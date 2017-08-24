Agnico Eagle asked to respond to concerns over Nunavut gold project
"We have seen no major improvements to our infrastructure or housing stock as a result of mining"
As Agnico Eagle Mining Ltd.‘s Whale Tail gold mining project heads toward a final hearing next month in Baker Lake, the mining company has until Aug. 28 to respond to critical comments on its project, recently received by the Nunavut Impact Review Board.
The Kivalliq Inuit Association banked a $6.5 million cheque in Baker Lake from Agnico Eagle this past June, when the mining company and the KivIA signed an Inuit impact and benefit agreement for the Whale Tail project— Agnico Eagle’s third gold mine in Nunavut.
But several of the submissions to the NIRB reveal outstanding environmental and socio-economic concerns on the Whale Tail project which the mining company has been asked to address in advance of a final public hearing on the project, scheduled from Sept. 18 to Sept. 23 in Baker Lake.
A look at the comments from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, the Government of Nunavut and the Baker Lake Hunters and Trappers Organization reveal some serious concerns about the project’s impacts.
A detailed list of concerns came from the Baker Lake HTO, which wants assurances that Agnico Eagle and the KivIA will work to ensure that “legacy benefits in the form of infrastructure and housing are provided to the community of Baker Lake.”
The HTO said that the community of Baker Lake, with a population of about 2,000 people, “has not received substantial permanent benefits” from the Meadowbank gold project.
“While the employment opportunities have been very helpful for many families, when the gold runs out, we will not have any lasting benefits. We have seen no major improvements to our infrastructure or housing stock as a result of mining,” the HTO said.
In its letter to the NIRB, the HTO said it’s concerned “the majority of economic benefits from the Meadowbank Mine are flowing out of our community, while we are left to experience the negative social and environmental impacts.”
The Whale Tail project is located about 50 kilometres northwest of Agnico-Eagle’s Meadowbank gold mine, which is about 70 km from Baker Lake.
Meadowbank, Nunavut’s first gold mine, which started production in 2010, is now reaching the end of its lifespan.
During Meadowbank’s operations, HTO said that Agnico-Eagle has been unable to hire a majority of Inuit among for its workforce of about 700 people. The HTO noted that the mining company has said they expect the Whale Tail project would only achieve 42 per cent Inuit employment.
“This is especially concerning, because AEM’s socio-economic studies do not contain extensive discussion of barriers to employment,” the HTO said.
The HTO also wants to increase community participation in project monitoring and mitigation decisions. That’s because monitoring is now undertaken by Agnico Eagle employees, the HTO said.
Instead, the HTO wants Agnico Eagle, the KivIA and the GN to form a monitoring committee that would include representatives from local councils and organizations and oversee monitoring and decision-making about mitigation.
The HTO also said there’ s a need to remodel the Meadowbank road and the 64-km Amaruq road which, the HTO says, are not properly sloped to allow caribou and snowmobiles to cross.
“As a result, caribou migrations are disturbed, and hunters’ snowmobiles are damaged,” the HTO said.
This Whale Tail project’s impacts to caribou are of “particular concern” to the GN, its submission to the NIRB said, “due to the prominent role caribou have in Inuit culture, heritage, and economy.”
The GN identified, among other, the following areas as needing “further refinement” heading into the final hearings: disruption of caribou movements and habitat use, caribou protection measures, management of mine operations to mitigate impacts on caribou and management of roads to mitigate impacts on caribou.
Whale Tail plans to use the existing mine infrastructure at Meadowbank—including mining equipment, mill, tailings, camp and airstrip—to begin open pit mining on the deposit by the end of 2019 at the new site.
But INAC said Agnico Eagle continues to underestimate some of the impacts.
Of particular concern to INAC: the short, three-year operational life of the Whale Tail mine.
“INAC remains concerned that the post-closure performance of the site could result in unintended impacts that will require mitigation,” INAC said.
Many of these issues will be discussed at the NIRB hearing and community roundtable in Baker Lake—which will lead to a NIRB recommendation to the federal government on whether the project should proceed.
(3) Comments:
I don’t think the head of KIA cares too much about what the people most effected by this mine wants or concerns. As long as the money keeps flowing in and also have some work on the side.
Glad HTO stepped up to voice the concerns. Good leadership showing right there. Someone has to look out for its people.
When these IIBAs are signed, and the Government of Nunavut only receives a payroll tax for those employed at the mine, who is then responsible to invest in the infrastructure. I don’t blame the mine. They paid what they are required to to the Inuit Org, which they negotiated with. I think the community needs to ask the KIA where they are spending the money. Why are they not working with the GN to build new infrastructure using local labour?
Are they not supposed to be protecting Inuit Interests? Instead of investing in Development Corps, and hoarding the money for a rainy day, why not develop infrastructure which will then become owned assets by the Inuit Org? This would benefit them, the workforce, and the local community. Those receiving the IIBA money need to ensure the whole community benefits.
Can someone explain how the HTO is mandated to speak to housing or infrastructure issues? I hope NIRB disregards that part of their submission. I’m surprised NN reported on that, except possibly as another example of Nunavut’s political and economic dysfunction. Just the facts, please, and there’s no reason to think an HTO has the mandate or capability to present facts related to these issues.