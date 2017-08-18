NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut RCMP intensify efforts with elders, family to find wanted man

Cape Dorset situation remains volatile with David Mikkigak still at large and allegedly armed

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The Nunavut RCMP said it hopes David Mikkigak, still at large in Cape Dorset—and seen here in a photo from Facebook, will surrender "peacefully." (RCMP HANDOUT PHOTO) The Nunavut RCMP said it hopes David Mikkigak, still at large in Cape Dorset—and seen here in a photo from Facebook, will surrender "peacefully." (RCMP HANDOUT PHOTO)

August 18, 2017 - 2:30 pm

Members of the RCMP say they continue to work with people in Cape Dorset in the hope that David Mikkigak, now at large for seven weeks on the land outside the community, will “surrender peacefully” to police.

Mikkigak, 37, of Cape Dorset, is wanted for a number of criminal offences alleged to have occurred in June including assault and forcible confinement— and, more recently, for firearms-related offences, the RCMP said Aug. 18.

The Aug. 18 news release from the RCMP is the second one they have sent out this week to try to convince Mikkigak to turn himself in and to encourage anyone who knows where he is to help police.

In the most recent release, the RCMP said its members have made a “concerted” effort to contact Mikkigak—“both directly and indirectly through the assistance of friends and relatives.”

Police have also talked to elders, the RCMP said in the release.

“All options are being discussed to assist David in turning himself in,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Crowther in the release.

Crowther said the RCMP have flown in additional police resources from Iqaluit to Cape Dorset to ensure “safety and security” of people in the community.

Police also issued a warning Aug. 18 to the 1,500 or so people who live in Cape Dorset “to exercise caution when outside the community and on the land.”

Days ago, on Aug. 14, Mikkigak allegedly fired shots from a high-powered rifle in the direction of some boaters who were gathering carving stone.

In the recent release, Crowther targeted people who may be assisting Mikkigak, saying it’s “imperative” that they stop providing supplies and equipment to assist Mikkigak evade police.

“You can assist our efforts at making this work. Reach out to us.” he said.

Making an appeal to Mikkigak directly, Crowther also said, “you have people who care for your well-being, and that includes your family at home. They want to see you.”

Crowther said the RCMP would like to communicate with Mikkigak so that “we can end this peacefully “

“Our members are looking to contact David through friends or relatives. Please talk to us. Communicate. We can resolve this peacefully.”

Mikkigak, who has a long history of violent criminal behaviour, pleaded guilty in 2010 to three counts of assault, one aggravated assault and one breach of undertaking, for drinking when he wasn’t supposed to, for stabbing his sister’s common-law husband.

Mikkigak’s sentence amounted to four years but he got two-for-one credit for the 19 months he spent in remand at the Baffin Correctional Centre waiting for his case to be dealt with in court.

That meant he had nine months of incarceration left to serve at the time of sentencing. He was also given a 15-year firearms prohibition.

At that sentencing, Justice Robert Kilpatrick said this was Mikkigak’s last chance and that he was “skeptical” that Mikkigak would be able to keep out of trouble in the future, especially if he drinks.

“Uncontrollable rage is inside you, sir. This is what your record tells me,” the judge told Mikkigak.

Anyone with information on Mikkigak’s whereabouts can provide it anonymously to RCMP at (867) 897-1111; through Nunavut Crime stoppers at (800) 222-8477; and through social media.