Nunavut regulators want input on Arctic military exercise this spring

Nunalivut 2017 allows CAF to test response to "safety and security issues in the North"

Canadian Navy divers prepare for a dive into cold waters near Resolute Bay in August 2011—a similar exercise is planned for Nunalivut 2017, slated to take place in February and March. (FILE PHOTO) Canadian Navy divers prepare for a dive into cold waters near Resolute Bay in August 2011—a similar exercise is planned for Nunalivut 2017, slated to take place in February and March. (FILE PHOTO)

January 05, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Until Jan. 11, you can weigh in on the military’s annual spring exercise, Nunalivut 2017, which is now before the Nunavut Impact Review Board.

The Joint Task Force North plans to conduct Operation Nunalivut 2017 from Feb. 13 to March 17, based out of the Nunavut communities of Resolute Bay and Hall Beach.

About 290 Canadian Armed Forces personnel, including Canadian Rangers, will participate in Nunalivut 2017, which may also include observers by international partners, a project proposal description on the NIRB website says.

The JTFN plans to establish a task force headquarters in Hall Beach with 30 members of the military and an additional 25 support personnel.

Along with a Canadian army company and members of the 1st Canadian Ranger Patrol, about 175 members of the military are expected to be involved in the exercise, which will mainly take place on the sea ice around Hall Beach, and provide training in Arctic survival skills and patrols.

The company plans to conduct a live fire exercise and, “for training purposes only,” to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, near Hall Beach, the project description says.

Rangers will head to Hall Beach in four groups of about 10 each from Taloyoak, Kugaaruk, Repulse Bay and Igloolik to link up with Hall Beach Rangers.

Meanwhile, a dive team with about 60 personnel from the Royal Canadian Navy intend to conduct dive operations on the sea ice near Resolute Bay to evaluate cold weather “diving ensembles and ice diving tactics, techniques and procedures.”

“The overall aim is to further enhance the Canadian Armed Forces’ knowledge and capacity to operate in austere locations and challenging environments, while allowing the CAF to demonstrate their ability to effectively respond to safety and security issues in the North,” the project description says.

A Twin Otter and a CC-130 Hercules aircraft, along with military helicopters based in Hall Beach, will provide transportation, resupply and casualty evacuation services if required.

You can see more information about Nunalivut on the NIRB’s public registry where you can look up keyword “Nunalivit” to access project information, maps, and public comment forms.

Until Jan. 11 you can provide the NIRB with your comments on whether the proposed project:

• is likely to arouse significant public concern and, if so, why;

• is likely to cause significant adverse ecosystemic or socio-economic effects and, if so, why;

• is likely to cause significant adverse impacts on wildlife habitat or Inuit harvest activities and, if so, why; and,

• is “a type where the potential adverse effects are highly predictable and can be prevented/managed appropriately with known technology.”

In comments you can also recommend any specific mitigation measures you feel would be appropriate, and “to bring any other matter of importance related to this project proposal to the NIRB’s attention,” says a recently-circulated screening notice from the NIRB.

You can submit comments directly to the NIRB here or to the NIRB by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by fax to (867) 983-2594.

Last year’s operation, based in and around Resolute Bay and Alert, involved more than 230 CAF members from across the country.