have to be constructed for an Arctic railway to deal with permafrost. Baffinland proposes running two train sets of 72 to 80 open top ore cars on about 100 km of track, from the mine to Milne Inlet. This illustration from Baffinland's original environmental impact statement, which proposed a railway from Mary River to Steensby Inlet, shows the kind of embankment that would have to be constructed for an Arctic railway to deal with permafrost. Baffinland proposes running two train sets of 72 to 80 open top ore cars on about 100 km of track, from the mine to Milne Inlet.

December 20, 2016 - 8:50 am

After bouncing around the Nunavut regulatory system like a pinball for nearly two years, the ever-changing Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. Phase 2 expansion plan for the Mary River iron mine has landed where it started: at the Nunavut Planning Commission.

That proposal, first submitted to regulators and stakeholders on Oct. 29, 2014, has changed so much it must get another land use conformity decision from the Nunavut Planning Commission, the Nunavut Impact Review Board’s chairperson Elizabeth Copland, said Dec. 19 in a letter to Baffinland.

That’s because the addition of a 110-kilometre railway heading north from Mary River to Milne Inlet, with bridges, sidings, multiple rail cars and locomotives, as well as a railway embankment, represents a significant change from the first version of the Phase 2 expansion plan, the NIRB said.

The revised scheme also involves more infrastructure at Milne Inlet, including a railway car unloading system, a rail yard and a railway

maintenance facility, and more infrastructure at the mine site.

All that is intended to facilitate the shipment of about 12 million tonnes of ore per year from Milne Inlet, via a shorter shipping season than first proposed, so that through the ice shipping is mostly avoided.

In Nunavut’s regulatory system, all development proposals must first go to the NPC, to determine if the project conforms to land use plans.

The first time around, the NPC, after looking at the Phase 2 scheme for five months.

And on April 8, 2015, they rejected it, saying the proposal requires an amendment to the North Baffin Regional Land Use Plan.

After Baffinland applied for an exemption from the land use plan, Bernard Valcourt, then the Indigenous and Northern Affairs minister, granted it on July 23, 2015.

After the proposal ended up in front of the NIRB, Baffinland changed it to provide for a Milne Inlet railway and submitted its final update less than three weeks ago, on Nov. 30.

In the meantime, INAC Minister Carolyn Bennett told the NIRB last summer that it was up to them to decide if Valcourt’s original land use exemption still stands or if the proposal should be sent back to the NPC.

On Dec. 19, the NIRB made its decision.

“The Board finds that the construction of a new 110 km rail line not previously subject to a conformity determination by the Nunavut Planning Commission and not previously assessed by the NIRB is not a minor addition to the scope of the Phase 2 Proposal as originally received.

“Further, the Board has determined that the scale and scope of the addition to the Phase 2 Proposal and the associated revisions to existing infrastructure are significant,”



