NEWS: Around the Arctic

Nunavut Resource Corp., Inuit orgs back pan-Arctic fibre optic project

"No capital from Inuit organizations, territorial or provincial governments is anticipated or expected"

JANE GEORGE



The Nunavut Research Corp’s president Charlie Evalik and its operations director Scott Northey speak Oct. 4 at the annual general meeting of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association in Cambridge Bay. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE) The Nunavut Research Corp’s president Charlie Evalik and its operations director Scott Northey speak Oct. 4 at the annual general meeting of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association in Cambridge Bay. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

October 06, 2016 - 7:00 am

CAMBRIDGE BAY—The western Nunavut Inuit corporation, the Nunavut Resources Corp., wants to kick-start a pan-Arctic fibre optic system.

The NRC’s president Charlie Evalik and its operations director, Scott Northey, shared their vision for a pan-Arctic broadband network—an Inuit-owned fibre optic cable network—Oct. 4 at the Kitikmeot Inuit Association’s annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay.

The network, owned by the four Inuit birthright organizations in Canada, would be financed by federal infrastructure funds and third-party project financiers.

Best of all, “no capital from Inuit organizations, territorial or provincial governments is anticipated or expected.”

It would stretch from Tuktoyaktuk in the west, to Chisasibi on James Bay, and over to Goose Bay, Labrador.

A joint letter from Inuit beneficiary organizations on the pan-Arctic broadband project has already gone out to three federal ministers, Northey said in his presentation at the KIA.

As he explained the broadband project, the plan to bring fibre-optic broadband to Canada’s Arctic sounded a a bit different than the NRC’s 2014 plan.

Then the NRC was considering an investment in Arctic Fibre’s undersea fibre-optic cable project—either using the corporation’s money to leverage support from the federal government or through a loan to underwrite the purchase of costly equipment.

In April 2012, the KIA-owned resource corporation, created in 2010 to produce Inuit benefits from non-renewable resource developments, had received $3 million from Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Canada to boost its investment fund and secure more money.

The NRC had invested $1.5 million of that as a loan to Kitikmeot Corp. for Nunavut Sealink and Supply Inc., and, while it’s not clear exactly where the rest of the money went or if that loan was repaid, the NRC also had $1.5 million left over to invest.

But it looks like this money may have been invested in the acquisition of property rights.

The NRC had hoped “to buy and sell portions of mineral rights on Inuit-owned lands to generate wealth,” the NRC’s Oct. 4 presentation to the KIA delegates said.

However, the NRC hasn’t been able to raise money for exploration activities or to sell some of the mineral rights, and, to date, the KIA has paid for exploration on its properties.

The NRC still wants to build, finance and own infrastructure required by mine developments that could provide regional benefits.

That would see third-party usage fees and toll revenues used to cover operations and maintenance and to repay any debt borrowed to finance the cost of construction. Any “excess of revenues” would go to the KIA.

But such big infrastructure projects would require an anchor tenant for the NRC so it could leverage money from third parties to cover the amount of money not covered by federal government programs.

Recently, the federal government said it is not yet ready to support the 227-kilometre Grays Bay road-port project, which the KIA and the NRC would like to see built.

Grays Bay is also on the agenda at the KIA meeting, which continues until Oct. 6.